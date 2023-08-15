Pokemon GO Noxious Swamp announced, featuring mons from GO Fest 2023 New York City

With the New York City chapter of the Pokemon GO Fest 2023 right around the corner, Niantic has finally revealed the official details of the upcoming Noxious Swamp event. The occasion will feature a number of Poison- and Dragon-type pocket monsters from the NYC in-person event. It will also mark the debut of Shiny Skrelp in the game.

Noxious Swamp will be online in the mobile game on Saturday, August 19, 2023, at 10 am local time and will continue until Tuesday, August 22, 2023, at 8 pm local time. GO Fest 2023 New York City will be held from Friday, August 18, 2023, to Monday, August 21, 2023.

Pokemon GO Noxious Swamp wild encounters

The available wild encounters that will spawn at an increased rate during the event are as follows:

Zubat [shiny encounter will be available]

Venonat [shiny encounter will be available]

Tentacool [shiny encounter will be available]

Dratini [shiny encounter will be available]

Surskit [shiny encounter will be available]

Gulpin [shiny encounter will be available]

Skorupi [shiny encounter will be available]

Axew [shiny encounter will be available]

Skrelp [shiny encounter will be available]

Tyrunt [shiny encounter will be available]

Noibat [shiny encounter will be available]

Pokemon GO Noxious Swamp Raid bosses

The 1-star and 3-star raid bosses that you will encounter during the event are as follows:

1-star raids

Grimer [shiny encounter will be available]

Alolan Grimer [shiny encounter will be available]

Hisuian Qwilfish

Hisuian Sneasel

3-star raids

Galarian Weezing [shiny encounter will be available]

Druddigon [shiny encounter will be available]

Turtonator [shiny encounter will be available]

Pokemon GO Noxious Swamp Shadow Raid bosses

You will also be able to encounter a number of 1-star and 3-star Shadow Raid bosses during the event. They are as follows:

1-star raids

Shadow Zubat

Shadow Houndou

Shadow Pidove

3-star raids

Shadow Nidoran [shiny encounter will be available]

Shadow Onix

Shadow Sneasel [shiny encounter will be available]

Pokemon GO Noxious Swamp event bonuses

The event bonuses for the occasion are as follows:

2x Catch Candy

Team GO Rocket balloons appear more frequently

One additional free Raid Pass per day from spinning Gym Photo Discs

Pokemon GO Noxious Swamp Field Research task encounters

You will encounter the following pocket monsters upon completing Field Research tasks:

Grimer [shiny encounter will be available]

Dratini [shiny encounter will be available]

Trapinch [shiny encounter will be available]

Skrelp [shiny encounter will be available]

Noibat [shiny encounter will be available]

Mareanie

Pokemon GO Noxious Swamp Timed Research

You will be able to get your hands on an event-exclusive Timed Research free of cost. According to the official blog, the questline will be more focused on raiding and provide successful trainers with an option to capture Poison- and Dragon-type pocket monsters, such as Jangmo-o.

Keep in mind that this particular Timed Research questline will expire on Tuesday, August 22, 2023, at 8 pm local time. You will need to complete the said tasks and redeem the rewards before it.