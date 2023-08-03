How to mega evolve Rayquaza in Pokemon GO?

Pokemon GO Fest 2023 is one of the biggest events in the game's annual calendar. The event will kickstart in Osaka and London on August 4, 2023. From there, GO Fest 2023 will travel to New York City on August 18, 2023, and conclude with the Global event on August 26 and 27, 2023. While the event is full of fantastic Pokemon debuts, Mega Rayquaza has to take the crown for the most hyped.

Players will encounter Mega Rayquaza in raids in the City Experience as part of the in-person events in Osaka, London, and New York City. Players participating in the Global version will get to encounter Mega Rayquaza on Day 2 of the Global event.

When you defeat Mega Rayquaza, it will return to its regular state, in which you have to capture it.

Once that is done, you would want to Mega Evolve it. The process is slightly complex, and simply collecting Mega Energy is insufficient. This guide will take you through all the steps required to Mega Evolve Rayquaza.

Steps to Mega Evolve Rayquaza in Pokemon GO

You have to follow these steps to get Mega Rayquaza in Pokemon GO:

Defeat Mega Rayquaza in Mega Raids during GO Fest 2023. Catch Rayquaza after the raid. Collect 400 Rayquaza Mega Energy. Complete research tasks to collect a Meteorite. Teach Rayquaza the Charged Attack Dragon Ascent.

Completing these steps will allow you to Mega Evolve Rayquaza in Pokemon GO.

How to collect Rayquaza Mega Energy in Pokemon GO

Mega Rayquaza in anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Rayquaza Mega Energy has to be collected by defeating the Pocket Monster in Raids. The quicker you are able to defeat it, the more Mega Energy you will get as a reward.

To collect Rayquaza Mega Energy in Pokemon GO during in-person events in Osaka, London, or New York City, you must be a ticket holder. If you are a free-to-play player, you have to wait for the GO Fest 2023: Global to get your hands on Rayquaza Mega Energy.

While all players will be able to take part in the Mega Rayquaza raids during the in-person events, only ticket holders will be awarded Mega Energy. This restriction will be removed on Day 2 of the Global event, where all players will have equal access.

How to get a Meteorite (required for Rayquaza Dragon Ascent) in Pokemon GO?

Ticket holders to the GO Fest 2023 event in Osaka, London, and New York City will get Special Research during the City Experience part of the day. Completing this will reward them with a Meteorite.

A similar Special Research will be available to players during the GO Fest 2023: Global. All players who log in during the event hours will have the chance to collect at least one Meteorite. Players with tickets for the event will get an additional Meteorite along with other rewards.

How to teach Rayquaza Dragon Ascent?

Mega Rayquaza promo (Image via Niantic)

To teach Rayquaza Dragon Ascent, you have to follow these steps:

Go to your bag and find the Meteorite item.

Selecting it will open up your Pokemon collection.

Give it to the Rayquaza you want to teach Dragon Ascent to.

Confirm your choice to teach the Charged Attack Dragon Ascent.

