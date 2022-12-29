Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: Best team for early, mid, and late game

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet have redefined what it means to progress through the in-game story. Their open-ended structure allows trainers to complete tasks of their own choosing and progress through three distinct story paths before reaching the narrative's conclusion.

Be that as it may, players progressing through the Treasure Hunt of Paldea will still need the right team on their side.

The early, mid, and late game of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet may be much more open-ended compared to previous titles, but they exist all the same. Trainers will want to be prepared for what comes with a quality team of Pocket Monsters.

While there's no perfect team to progress through the story, there are some that should keep players in great shape to proceed throughout the games.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer

Recommended teams for each stage of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's story

Early Game

Charcadet is a valuable ally throughout the story (Image via Game Freak)

When players begin their treasure hunt through Paldea, they'll be pretty busy taking on gyms, defeating early Titan Pokemon, and knocking heads with the miscreants of Team Star.

There are many different Pocket Monsters that trainers can utilize during these early steps, but some will carry them farther than others. Players are always free to tweak this recommended team as needed, but this group should be able to meet and overcome many of Scarlet and Violet's early challenges:

Starter (Fuecoco, Sprigatito, or Quaxly)

Charcadet

Paldean Wooper

Rookidee

Shinx

Nacli or Magikarp

This team provides a great mix of elemental types, though players can always add and subtract creatures based on their preferences.

Magikarp is added to this team lineup for the sake of earning experience as a party member, as it is quite useless on its own before evolving.

Mid Game

Evolving Magikarp into Gyarados is a huge help for the mid to late game (Image via Game Freak)

As players begin to clear out gyms, defeat more Titans, and take out Team Star Bases, they'll be able to explore the deeper reaches of Paldea. Along with this opportunity comes more Pokemon to catch and train, opening up possibilities when it comes to formulating a battle team.

Just like before, the ultimate choice of Pocket Monsters to bring into battle depends on the player. However, these options certainly won't hurt to keep pushing into the late game and beyond:

Starter (Floragato, Crocalor, Quaxwell)

Armarouge or Ceruledge

Corvisquire

Gyarados or Naclstack

Clodsire

Annihilape

Players can keep their starter Pokemon on their side while evolving Charcadet into their respective version-exclusive evolution. Corvisquire has one evolution to go before reaching peak form. In the meantime, Gyarados and Annihilape can serve as powerful attackers.

However, if a trainer wants to air on the side of defense and high HP, they can opt for Clodsire, utilize Naclstack, or evolve their Corvisquire into Corviknight.

Late Game

The Elite Four is only one challenge to face in the late game (Image via Game Freak)

As players progress into the late game, they will face the Elite Four of Paldea and the Pokemon League Champion. Trainers should also be defeating the final few Titan Pokemon and wrapping up Operation Starfall.

As players complete the final steps of each story, they'll be on a collision course with the Great Crater of Paldea's Area Zero. However, before they get that far, it's a good idea to expand on one's battle team to prepare for what lies ahead:

Starter (Meowscarada, Quaquaval, Skeledirge)

Palafin (for its Hero Form)

Arcanine

Gholdengo (if Pokemon trainers have collected 999 Gimmighoul Coins)

Tyranitar

Baxcalibur

As previously stated, trainers have the full freedom to mix and match with other Pokemon as they please. However, many of the team members listed above rank as some of the best in either game. This is certainly worth keeping in mind to ensure players can clear the final hurdles on the way to completing the game's story.

However, once trainers get to Area Zero and complete the in-game story, all bets are off. Players will gain access to Paradox Pokemon found exclusively in Area Zero, and many of these creatures are huge improvements over species that can be found outside the Great Crater.

Trainers will also receive the battle-ready form of either Koraidon or Miraidon. Once the story is completed and the post-game has arrived, players can formulate any team they wish, as they're no longer restricted by area levels or badge constraints.

Poll : 0 votes