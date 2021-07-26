The best build for Gengar in Pokemon Unite

Gengar is one of the original 151 Pokemon that players can take into battle in Pokemon Unite.

This Ghost-type Pokemon has always been a trickster. He is known for his intimidating appearances and unforgiving pranks on those who may trespass where he haunts.

In Pokemon Unite, Gengar is a Speedster. This means he can move quickly, overwhelm opponents, score goals and escape to safety without so much as a scratch.

Pokemon Unite: The best build for Gengar

Image via The Pokemon Company

Gengar is listed as an Expert level character in Pokemon Unite. You are going to need to know the best build for him as you learn to control the chaos Gengar brings to the table.

Levitate makes him even quicker. Out of combat, its movement speed is increased. This makes reaching wild Pokemon as Gastly and Haunter much easier before reaching the final evolution.

Attacks

Image via The Pokemon Company

Will-O-Wisp is the best choice for Gengar's first attack pick. It shoots out multiple flames, dealing damage to any Pokemon opponent it comes into contact with. It also leaves them with a burn.

Next is Sludge Bomb. Sludge Bomb throws sludge at other Pokemon Unite players, dealing damage and leaving them poisoned. The upgraded version makes the poison effect last longer.

Hex will come at level 7. Gengar disappears and moves to the designated location. It deals damage in an area of effect when Genger re-appears. It deals increased damage and receives a reduced cooldown if it hits a status afflicted enemy.

Pokemon Unite gives Pokemon incredibly powerful Unite Moves. Gengar's is Phantom Ambush. Gengar will jump and sneak around with increased speed. If used again, it deals damage to anyone in the area of affect and slows them down.

Items

Image via The Pokemon Company

Wise Glasses should be the first held item for Gengar in Pokemon Unite. It increases the overall damage done by special attacks. Upgrading it improves that even further.

Sp. Atk. Specs are the second held item Gengar should be given. As a Speedster, scoring goals will probably come often for Gengar players. This item permanently increases Sp. Atk upon scoring a goal.

The final held item should be the Energy Amplifier. After Gengar uses his Unite Move, Phantom Ambush, his other attacks will deal extra damage for a short period of time.

Onto the battle item, Gengar should be given the X Attack in Pokemon Unite. This temporarily increases Gengar's Attack and Sp. Attack damage and can be used multiple times in a game after a cooldown.

Edited by Gautham Balaji