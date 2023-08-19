Pokemon GO Noxious Swamp Timed Research: All tasks and rewards

With the Noxious Swamp event arriving in Pokemon GO, players around the world can finally dive into everything that the occasion has to offer. Poison and Dragon-type Pokemon from GO Fest 2023 New York City will run amok in the popular AR title for the next few days. Players will be able to encounter exciting wild spawns, fight off powerful Shadow Raid Bosses, and complete an event-exclusive Timed Research questline.

The Noxious Swamp event is scheduled to begin on Saturday, August 19, 2023, at 10 am local time and will continue until Tuesday, August 22, 2023, at 8 pm local time. During that period, Shiny Skrelp will make its debut in-game and will be available as wild spawns and Field Research encounters.

The Timed Research questline in question is available for free to any trainer during the event. Players should keep in mind that they need to complete the tasks and redeem rewards before the questline expires on Tuesday, August 22, 2023, at 8 pm local time.

How to complete Pokemon GO Noxious Swamp Timed Research: Tasks and rewards

The available tasks and rewards for Noxious Swamp Timed Research are as follows:

Pokemon GO: Noxious Swamp Timed Research - Step 1 of 1

Power up Pokemon 15 times - Skrelp encounter

Battle in 3 raids - Alolan Grimer encounter

Use 15 supereffective Charged Attacks - Trapinch encounter

Win 2 raids using a team of all unique Pokemon species - Druddigon encounter

Win a three-star raid using only Pokemon with 2,500 CP or less - Hisuian Qwilfish encounter

Rewards: Jangmo-o encounter, 50x Mega Salamence energy, 50x Mega Sceptile energy

The Mega Salamence energy and Mega Sceptile energy make the free Timed Research questline an exciting opportunity that trainers should not miss out on. For those interested, the former is currently available as Mega Raid Boss in Pokemon GO, and our Mega Salamence raid guide will help you make quick work of it.

How to complete Pokemon GO Noxious Swamp Field Research: Tasks and rewards

The following Field Research tasks and rewards will be available to players for the duration of the event:

Catch 3 Poison-type Pokemon - Grimer encounter [shiny variant available], Skrelp encounter [shiny variant available], or Mareanie encounter

Catch 3 Dragon-type Pokemon - Dratini encounter [shiny variant available], Trapinch encounter [shiny variant available], or Noibat encounter [shiny variant available]

Battle 2 Team GO Rocket Grunts - 5x Potion, 3x Super Potion, or 2x Revive

Battle 3 Team GO Rocket Grunts - 2x Mysterious Component

Our Noxious Swamp event guide contains all other necessary information about the occasion, providing trainers with the entire list of wild spawns, player bonuses, Raid Bosses, and more.