Pokemon World Championships 2023: Schedule, prize pool, format, how to watch, and more

Pokemon World Championships 2023 will mark the culminating point of the 2022-23 season, with fans around the world eagerly waiting for the festivities to commence. Professional esports players across a variety of games like VGC, TCG, Pokemon GO, and Unite will convene in Japan for the second week of August 2023. Each of them will vie for the topmost prize at their respective tournament along with the lucrative cash prize.

Pokemon World Championships 2022 was held from August 18 to August 21 in London, United Kingdom. This was the first time the prestigious event was held for four days, with this year returning to the general three-day extravaganza.

The 2022 event saw Eduardo Cunha win the VGC Masters title, Ondrej Skubal the TCG Masters title, DancingRob the Pokemon GO title, and BLVK the Pokemon Unite title.

This article breaks down everything to expect from the upcoming Pokemon World Championships 2023, from schedule and format to prize pools and where to watch.

Pokemon World Championships 2023: Everything you need to know

Schedule and location

Pokemon World Championships 2023 will be held in Yokomaha, Japan, at the PACIFICO Yokohama Convention Center from August 11 to August 13, later next month. Pokemon VGC, Pokemon TCG, Pokemon GO, and Pokemon Unite will be featured as part of the event, with participants appearing from all corners of the world.

The Pokemon Company recently revealed the official hype trailer for the upcoming tournament with a beautifully animated video titled "Challenge the World!." The short clip featured the different games under the franchise, along with popular pocket monsters.

Pokemon World Championships 2023 Pokemon VGC Masters: Schedule, table, prize pool, and more

Format

Day 1 - This will follow the Swiss format, with players with 2 or less losses making their way to the Swiss Main Event.

- This will follow the Swiss format, with players with 2 or less losses making their way to the Swiss Main Event. Swiss Main Event - This will follow the Swiss Format, with players with 2 or less losses making their way to the Playoffs.

- This will follow the Swiss Format, with players with 2 or less losses making their way to the Playoffs. Playoffs - This will follow Best-of-3 single elimination.

- This will follow Best-of-3 single elimination. Based on their Championship Points in the current season, certain players are directly invited to Day 2.

Table and prize pool

Place $USD Participant 1st $10,000 2nd $7,500 3rd-4th $5,000 5th-8th $3,000 9th-16th $1,500 17th-32nd 33rd-64th

Top 8 schedule

Day 2 - August 12

Quarterfinals #1

Quarterfinals #2

Quarterfinals #3

Quarterfinal #4

Semifinals #1

Semifinals #2

Day 3 - August 13

Grand Final

Pokemon World Championships 2023 Pokemon TCG Masters: Schedule, table, prize pool, and more

Format

Day 1 - This will follow the Swiss format, with all players who get the required Match Points claiming their spot in the Swiss Main Event. According to Liquipedia, 6/9/12/15/18/21 for 4/5/6/7/8/9 Swiss rounds, with each win being 3 points and draw 1 point.

- This will follow the Swiss format, with all players who get the required Match Points claiming their spot in the Swiss Main Event. According to Liquipedia, 6/9/12/15/18/21 for 4/5/6/7/8/9 Swiss rounds, with each win being 3 points and draw 1 point. Swiss Main Event - This will follow the Swiss format, with eight players qualifying for the Playoffs.

- This will follow the Swiss format, with eight players qualifying for the Playoffs. Playoffs - This will follow Best-of-3 single elimination.

- This will follow Best-of-3 single elimination. Based on their Championship Points in the current season, certain players are directly invited to Day 2.

Table and prize pool

Place $USD Participant 1st $25,000 2nd $15,000 3rd-4th $7,500 5th-8th $5,000 9th-16th $2,500 17th-32nd $1,500 33rd-64th

Top 8 schedule

Day 2 - August 12

Quarterfinals #1

Quarterfinals #2

Quarterfinals #3

Quarterfinal #4

Semifinals #1

Semifinals #2

Day 3 - August 13

Grand Final

Pokemon World Championships 2023 Pokemon GO Masters: Schedule, table, prize pool, and more

Format

Day 1 - It will feature a double elimination bracket till the top 32

- It will feature a double elimination bracket till the top 32 Day 2 - It will feature a double elimination bracket till Grand Final

- It will feature a double elimination bracket till Grand Final Day 3 - All matches are Best-of-3, with the finals being Best-of-5

Table and prize pool

Place $USD Participant 1st $10,000 2nd $7,500 3rd $5,000 4th $4,000 5th-6th $3,000 7th-8th $2,250 9th-12th $1,500 13th-16th $1,000 17th-24th 25th-32nd

Top 8 schedule

Day 3 - August 13

Lower Bracket Round #1

Lower Bracket Round #2

Upper Bracket Semifinals #1

Upper Bracket Semifinals #2

Lower Bracket Quarterfinals #1

Lower Bracket Quarterfinals #2

Lower Bracket Semifinal

Upper Bracket Final

Lower Bracket Final

Grand Final

Pokemon World Championships 2023 Pokemon Unite: Schedule, table, prize pool, and more

Format

Group Stage - Four groups made of 8 teams from a total of 31 teams will fight in a single round-robin bracket. Each match will be a Best-of-3, with the top 2 teams qualifying for the Playoffs.

- Four groups made of 8 teams from a total of 31 teams will fight in a single round-robin bracket. Each match will be a Best-of-3, with the top 2 teams qualifying for the Playoffs. Playoffs - This will follow a Best-of-3 double elimination format, with the finals being a Best-of-5 with bracket reset.

Table and prize pool

Place $USD Participant 1st $100,000 2nd $75,000 3rd $65,000 4th $60,000 5th-6th $45,000 7th-8th $25,000 9th-12th $10,000 13th-16th $5,000 17th-20th 21th-24th 25th-28th 29th-31st

All participants

Secret Ship

Agjil

OMO Abyssinian

Rex Regum Qeon

S8UL Esports

Talibobo Believers

TTV

Entity7

PERU

00 Nation

EXO Clan

Mjk

Team Tamerin

Oyasumi Macro

Team 3 Stars

FS Esports

Orangutan

Old Guys

TeamMYS

UD Vessuwan

iClen

Nouns Esports

Team Peps

TimeToShine

Hoenn

FUSION

Amaterasu

Luminosity Gaming

Team YT

STMN Esports

Desempregados

Playoffs schedule

Day 2 - August 12

Upper Bracket Quarterfinal #1

Upper Bracket Quarterfinal #2

Upper Bracket Quarterfinal #3

Upper Bracket Quarterfinal #4

Lower Bracket Round #1

Lower Bracket Round #2

Upper Bracket Semifinals #1

Upper Bracket Semifinals #2

Lower Bracket Quarterfinals #1

Lower Bracket Quarterfinals #2

Lower Bracket Semifinal

Upper Bracket Final

Lower Bracket Final

Grand Final

Pokemon World Championships 2023 livestream details: Where to watch

Trainers from around the globe have battled hard throughout the 2023 competitive season to qualify for this year's #PokemonWorlds . Come meet each of your World Championships Stars by region, starting with Latin America!

For those who can't physically visit the celebrations, they can tune into the proceedings on Pokemon's official Twitch channel. Those visiting the place in person will be able to participate in various exclusive festivities.