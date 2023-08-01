Pokemon GO Mega Rayquaza raid guide (August 2023): Best counters, weaknesses, and more

Pokemon GO Fest 2023 is almost here, and with it, Mega Rayquaza will be making its debut in the game. This mega critter will be available through Mega Raids at both the in-person GO Fest and Global GO Fest events. Ever since its announcement earlier this year, trainers have been bouncing off the walls, and the excitement is totally justified.

In this article, we will discuss everything you need to know to gear up for the Mega Rayquaza raids in Pokemon GO.

Best counter Pokemon for Mega Rayquaza in Pokemon GO

As a Dragon- and Flying-type critter, Mega Rayquaza will see its fair share of weaknesses. You can choose from a wide range of elemental typings as this mega beast is weak to the following:

Ice (2x weakness)

Fairy

Rock

Dragon

Off these typings, Fairy-and Rock-type critters also resist a lot of the attacks that Mega Rayquaza can use in the game. So, you can enjoy decent leverage using Pocket Monsters with these elemental typings in Pokemon GO.

Best Pokemon that counter Rayquaza

Mega Latias

Mega Latios

Mega Abomasnow

Mega Glalie

Mega Gardevoir

Mega Salamence

Mega Altaria

Mega Gengar

Mega Gyarados

Mega Charizard x

Mega Aerodactyl

Mega Ampharos

Mega Slowbro

Primal Kyogre

Lapras

Froslass

Tyrantrum

Chill Genesect

Meloetta

Zekrom

Galarian Darmanitan

Mamoswine

Jynx

Articuno

Avalugg

Hisuian Avalugg

Kyurem

Aurorus

Walrein

Regice

Weavile

Glaceon

Best moves that counter Rayquaza

Frost Breath

Powder Snow

Charm

Ice Fang

Avalanche

Weather Ball (Ice)

Ice Punch

Dragon Pulse

Draco Meteor

Outrage

Ice Beam

Rock Throw

Being the massive beast it is, Mega Rayquaza, as a Mega Raid Boss, will be a tough nut to crack. It can easily take upwards of five players to take this critter down. So, make sure you have a few friends to help you out with these raids in Pokemon GO.

Besides arranging for allies, you should also save up healing items like Revives and Potions to heal the critters that get knocked out by Mega Rayquaza. Since it will have a massive CP, you will be exhausting many resources on just healing your Pokemon.

Mega Rayquaza’s moveset in Pokemon GO

Mega Rayquaza will have a max Combat Power (CP) of 6458. It is safe to say that this critter will be one of the strongest, if not the strongest, Dragon-type Pokemon in the game.

Rayquaza can learn the following moves:

Fast moves:

Air Slash

Dragon Tail

Charged moves:

Outrage

Aerial Ace

Ancient Power

Breaking Swipe*

Hurricane*

Dragon Ascent**

(Note: Moves marked with * are Legacy moves. You will need Elite TMs to teach this move to Rayquaza. ** Denotes Rayquaza’s exclusive move, and you will need a Meteorite to teach this move to Rayquaza.)

How to get Mega Rayquaza in Pokemon GO?

You can get Rayquaza by defeating its mega form in the Mega Raids coming to Pokemon GO. Once you defeat this critter, you will encounter Rayquaza, not Mega Rayquaza.

In order to transform it into its mega form, you must fulfill the following criteria:

Teach Rayquaza its signature move Dragon Ascent using a Meteorite, which you will get through Research Tasks during the GO Fest.

Use 400 Mega Energy to mega-evolve the normal form into Mega Rayquaza.

You can earn Mega Energy through the raids and also if you walk this critter as your buddy.

Rayquaza will have the following catch CP:

Weather boosted by windy conditions: 2627-2739 CP

Not weather boosted: 2102-2191 CP

Can Rayquaza be shiny in Pokemon GO?

Being a legendary beast, Rayquaza shares the same shiny odds as every other legendary critter in GO. You are guaranteed 1 shiny Rayquaza for every 20 encounters. That is a 5% chance of getting a Shiny Rayquaza through the raids.