Pokemon GO: How to benefit the most from Eevee Community Day

Pokemon GO has announced that its August Community Day event will feature Eevee. Players are curious about how to make the most of this special two-day celebration.

Unlike most Community Days in Pokemon GO that are only for one day, August's event will take place over the course of an entire weekend. Eevee Community Day will be ongoing from Friday, August 13th at 10:00 a.m. through to Monday, August 16th at 10:00 a.m. local time.

There are several ways for Pokemon GO players to benefit from the upcoming event. This article is a trainer's guide on how to do just that.

Trainers, we’re excited to announce that Eevee will be featured during a special two-day #PokemonGOCommunityDay event in August! https://t.co/Nr0P5XVh03 pic.twitter.com/kaYiP3jz93 — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) July 22, 2021

What perks and bonuses will be active during Eevee Community Day in Pokemon GO?

Pokemon GO is at it again, hosting another awesome event for trainers to take advantage of in the mobile game. Here's a list of all the perks and bonuses that will be in effect during Eevee Community Day:

Evolving an Eevee during the event will earn players an evolution of the Pokemon that knows a special attack.

Evolving an Eevee into Sylveon will only require 7 hearts.

Event-exclusive timed research tasks will be available that reward players with a Mossy and Glacier Lure Module.

Eevees caught or hatched during Community Day will know the move Last Resort.

Eggs will only require 1/4 their normal hatch distance.

Lure Modules and Incense will last for three hours.

Eevee will be spawning much more frequently in the wild.

Eevee Community Day is a great chance for players new and experienced to catch an abundance of Eevees and earn species candy, XP, and Stardust. Also, there will be no better time than this event to evolve an Eevee into one of its many possible evolutions.

With the massive increase in spawn frequency for Eevee during the event, shiny hunters will have a better chance than ever before to get their hands on a shiny Eevee.

The flow of time has been disrupted! Dialga is appearing in five-star raids, and Pokémon from various eras are appearing more often as part of the Ultra Unlock Part 1: Time event! https://t.co/wG8OzlgzRb pic.twitter.com/RXjTci4irO — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) July 23, 2021

