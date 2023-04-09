How to dodge attacks in Pokemon GO

Pokemon GO has aimed to bring the acclaimed monster-catching experience to smartphone devices since its inception. As such, it is a very different beast than the traditional entries on Nintendo platforms. This means it is an augmented reality title utilizing the smartphone's GPS system for hunting and catching critters.

As with the mainline games, combat forms an important pillar of the Pokemon GO experience. This is split across solo, co-op, and PvP (player versus player) experiences.

The combat is drastically different to what Nintendo fans are used to as it utilizes a tap-based charge mechanic to out-damage the foe. It further differentiates itself with the existence of a dodge mechanic as well.

Pokemon GO guide: How to dodge and survive during battles

Deep @Deep03161902 kyogre from primal kyogre raid in Pokemon go. #HoennTour Shinykyogre from primal kyogre raid in Pokemon go. Shiny ✨ kyogre from primal kyogre raid in Pokemon go.😍 #HoennTour https://t.co/agcUR5EuB6

It should be noted that players can only dodge in Raid Battles or Gym battles. The former are large-scale fights against powerful boss monsters that make their home in a Gym. They spawn from Eggs after a period of 24 hours and become active to fight for 30 minutes. They can consist of not just rare Pokemon but legendaries as well, usually during events.

Gym Battles, on the other hand, are fights where players aim to take over a Gym controlled by an opposing team. The foe will have one of their Pokemon guarding the Gym and players can defeat them to lower their CP until it reaches zero. Since the opponent's Pokemon is AI-driven while holding down the location, gamers can dodge here as well.

To dodge, they simply need to swipe left or right. This will cause their monster to siestep or swerve in the designated direction. While they can be used to avoid Fast attacks, Charged attacks cannot be completely avoided. Instead, dodging one at the right time will reduce damage taken by 75%.

Dodging is an important tactic to increase survivavbility in Pokemon GO. Especially against Raid Bosses. These creatures are immensely powerful, with the Charged Attack being able to deal a decent amount of damage. Adding in the fact that Raid battles are on a timer, players will want to dish out as much damage as possible to inch closer to catching that legendary monster.

What about dodging in traditional 1v1 battles in Pokemon GO?

Pokéballer @darkcitydavid



[Palkia/Metagross/Xerneas VS Groudon/Dialga/Gira-O]

#PokemonGO #GBL #GOBattleLeague #MasterLeague Groudon with Precipice Blades is still a threat but it just isn’t OP like the Primal one. Also they sac swap Giratina expecting Close Combat but get hit by Moonblast instead[Palkia/Metagross/Xerneas VS Groudon/Dialga/Gira-O] Groudon with Precipice Blades is still a threat but it just isn’t OP like the Primal one. Also they sac swap Giratina expecting Close Combat but get hit by Moonblast instead 🎉 [Palkia/Metagross/Xerneas VS Groudon/Dialga/Gira-O]#PokemonGO #GBL #GOBattleLeague #MasterLeague https://t.co/I2Pyivv5y0

In standard solo fights against NPCs or other players, no such option exists. Instead, they will need to utilize a set number of blocks to gain the upper hand in battle.

There are two shield charges available per match and they get activated when the opponent uses a Charged attack. Super Effective moves against the target will turn the shield red, while Not Very Effective attacks will turn it blue. Neutral attacks do not have an indicator.

As for Fast and Charged moves, they are the two kinds of attacks that Pokemon can use in the game. The former is the primary means of attacking. They deal little damage but are the only way to charge up Charged attacks. These, in turn, are powerful moves that deal a lot of damage, however they can be blocked if players have enough shields.

Pokemon GO is developed by Niantic. The game is available on Android and iOS platforms and is completely free to play.

Poll : 0 votes