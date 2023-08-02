Pokemon GO Fest 2023: All rare Pocket Monsters to look out for

Pokemon GO Fest 2023 is all set to be one of the biggest events of the year. There are four different legs taking place in London, Osaka, New York City, and globally. London and Osaka will experience the event first, from August 4 to August 6, 2023. New York City will host it from August 18 to August 20. Meanwhile, the global event will wrap it all up on August 26 and August 27.

There will be a plethora of critters spawning across the different regions during Pokemon GO Fest 2023. As a player, you must know which ones to prioritize and which you can let slide. This will help you save both time and resources.

This article tells you what the most attractive catches across the different legs of Pokemon GO Fest 2023 are. Making a note of this can be especially helpful if you have a ticket for the event, but it can also be useful even if you are a free-to-play player.

[Note: All Pokemon marked with a * will be appearing in their shiny forms for the first time during Pokemon GO Fest 2023]

Rarest Pokemon to catch during Pokemon GO Fest 2023 in London and Osaka

Pokemon GO Fest 2023 Osaka poster (Image via Niantic)

Event-special spawns have been divided into five habitats for the London and Osaka leg of the event. The rarest spawns in each habitat are as follows:

Dark Jungle

Deino [Shiny encounter available]

Heracross [Shiny encounter available]

Pimpkaboo [Shiny encounter available]

Burmy (Plant Cloak) [Shiny encounter available]

Dewpider* [Shiny encounter available]

Fairy Garden

Spritzee [Shiny encounter available]

Jigglypuff [Shiny encounter available]

Dedenne [Shiny encounter available]

Petilil* [Shiny encounter available]

Hypnotic Glacier

Galarian Mr. Mime [Shiny encounter available]

Snowy form Castform [Shiny encounter available]

Cubchoo [Shiny encounter available]

Elgyem [Shiny encounter available]

Galarian Darumaka [Shiny encounter available]

Amaura [Shiny encounter available]

Volcanic Island

Aerodactyl wearing a satchel [Shiny encounter available]

Durant [Shiny encounter available]

Lucario [Shiny encounter available]

Inkay [Shiny encounter available]

All habitats

Unown A, D, I, M, N, O, ! [Shiny encounter available]

Pikachu wearing an amethyst crown [Shiny encounter available]

Sigilyph

Rarest Pokemon to catch during Pokemon GO Fest 2023 in New York City

Pokemon GO Fest 20223 New York City poster (Image via Niantic)

The rarest Pokemon across the five habitats in New York City are as follows:

Prehistoric Volcano

Kangaskhan [Shiny encounter available]

Aerodactyl wearing a satchel [Shiny encounter available]

Axew [Shiny encounter available]

Tyrunt [Shiny encounter available]

Poison Swamp

Noibat [Shiny encounter available]

Paniard [Shiny encounter available]

Skrelp* [Shiny encounter available]

Cursed Treasures

Yanmask [Shiny encounter available]

Klink [Shiny encounter available]

Golett* [Shiny encounter available]

Pinsir [Shiny encounter available]

Durant [Shiny encounter available]

Athletic Field

Lucario [Shiny encounter available]

Makuhita [Shiny encounter available]

All habitats

Unown A, D, I, M, N, O, ! [Shiny encounter available]

Pikachu wearing an amethyst crown [Shiny encounter available]

Sigilyph

Rarest Pokemon to catch during Pokemon GO Fest 2023: Global

GO Fest 2023: Global poster (Image via Niantic)

Pokemon GO Fest: Global will take place over two days. During the first day, critters will be available based on unique habitats, which will rotate hourly. On the second day, all the Pokemon on Day 1 will be available at all times, regardless of the habitat.

Here are the rarest critters to look out for during Pokemon GO Fest: Global:

Quartz Terrarium

Pikachu wearing a quartz crown [Shiny encounter available]

Miltank [Shiny encounter available]

Heracross [Shiny encounter available]

East Sea Shellos [Shiny encounter available]

Pyrite Sands

Pikachu wearing a pyrite crown [Shiny encounter available]

Gibble [Shiny encounter available]

Helioptile [Shiny encounter available]

Timburr [Shiny encounter available]

Joltik* [Shiny encounter available]

Malachite Wilderness

Pikachu wearing a malachite crown [Shiny encounter available]

Scythar [Shiny encounter available]

Snorlax wearing a cowboy hat [Shiny encounter available]

Roselia [Shiny encounter available]

Oranguru* [Shiny encounter available]

Aquamarine Shores

Pikachu wearing an aquamarine crown [Shiny encounter available]

Bagon [Shiny encounter available]

Beldum [Shiny encounter available]

West Sea Shellos [Shiny encounter available]

Goomy* [Shiny encounter available]

Pokémon GO @PokemonGoApp



The Pokémon storage limit has been increased by 500.



The Item Bag capacity limit has been increased by 500.



Storage upgrades are available in the in-game shop now! Ready for a month of #PokemonGOFest2023 ? Make sure you have enough room for all the fun you’re gonna have!The Pokémon storage limit has been increased by 500.The Item Bag capacity limit has been increased by 500.Storage upgrades are available in the in-game shop now! pic.twitter.com/9pXvZ3SBcK

Apart from these wild creatures, ticket holders also have the chance to snag Rayquaza and Diancie (along with their Mega Energy) during the event. It is also possible to encounter and capture Carbink.

Interested players can check out our tips and tricks to make the most out of GO Fest 2023.