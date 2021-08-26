Pokemon GO: Beginner's guide to getting Mega Energy

One of the longer and more pain-inducing tasks in Pokemon GO can be farming Mega Energy.

Most of the Mega Pokemon in the game are far superior than the rest of the cast. Many of them boast large stat boosts from their counterparts. For instance, while Gardevoir’s Attack is only 237, Mega Gardevoir’s (when it's released) Attack jumps all the way to 326!

As a result, Mega Energy has become a highly valuable resource, and trainers are definitely going to want to know the most efficient ways to farm it.

How can trainers stock up on Mega Energy in Pokemon GO?

There are only two ways in Pokemon GO to get Mega Energy: either defeating Mega Pokemon in raids, or completing special research tasks. Since the latter only happens once in a blue moon (even the current events don’t have any research that yields Mega Energy), battling Mega Pokemon is the method most trainers will be using.

Defeating a Mega Pokemon in a raid used to reward the player with only 30-50 Mega Energy, depending on how quickly the raid boss was defeated. Thankfully, though, this got bumped by Niantic to 50-90 Mega Energy.

This was a great change to see, since many Mega Pokemon need an enormous amount of Mega Energy to evolve. Gengar, for instance, requires 200 Mega Energy to evolve into Mega Gengar.

This meant that, when beating Mega Raids rewards were 30-50 Mega Energy and farming enough energy was a Herculean effort. Assuming every raid was beaten in the quickest time, it would take 4 Mega Raid battles to get the right amount of Mega Energy.

As if that wasn’t difficult enough for Pokemon GO trainers, Mega Energy doesn’t apply to all Pokemon; each one can only Mega Evolve with the energy that is specifically assigned to it.

Mega Evolution also isn’t permanent. When a Pokemon Mega Evolves, they only stay in that form for 4 hours. After that, they will need Mega Energy again to evolve, but the amount is only a fourth of the original cost.

For example, if a trainer has already Mega evolved Gengar with the requisite 200 energy, they would only need 50 energy to evolve it again.

All of this can be quite difficult, so trainers should know the most efficient strategies for gaining Mega Energy if they want to Mega evolve their Pokemon. The most important thing that trainers can do is take advantage of every Mega Raid, unless the boss is a Pokemon they have no plans of Mega evolving ever.

This is because Mega Raid bosses change every month, and there is no telling when the next time each raid boss will be featured again. When a desired Mega Pokemon is featured in a given month, trainers should be fighting that raid boss as many times as possible.

In addition, trainers should be raiding with multiple teammates to maximize results. Getting the full 90 energy from a Mega Raid will require a quick takedown of these bosses. Therefore, trainers should go in with help to ensure that the raid boss is dealt with quickly.

Note: The article reflects the views of the writer.

Edited by R. Elahi