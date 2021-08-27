Pokemon GO: Best counters for Gengar in raids (August 2021)

Gengar, The Shadow Pokemon, has been a very desirable party member in Pokemon GO due to its strong attacking power and speed. Since its addition in the pool of various Pokemon that can be battled in raids, many players attempt to take on the mighty ghost only to fail miserably.

For trainers looking to defeat Gengar and add one to their team, there are many ways to take on this raid battle in Pokemon GO. With the right game knowledge and countermeasures, players can easily take on Gengar and claim their as a new team member.

Best counters for Gengar in Pokemon GO

The Shiny Variant of Gengar's Mega Evolution as it appears in the Anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

When it comes to countering any Pokemon in Pokemon Go, it is best to know what type it is and what types of attacks are useful against it. Gengar is a Ghost and Poison type which means that it is weak to Ground, Ghost, Psychic, and Dark type attacks.

However, Gengar can resist against a few types of attacks. These are Grass, Fairy, Normal, Fighting, Poison and Bug. The Fighting-type attacks are by far the worst choice for this raid as they deal only 24% of their damage to Gengar.

There are a lot of great Pokemon choices when deciding which to bring along for this raid as Gengar's Psychic-type weakness makes it vulnerable to some of the strongest Pokemon in Pokemon GO like Deoxys and Mewtwo. Darkrai is also a great choice for this raid as its Dark-type makes it resistant to Gengar's Ghost-type attacks.

Psychic-type Pokemon are risky to bring along as they are weak to Gengar's Ghost-type attacks. However, this becomes a concern only in solo raids. If there are enough teammates with powerful Psychic-type Pokemon, the raid won't last for more than a few seconds.

Additional Information: Gengar

For trainers looking to use their newly acquired Gengar for Pokemon GO's battle leagues or other raids, here is some helpful information to keep in mind regarding its performance in battle:

Gengar has an attack stat of 261

Gengar has a defense stat of 149

Gengar has a stamina stat of 155

Gengar has a maximum combat power of 2,878

The best offensive move set Gengar has access to is Lick for a fast attack and Shadow Ball for a Charged attack. This combination has the highest amount of damage per second for Gengar.

Gengar is one of the few Pokemon in Pokemon GO that can Mega Evolve

Mega Gengar has an attack stat of 349

Edited by Allan Mathew