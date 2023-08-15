Pokemon GO Noxious Swamp announced, featuring mons from GO Fest 2023 New York City

With the New York City chapter of the Pokemon GO Fest 2023 right around the corner, Niantic has finally revealed the official details of the upcoming Noxious Swamp event. The occasion will feature a number of Poison- and Dragon-type pocket monsters from the NYC in-person event. It will also mark the debut of Shiny Skrelp in the game.
Noxious Swamp will be online in the mobile game on Saturday, August 19, 2023, at 10 am local time and will continue until Tuesday, August 22, 2023, at 8 pm local time. GO Fest 2023 New York City will be held from Friday, August 18, 2023, to Monday, August 21, 2023.
Pokemon GO Noxious Swamp wild encounters
The available wild encounters that will spawn at an increased rate during the event are as follows:
- Zubat [shiny encounter will be available]
- Venonat [shiny encounter will be available]
- Tentacool [shiny encounter will be available]
- Dratini [shiny encounter will be available]
- Surskit [shiny encounter will be available]
- Gulpin [shiny encounter will be available]
- Skorupi [shiny encounter will be available]
- Axew [shiny encounter will be available]
- Skrelp [shiny encounter will be available]
- Tyrunt [shiny encounter will be available]
- Noibat [shiny encounter will be available]
Pokemon GO Noxious Swamp Raid bosses
The 1-star and 3-star raid bosses that you will encounter during the event are as follows:
1-star raids
- Grimer [shiny encounter will be available]
- Alolan Grimer [shiny encounter will be available]
- Hisuian Qwilfish
- Hisuian Sneasel
3-star raids
- Galarian Weezing [shiny encounter will be available]
- Druddigon [shiny encounter will be available]
- Turtonator [shiny encounter will be available]
Pokemon GO Noxious Swamp Shadow Raid bosses
You will also be able to encounter a number of 1-star and 3-star Shadow Raid bosses during the event. They are as follows:
1-star raids
- Shadow Zubat
- Shadow Houndou
- Shadow Pidove
3-star raids
- Shadow Nidoran [shiny encounter will be available]
- Shadow Onix
- Shadow Sneasel [shiny encounter will be available]
Pokemon GO Noxious Swamp event bonuses
The event bonuses for the occasion are as follows:
- 2x Catch Candy
- Team GO Rocket balloons appear more frequently
- One additional free Raid Pass per day from spinning Gym Photo Discs
Pokemon GO Noxious Swamp Field Research task encounters
You will encounter the following pocket monsters upon completing Field Research tasks:
- Grimer [shiny encounter will be available]
- Dratini [shiny encounter will be available]
- Trapinch [shiny encounter will be available]
- Skrelp [shiny encounter will be available]
- Noibat [shiny encounter will be available]
- Mareanie
Pokemon GO Noxious Swamp Timed Research
You will be able to get your hands on an event-exclusive Timed Research free of cost. According to the official blog, the questline will be more focused on raiding and provide successful trainers with an option to capture Poison- and Dragon-type pocket monsters, such as Jangmo-o.
Keep in mind that this particular Timed Research questline will expire on Tuesday, August 22, 2023, at 8 pm local time. You will need to complete the said tasks and redeem the rewards before it.