Fact Check: Will Regieleki Elite Raid have a Timed Research in Pokemon GO?

Pokemon GO developer Niantic has been busy pumping out new legendary encounters and gameplay scenarios to keep the community engaged. This includes the latest Regieleki Elite Raid that requires players to battle the iconic Galarian legendary monster.

Raid challenges are by no means new in the game. They enable players to partake in specially crafted challenges and reap unique bonuses. That said, things are slightly different this time around. For one, Niantic had to delay the Regieleki Elite Raid from a prior date, and many are now wondering if anything else has changed too, including Timed Research.

Does the Regieleki Elite Raid have Timed Research in Pokemon GO?

Unfortunately, Niantic has chosen to exclude Timed Research from the Regieleki Elite Raid.

For those unaware, an Elite Raid is a special type of Raid Battle where a Raid Boss Pokemon emerges from an egg that spawns in a Gym after a period of 24 hours. As such, players in the vicinity must battle together with a team of six Pokemon to take it down.

On the other hand, Timed Research refers to a series of tasks similar to Special Research tasks but with a deadline after which they cannot be completed. Players must strike while the iron is hot and wrap them up as soon as possible to obtain rewards.

They are usually listed in the Today section under the Research tab, which is indicated by a binocular icon when out on the overworld map. Players may not have Timed Research for the current raid, but they can still participate in the fight against the powerful raid monster.

How can players participate in the Elite Raid in Pokemon GO?

As with other types of Raids, you need to visit the Gym with the Raid boss you wish to fight. To engage, you will need a Raid Pass, but note that Remote Raid Passes do not work for Elite Raids. It is mandatory to be present in-person at the venue so you can co-operate with other trainers in battle. You can get free passes once per day by spinning the Gym's Pokedisc.

The Raid bosses only appear for 30 minutes. In the case of Regieleki, here are the expected local timings for its appearance: April 9, 2023 - 11 AM, 2 PM, and 5 PM. Defeating a Raid Boss will offer a chance to capture it and earn rare items as well as consumables. However, get ready for an uphill challenge.

Raid Bosses are often very powerful, with CP (Combat Power) in the tens of thousands. So, players will have to strategically prepare a roster of appropriately leveled-up critters to take them down. Regieleki is an Electric-type, which means its thunderous moves are resisted by Ground, Grass, Dragon, and other Electric types. Do not pit Water or Flying types against it as Regieleki can stomp them easily.

Pokemon GO is an AR (augmented reality) game first released in 2016. It was developed by Niantic and published by The Pokemon Company. The game is available as a free-to-play experience on Android and iOS platforms.

