Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Eevee Spotlight: All item drops from the Tera Raid Battle event

The first Tera Raid Battle event is finally live in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, a week after it was released globally. The Eevee Spotlight is slated to run for the current weekend, and players will encounter the Evolution Pokemon at an increased rate in Tera Raid Battles.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's official website describes Tera Raid Battle events as opportunities for trainers to clash against specific Pokemon with certain Tera Types at an increased frequency. The Tera Raid crystals pertaining to these events can supposedly look ordinary at first glance but will be covered in a mysterious aura.

So what items can players expect from the current Eevee Spotlight Tera Raid Battle event in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet?

Everything you need to know about Eevee Spotlight Tera Raid Battle event in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

The Eevee Spotlight Tera Raid Battle event started on Thursday, November 24 at 4 pm PST and will continue until Sunday, November 27 at 3:59 pm PST.

Over the course of the event, players will be able to come across Eevee more frequently in Tera Raid Battles. Eevee will also be available in various Tera Types, allowing players to try to catch the one they desire the most.

According to Serebii, the possible drops from the Eevee Spotlight Tera Raid Battle event in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are as follows:

Raid Star Level 1

EXP Candy XS

EXP Candy S

Eevee Fur

Pretty Feather

Health Feather

Muscle Feather

Resist Feather

Genius Feather

Clever Feather

Swift Feather

Pretty Feather

Water Stone

Fire Stone

Thunder Stone

Leaf Stone

Ice Stone

Raid Star Level 2

EXP Candy XS

EXP Candy S

EXP Candy M

Sitrus Berry

Lum Berry

Big Mushroom

Eevee Fur

Pretty Feather

Health Feather

Muscle Feather

Resist Feather

Genius Feather

Clever Feather

Swift Feather

Pretty Feather

Water Stone

Fire Stone

Thunder Stone

Leaf Stone

Ice Stone

Raid Star Level 3

EXP Candy S

EXP Candy M

EXP Candy L

Hondew Berry

Sitrus Berry

Lum Berry

Big Mushroom

Big Nugget

Eevee Fur

Pretty Feather

Health Feather

Muscle Feather

Resist Feather

Genius Feather

Clever Feather

Swift Feather

Pretty Feather

Water Stone

Fire Stone

Thunder Stone

Leaf Stone

Ice Stone

Current Tera Type Shard

Raid Star Level 4

EXP Candy M

EXP Candy L

Rare Candy

Hondew Berry

Big Pearl

Pearl String

Careful Mint

Nugget

PP Up

Bottle Cap

Soothe Bell

Ability Capsule

Eevee Fur

Pretty Feather

Health Feather

Muscle Feather

Resist Feather

Genius Feather

Clever Feather

Swift Feather

Pretty Feather

Water Stone

Fire Stone

Thunder Stone

Leaf Stone

Ice Stone

Current Tera Type Shard

Raid Star Level 5

EXP Candy M

EXP Candy L

Rare Candy

Hondew Berry

Big Pearl

Pearl String

Careful Mint

Nugget

PP Up

Bottle Cap

Soothe Bell

Ability Capsule

Eevee Fur

Pretty Feather

Health Feather

Muscle Feather

Resist Feather

Genius Feather

Clever Feather

Swift Feather

Pretty Feather

Water Stone

Fire Stone

Thunder Stone

Leaf Stone

Ice Stone

Current Tera Type Shard

The official website for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet further mentions that players will need to download the latest Poke Portal News to participate in the event and encounter the critter. This will be automatically downloaded, provided their console is connected to the internet.

The same can be done in-game as well. Players simply need to go to the Poke Portal option from the game's X menu. From there, they will need to click on Mystery Gift and then Check Poke Portal News.

Furthermore, players need to keep in mind that they will need a paid Nintendo Switch Online subscription to participate in the event with other players online.

