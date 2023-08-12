Pokemon GO Great League Greatness Timed Research: Tasks and rewards

With the Pokemon World Championships 2023 raging on in Yokohama, Japan, Pokemon GO trainers have a chance to participate in and complete an event-exclusive Timed Research quest. The code to the same was released by The Pokemon Company on Twitch to players who met the necessary requirement to receive the same.

The Twitch code for the Great League Greatness Timed Research was shared with viewers who watched the Pokemon GO Twitch livestream for half an hour during the Pokemon GO World Championships on the first day.

How to complete Pokemon GO Great League Greatness Timed Research: All tasks and rewards

Pikachu is there in Yokohama! (Image via Pokemon GO)

The available tasks and rewards for this questline are as follows:

Great League Greatness Timed Research - Step 1 of 3

Catch 1 Pokemon - 500x Stardust

Catch 2 Pokemon - 500x Stardust

Catch 3 Pokemon - 500x Stardust

Rewards: 1x Star Piece, 1x Charged TM

Once this step is completed, players will have three options to choose from.

Choose Skarmory: Great League Greatness Timed Research - Step 2 of 3

Use a Charged TM - Skarmory encounter

Power up Pokemon 10 times - Vigoroth encounter

Defeat 3 Team GO Rocket Grunts - Swampert encounter

Rewards: 10x Skarmory Candy, 10x Slakoth Candy, 10x Mudkip Candy

Choose Skarmory: Great League Greatness Timed Research - Step 3 of 3

Battle another Trainer in the Great League - 500x Stardust

Win a Trainer Battle in the Great League - 1000x Stardust

Win 5 Trainer Battles in the Great League - 5000x Stardust

Rewards: 1x Premium Raid Pass

Choose Trevenant: Great League Greatness Timed Research - Step 2 of 3

Use a Charged TM - Trevenant encounter

Power up Pokemon 10 times - Noctowl encounter

Defeat 3 Team GO Rocket Grunts - Lanturn encounter

Rewards: 10x Phantump Candy, 10x Hoothoot Candy, 10x Chinchou Candy

Choose Trevenant: Great League Greatness Timed Research - Step 3 of 3

Battle another Trainer in the Great League - 500x Stardust

Win a Trainer Battle in the Great League - 1000x Stardust

Win 5 Trainer Battles in the Great League - 5000x Stardust

Rewards: 1x Premium Raid Pass

Choose Azumarill: Great League Greatness Timed Research - Step 2 of 3

Use a Charged TM - Azumarill encounter

Power up Pokemon 10 times - Umbreon encounter

Defeat 3 Team GO Rocket Grunts - Mandibuzz encounter

Rewards: 10x Marill Candy, 10x Eevee Candy, 10x Vullaby Candy

Choose Azumarill: Great League Greatness Timed Research - Step 3 of 3

Battle another Trainer in the Great League - 500x Stardust

Win a Trainer Battle in the Great League - 1000x Stardust

Win 5 Trainer Battles in the Great League - 5000x Stardust

Rewards: 1x Premium Raid Pass

Pokemon GO iconic battles (Image via Niantic)

Pokemon World Championships 2023 began on August 11 and is slated to continue until August 13. Pokemon VGC, Pokemon TCG, Pokemon GO, and Pokemon Unite are being featured at the tournament, with Luminosity Gaming being crowned champion for the mobile MOBA.

Interested readers can check out the Day 1 highlights to learn more.