Is the Wonder Ticket worth it in Pokemon GO World of Wonders?

The Wonder Ticket is a paid Timed Research experience introduced as part of Pokemon GO World of Wonders. It is divided into three parts, each with sub-parts offering a variety of valuable rewards. The ticket on sale from March 1, 2024, costs $9.99 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency) and will be in the shop till 9:59 am local time on June 1, 2024.

Players have until 8 pm local time on June 14 to complete and collect all the tasks and rewards from the Wonder Ticket in Pokemon GO World of Wonders. This article will highlight all the qualities of the ticket and help you figure out if it is worth paying for.

Pokemon GO World of Wonders: Wonder Ticket rewards

Note: This section will be updated at the start of every month.

The Wonder Ticket is divided into three parts, each becoming available at the start of March, April, and May, respectively. Here are the tasks and rewards from the part released on March 1, 2024.

Part 1 - 1/3

Make 30 Nice Throws - 2x Golden Razz Berry

Catch 30 Pokemon - 10x Pinap Berry

Spin 30 PokeStops or Gyms - Cacnea Encounter

Set rewards: 1x Incense, 2,500 Stardust, and 5,000 XP

Part 1 - 2/3

Hatch 5 Eggs - 1x Star Piece

Make 20 Great Throws - Galarian Slowpoke Encounter

Catch 30 Pokemon with Weather Boost - 5x Rare Candy

Set rewards: 1x Premium Battle Pass, 2,500 Stardust, and 5,000 XP

Part 1 - 3/3

Explore 5km - 30x Poke Ball

Use 5 Incense or Daily Adventure Incense - Beedrill encounter

Make 5 Excellent Throws - 1x Lucky Egg

Set rewards: Popole Hat, 5,000 Stardust, and 10,000 XP

Is the Wonder Ticket from Pokemon GO World of Wonders worth it?

The main highlights from Part 1 of the ticket are:

Poipole Helmet

Encounters with Pokémon

1 Premium Battle Pass

1 Lucky Egg

1 Incense

1 Star Piece

The cumulative cost of these items, when purchased separately from the in-game shop, is around 450 PokeCoins. If one were to assume that the rewards for the subsequent parts will be of equivalent value, the total cost of the purchasable comes to around 1,350 PokeCoins (which costs around $11).

The Wonder Ticket from Pokemon GO World of Wonders also has a bunch of Stardust and XP on offer, as well as precious items like Golden Razz and Pinap Berry, Rare Candy, and Pokemon encounters. Therefore, this ticket is definitely worth purchasing if you can dedicate the time to complete the tasks before the deadline.

Moreover, players who purchase the Wonder Ticket from the Web Store will receive two additional Premium Battle Passes.

