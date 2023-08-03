Can you solo or duo Mega Rayquaza raids in Pokemon GO?

Mega Rayquaza is making its Pokemon GO debut during GO Fest 2023. Players in Osaka, Japan, and London, United Kingdom, will have access to it first during the City Experience part of the event from August 4-6, 2023. After that, players in New York City, USA, will encounter the creature from August 18-20, 2023. After the in-person events have concluded, players in the rest of the world will come across Mega Rayquaza Raids on August 27, 2023, during Day 2 of Pokemon GO Fest 2023: Global.

Considering how hyped Mega Rayquaza is and how popular GO Fest is, you should not have much difficulty in finding ample fellow raiders to take down the Mega Raid Boss. However, if you play in an area with fewer players or simply wish to challenge yourself, you might be wondering if you can defeat Mega Rayquaza on your own or with a duo when it appears in raids.

The straightforward answer to both questions is no. It is near impossible to defeat Mega Rayquaza on your own, even if you have the most optimized counters to it. With a duo, the outcome is closer, but still not possible.

How many people are needed to defeat Mega Rayquaza raid boss in Pokemon GO?

Pokémon GO @PokemonGoApp



Learn how you can encounter Mega Rayquaza:

The clouds are parting during #PokemonGOFest2023 —none other than Mega Rayquaza, the Sky High Pokémon, will be descending into Mega Raids during GO Fest 2023!

To defeat Mega Rayquaza raids in Pokemon GO, you need at least 3-4 high-level players. High level, in this case, implies at least level 40 trainers who have substantial experience in raiding. You will also need highly optimized raid counters, which have either been maxed out or are at least level 40 themselves.

If you are a low to mid-level trainer with decent counters to Mega Rayquaza, you can get away with 7-8 raiders. However, if most people raiding with you are beginners, it is highly recommended that you have at least 10 people raiding at once, to make sure you don't waste Raid Passes.

What is the best counter for Mega Rayquaza?

Mega Rayquaza promo (Image via Niantic)

Mega Rayquaza might have a CP of 70,000+ in Mega Raid, but it is nevertheless a Flying- and Dragon-type Pocket Monster. This means it is still double weak to Ice-type attacks.

Moreover, Mega Rayquaza is not known for its bulk. So powerful, offensively oriented critters will be able to take it down under the right conditions.

By far, the best counter for Mega Rayquaza raids is Shadow Mamoswine. The ideal moveset for the critter for this fight is Fast Attack Powder Snow along with Charged Attack Avalanche.

A team of five maxed-out Shadow Mamoswine, along with one Ice-type Mega Evolution, will give you a solid chance of defeating Mega Rayquaza raids during Pokemon GO Fest 2023 with 2-3 fellow raiders.

Other counters for Mega Rayquaza raid in Pokemon GO

You can also use the following critters. While they are less effective than Shadow Mamoswine, they may still do the trick:

Shadow Weavile: Ice Shard + Avalanche

Galarian Darmanitan: Ice Fang + Avalanche

Mamoswine: Powder Snow + Avalanche

Shadow Mewtwo: Psycho Cut + Ice Beam

Shadow Articuno: Frost Breath + Ice Beam

How to dodge in Pokemon GO?

A very important skill to have when trying to take down Mega Rayquaza with as few raiders as possible is the ability to dodge the raid boss' Charged Attacks. While it doesn't let you avoid taking damage completely, it reduces damage from strong attacks like Outrage by 75%, allowing you to stay in the battle for longer.

To dodge, swipe left or right when an attack is incoming. Make sure to switch between attacking and dodging and keep track of Rayquaza's Charged Attack usage to make the best out of this battle mechanic in Pokemon GO.

Best Mega Evolution for Mega Rayquaza raid in Pokemon GO

Mega Rayquaza in Pokemon anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Since you need STAB-boosted Ice-type attacks to defeat Mega Rayquaza easily in Pokemon GO, you should seek to mega evolve Glalie or Abomasnow before the raid.

If you are participating in the raid with many other trainers, and Ice-type attacks are not your priority, you can also reap the benefits of additional damage by Mega Evolving Gardevoir, Salamence, or Tyranitar.

Players with tickets to the in-person event in Osaka, London, and New York City can Mega Evolve Rayquaza during the events in their city. For the remaining players from across the world, the chance will come during Pokemon GO Fest 2023: Global.