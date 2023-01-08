How to cook Shiny Dragon Sandwich in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

As hard as finding a shiny version of a Pokemon is, it is one of the most rewarding aspects of the Scarlet and Violet games. Developer Game Freak took mercy on its player base and added a new in-game feature to simplify the process.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet incorporated the mechanic of Sandwich crafting that lets players make sandwiches for their team. Notably, it also makes attracting certain kinds of Pokemon easier.

The results also depend on the fillings used to make the sandwich. One of the categories it boosts is the probability of encountering a shiny pocket monster.

As rare as they are, Dragon types remain exceptionally difficult to find in their shiny form. This article will tell players how to craft a Shiny Dragon Sandwich to boost their chances of encountering one.

Making a Shiny Dragon Sandwich in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Imagine sending a shiny Baxcalibur in a PvP battle with your biggest rival. A truly coveted creature, showcasing its excellent stats and sparkles on the battlefield.

Shiny versions of pocket monsters have a probability of 1 in 4096. However, these chances are boosted four times with a Sparkling Power level 3 buff. Combined with a Shiny Charm that doubles your chances of encountering one, your odds stand at 1 in 512.

Ingredients for crafting shiny boosting sandwiches can be found in different places. The common ones are available to buy from shops in the region. The rare ones, the Salty Herba Mysticas, can only be found in five and six-star Tera Raids. Players must participate in many of these to ensure they have enough.

How to craft Shiny Dragon Sandwich

You will need the following ingredients to craft a Shiny Dragon Sandwich:

Two Avocados

One Prosciutto or one Hamburger

One Green Pepper

One Red Pepper or Tomato

One Yellow Pepper or one Onion

Two of any Herba Mystica

This sandwich will provide not only a Sparkling Power: Dragon Level 3 but also Title Power: Dragon Level 3 and Encounter Power: Dragon Level 3 buffs for 30 minutes.

Having these buffs means your chances of running into a Dragon-type Pokemon increase alongside the odds of it being a shiny variant.

Once you have all the ingredients and a sandwich pick, you must open up the Sandwich menu at a picnic. There you have to press X, which will set off Creative Mode.

Place the ingredients one after the other and top them off with the Herba Mystica as seasoning. Finish the sandwich by placing another piece of bread and putting your pick in.

To avoid wastage, players must be extra careful in placing the top layer of the bread and knocking off the ingredients.

As an additional measure, they should turn off the auto-save function in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet while cooking the precious Shiny Dragon Sandwich. This will allow them to start again without collecting the ingredients.

By following this method, one can easily craft a Shiny Dragon Sandwich in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet and boost their chances of running into a coveted shiny Dragon-type.

