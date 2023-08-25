Rare Candy is a consumable item you can convert into any desired Pokemon Candy to feed a critter in Pokemon GO. These resources can change into a specific evolutionary family-related resource. Since each has its respective use, you cannot feed it to another family to power up, add a new second Charged attack, or even evolve. There aren't other in-game items to help you conduct these actions, except Rare Candy, and obtaining it becomes more challenging.

Unlike Gifts and Pokeballs, you cannot obtain this material by spinning the Pokestop. The easy way of obtaining Pokemon Candy does not work for Rare Candy, like catching or hatching a monster. These resources are scarce, and you must participate in a few challenging in-game tasks to farm them. Here are the best ways to get Rare Candy in Pokemon GO.

Research Task and 3 other ways to earn Rare Candy in Pokemon GO

1) Raid Battles

From Raid Drops (Image via Niantic)

Pokemon GO Raid Battle features rare and the most coveted monsters, allowing trainers to encounter them. The critters you challenge in raids reward you with different in-game items, including Rare Candy, upon defeating them. You can also get other materials, such as Golden Razz Berry and Fast and Charged TMs, by beating them.

Though you can get Rare Candies from Raid Drops, it is not guaranteed because you might also receive other rewards. The key to getting these consumables is to participate in raids until you come across the candies. You may get anywhere from 1 to 3 Rare Candy based on factors such as the featured Raid Boss and your battle performance.

2) Research Task

Complete Research Task (Image via Niantic)

You can complete a Research Task to earn in-game materials, including Stardust and Rare Candy in Pokemon GO. There are a few research quests you can take to increase your chances of obtaining these unique candies. For example, The Special Research task, A Mythical Discovery quest, features Mew, and those who complete it can earn 20 Mew Candy and Rare Candy.

Completing a Timed Research task rewards you with Berries, monster encounters, and rare candies in Pokemon GO. However, only some research tasks you complete reward you with these rare consumables. There are other resources you might earn by finishing the quest.

3) GO Battle League

Battle in the league to earn Rare Candy (Image via Niantic)

Participating in Pokemon GO Battle League is another way to earn Rare Candy. There are three types of battle leagues: Great, Ultra, and Master in the game. Since each has its CP limit, meeting the condition is the only way to earn consumables.

It would be best to have the right monsters to counter opponents since winning is the way to be eligible for rewards. Moreover, Niantic uses GO Battle League to distribute many in-game items, like Berries, Pokemon encounters, Elite TMs, and Rare Candy, to players who partake in it.

You can get two types of rewards, Unique and Premium, in GO Battle League. Here is the table to show you how many Rare Candies you can get from the rewards.

Wins Unique Rewards Premium Rewards 1 Win 300 Stardust Pokemon encounter 2 Wins Unique item Unique item 3 Wins Pokemon encounter 900 Stardust 4 Wins 3 Rare Candy 6 Rare Candy 5 Wins 600 Stardust 5 Charged TMs

4) Adventure Sync Reward

Adventure Sync Reward give you Rare Candy (Image via Niantic)

The Adventure Sync mechanic is a unique game feature that allows you to hatch Pokemon Eggs by walking for specific KMs. The system monitors how much you have walked in a week, and you receive rewards depending on the stats. The more you walk by turning on this feature, the closer you get to getting Rare Candy.

Since walking for 5 KM won't give you consumable items, you must walk for at least 25 KM to receive them. You can also walk for 50 KM to the get prize, but since there are other rewards you get by doing so, like Silver Pinap Berry and KM Eggs, it gets more challenging.