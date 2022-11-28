How to change your Rotom Phone and get exclusive phone cases in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

There are a lot of things that you can customize in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet as you make your way through the narrative, discovering the various secrets of Paldea.

One of your most trusted buddies in the journey will be the Rotom Phone, which works exactly like it did in previous installments. They are a crucial part of indexing Pokemon, and in the latest titles, you will be able to customize your Rotom Phone by adding a new case to it based on your preferences.

With cases, you can provide your Rotom Phones with a bit of personality, and you will be able to obtain these cases by playing the games and completing the narrative. However, certain cases are exclusive, and you will not be able to get your hands on them in a more traditional way.

Hence, today’s article will go over how you can obtain and change the case of your Rotom Phone in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Changing your Rotom Phone in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

To be able to change the case of your Rotom Phone, you will need to do the following:

Make your way to the Customization Menu in the main settings section, which you can reach with the help of the D-Pad.

You will see the Rotom Phone section to the extreme right of the pop. That is where you will be required to go next.

Once you have made your way to the sub-option, the game will show all the Rotom Phone Cases you have been able to unlock so far while playing the game.

Here you will be able to select the case that you want to replace the current one with.

Obtaining Rotom Phone cases in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

While one of the best ways to get Rotom Cases in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will be to complete the various quests and narratives, you can also obtain them by directly purchasing them from the Delibird Presents Store.

To be able to purchase cases, you will need to,

Make your way to any of the towns with a Delibird Presents Store. However, the store will only unlock once you have 6 Gym Badges and will be present in the towns of Cascarrafa, Levincia, and Mesagoza.

Once you interact with the store, you can head over to the Rotom Phone Cases option to find all the available cases you can purchase.

You can exchange Poke Dollars to get the case you want and then head into the D-pad customization section again to equip it.

You can purchase a few Rotom Cases for much cheaper from some of the NPCs in Paldea.

Obtaining exclusive Rotom Cases in Pokemon Scarlet and violet

You can get your hands on exclusive Rotom Phone cases if you have the saved data from previous Pokemon titles on your Nintendo Switch. You will be able to get cases from the following games:

Pokemon: Let’s Go Pikachu Or Let’s Go Eevee

Pokemon Sword & Shield

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl

Pokemon Legends: Arceus

If you have the saved data for these games, then all you will need to do is to make your way to Masagoza and then search for an Old Lady on the stairs who will say something like, “Your Phone can reveal your past lives to me” once you interact with her.

Upon hitting yes, she will ask you if you wish to try out Rotometry, and then by selecting the region where the game took place, you can get your hands on the exclusive cases.

However, you will need to do it multiple times to get your hands on all the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet cases.

