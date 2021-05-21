Pokemon GO: Evolving Eevee into each of its evolutions

Pokemon GO's ever-evolving wonder, Eevee, is prone to change due to its unstable and constantly shifting molecular structure.

With the upcoming inclusion of its Sylveon evolution, Eevee will have a total of eight different evolvable forms. Three in particular are mostly up to chance (Jolteon, Flareon, Vaporeon), while the other five evolutions require different mechanics in order to trigger the change in the player's Eevee.

Pokemon GO currently has a nickname-based trick in order to get their desired evolution, but this only works once.

For subsequent evolutions, trainers will need to put in a little extra effort.

Pokemon GO: Evolving Eevee both with and without nicknames

For Pokemon GO players evolving Eevee's forms for the first time, the road is significantly easier than those who have already evolved Eevee before. In the event players haven't evolved a specific Eeveelution before, the tried-and-true nickname trick will suffice to begin evolution.

The process for this is simple. All that is needed is to change the player's Eevee's nickname to one of the following nicknames before using candy to start the evolution. The Eeveelution of choice is guaranteed the first time its nickname is used during evolution, but the trick will not work afterwards.

The Eeveelution nicknames currently known leading up to Sylveon's release are:

Flareon - Pyro

Jolteon - Sparky

Vaporeon - Rainer

Espeon - Sakura

Umbreon - Tamao

Leafeon - Linnea

Glaceon - Rea

Sylveon - Kira

Although the nickname trick is helpful when first acquiring the Eeveelution, most Pokemon GO players have already evolved certain forms at least once, making the nickname trick ineffective. For these players, they'll need to rely on the traditional mechanics for evolving Eevee, and the majority of its forms require special attention and assistance. The methods are:

Flareon/Jolteon/Vaporeon - Evolving these into these three without the nickname trick is essentially left up to chance. Players hoping to get one in particular should collect as many Eevee as possible and evolve them with candy. Eventually, Pokemon GO's percentages will work in their favor.

- Evolving these into these three without the nickname trick is essentially left up to chance. Players hoping to get one in particular should collect as many Eevee as possible and evolve them with candy. Eventually, Pokemon GO's percentages will work in their favor. Espeon and Umbreon - For these two Generation II evolutions, players should make Eevee their buddy and walk for a total of 10 kilometers. Once that distance has been covered, evolving the Eevee during the day will give players Espeon, while doing so at night will give them Umbreon. This is linked to in-game time, so be sure to check the sky in Pokemon GO itself to ensure the right evolution is obtained.

- For these two Generation II evolutions, players should make Eevee their buddy and walk for a total of 10 kilometers. Once that distance has been covered, evolving the Eevee during the day will give players Espeon, while doing so at night will give them Umbreon. This is linked to in-game time, so be sure to check the sky in Pokemon GO itself to ensure the right evolution is obtained. Leafeon and Glaceon - Generation IV's two Eeveelutions will require items to help them along. For Leafeon, players will want to venture to a Pokestop and attach a Mossy Lure Module to it. For Glaceon, they will want to do the same with a Glacial Lure Module. Players can make sure that the lures are active by checking the silhouette of the evolution button before they spend the candy to evolve Eevee.

- Generation IV's two Eeveelutions will require items to help them along. For Leafeon, players will want to venture to a Pokestop and attach a Mossy Lure Module to it. For Glaceon, they will want to do the same with a Glacial Lure Module. Players can make sure that the lures are active by checking the silhouette of the evolution button before they spend the candy to evolve Eevee. Sylveon - Since Sylveon won't be releasing for a few more days (May 25th), details are somewhat more scant on how to obtain this evolution. Niantic has stated in a release that Pokemon GO trainers will need to add Eevee as their buddy and accrue hearts by feeding, petting, battling and venturing out into the world with it. How many hearts are needed have yet to be confirmed, but once Sylveon releases as part of Luminous Legends Y Part 2, more information will be available.

Sylveon, the Intertwining Pokémon, is making its Pokémon GO debut during the upcoming Luminous Legends Y event! You’ll be able to evolve your own Eevee into Sylveon by earning hearts when it’s your buddy. pic.twitter.com/smsfzTAA38 — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) May 11, 2021

