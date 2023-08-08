Pokemon GO World Championships 2023 Celebration guide: Schedule, Passimian debut, wild encounters, and more

With the upcoming Pokemon World Champions 2023, Pokemon GO trainers will be able to dive into the celebrations with different pocket monster debuts, event bonuses, raid bosses, and plenty more. Niantic recently revealed an official infographic containing everything that will be on offer during the celebrations, including the first appearance of Passimian, Shiny Scraggy, and Pikachu with a unique outfit.

Pokemon World Championships 2023 is being held in Yokohama, Japan, from August 11 to August 13. Liquipedia reports a total prize pool of $717,500 USD, with Pokemon VGC, Pokemon GO, Pokemon TCG, and Pokemon Unite featured in this year's tournament.

Pokemon GO World Championships 2023 Celebration: Date and time for all regions

The upcoming celebrations event for Pokemon World Championships 2023 will commence on Friday, August 11, 2023, at 10 am local time and will continue until Tuesday, August 15, 2023, at 8 pm local time. The official announcement states that it will celebrate the "2023 Pokemon World Championships and all things GO Battle League."

As mentioned earlier, Shiny Scraggy, Passimian, and World Champions 2023 Pikachu will make their debuts in-game at the event. Trainers can also get their hands on Yellow and Gray 2023 Worlds Tee for their avatars.

The codes for the former will be shared on the stream of the tournament, while the latter will be available in the in-game shop free of cost.

Pokemon GO World Championships 2023 Celebration: Event bonuses

The event bonuses for the upcoming celebration are as follows:

The maximum number of sets you can play per day in the GO Battle League will go up from 5 to 10.

Pokémon encountered via GO Battle League rewards will have a wider variance of Attack, Defense, and HP.

Pokemon GO World Championships 2023 Celebration: Timed Research and Field Research

Tournament-themed Timed Research will be available during the celebrations for trainers to complete. Rewards include Elite Fast TM, a World Championships 2023 Pikachu encounter, and more.

Upon completing Field Research tasks during the event, trainers can encounter any one of the following Pokemon:

World Championships 2023 Pikachu [shiny encounter available]

Alolan Sandshrew [shiny encounter available]

Seel [shiny encounter available]

Magikarp [shiny encounter available]

Galarian Zigzagoon [shiny encounter available]

Spheal [shiny encounter available]

Passimian

Wimpod

Pokemon GO World Championships 2023 Celebration: Wild encounters

The wild encounters that will have an increased spawn rate during the event are as follows:

Machop [shiny encounter available]

Chinchou [shiny encounter available]

Wooper [shiny encounter available]

Sableye [shiny encounter available]

Meditite [shiny encounter available]

Spheal [shiny encounter available]

Drilbur [shiny encounter available]

Scraggy [shiny encounter available]

Bunnelby [shiny encounter available]

Wooloo

Onix [shiny encounter available] (rare encounter)

Lickitung [shiny encounter available] (rare encounter)

Pokemon GO World Championships 2023 Celebration: Raid bosses

The raid bosses that will appear during the event are as follows:

One-Star Raids

World Championships Pikachu [shiny encounter available]

Alolan Sandshrew [shiny encounter available]

Gligar [shiny encounter available]

Scraggy [shiny encounter available]

Three-Star Raids

Skarmory [shiny encounter available]

Galarian Stunfisk [shiny encounter available]

Passimian

Five-Star Raids

Cresselia [shiny encounter available]

Mega Raids

Mega Gyarados

Pokemon GO World Championships 2023 Celebration: Featured attacks

The following Featured Attacks will be present during the upcoming event, provided trainers meet the necessary conditions:

Players can get an Alolan Sandslash with the Fast Attack Shadow Claw by evolving Alolan Sandshrew during the event

Players can get a Machamp with the Charged Attack Payback by evolving Machoke during the event

Players can get a Dewgong with the Fast Attack Ice Shard and the Charged Attack Icy Wind by evolving Seel during the event

Players can get a Walrein with the Fast Attack Powder Snow and the Charged Attack Icicle Spear by evolving Sealeo during the event

Players can get an Obstagoon with the Charged Attack Obstruct by evolving Galarian Linoone during the event

Pokemon GO World Championships 2023 Celebration: Avatar items

Pokemon GO World Championships 2023 Avatar items

Trainers can also get their hands on the 2023 Worlds Jersey and the 2023 Worlds Jacket in the in-game shop as soon as the event begins on August 11.