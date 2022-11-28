How to obtain and use Gimmighoul Coins in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

The arrival of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet has introduced various Gen 9 Pokemon to the franchise and players are enjoying some of the new features and content that the open world region of Paldea has to offer.

While the majority of Pokemon evolutions in the game do not have any special conditions that must be fulfilled, there are certain evolutions that require catalysts like Elemental Stones or certain currencies.

When it comes to evolving a Gimmighoul into a Gholdengo, you will be required to obtain 999 Gimmighoul Coins in the game. Unfortunately, these resources are rare to come across and will most likely require a considerable amount of grinding.

Gimmighoul Coins can be obtained as a drop from a Wandering form or a Chest form of a Gimmighoul. They are not all that easy to come by, which is why many players are having trouble getting their hands on a Gholdengo in the game.

Today’s guide will go over how you can obtain Gimmighoul Coins in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Obtaining Gimmighoul Coins in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

As mentioned, you will be required to encounter Wandering as well as the Chest forms of a Gimmighoul to get your hands on Gimmighoul Coins.

1) Chest Gimmighoul

Members of the Pokemon community have already charted out all the locations where you can find a Gimmighoul Chest in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

All you will need to do is find the Pokemon, engage it in battle, and then defeat or capture it. Once you have taken the Pokemon out, you will be able to get your hands on around 50 to 80 Gimmighoul Coins, depending on how lucky you are.

Additionally, the drop rate of the coins can differ based on your Trainer’s level. While 50-80 is the standard, there have been instances where certain community members got a drop as high as 777 coins after defeating a Chest Gimmighoul.

2) Wandering Gimmighoul

Wandering Gimmighoul locations (Image via mapgenie.io)

When it comes to Wandering Gimmighouls, you're not required to engage them in combat to potentially obtain the coins from them. You can just walk up to one and interact with them.

Once this is done, you will be able to get your hands on 1 to 10 Gimmighoul Coins. While this may not be the fastest way to obtain these coins in-game, it’s important that you interact with them every time you come across one as it can significantly reduce the grind required for a Gholdengo.

This is the only way that you will be able to obtain the evolved form of a Gimmighoul in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Gholdengo is not a Pokemon that you will encounter out in the wild while exploring the vast open world of Paldea.

You will first need to heavily grind and get your hands on 999 Gimmighoul Coins and then evolve a Gimmighoul to get it.

