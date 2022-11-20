Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: Where to find Eevee in-game

While Pokemon Scarlet and Violet do not feature any new Eeveelutions to capture fans' fancy and imagination, players can encounter the iconic pocket monster in the new Paldea region. Furthermore, all its evolutions are also a part of the game for players to add to their Pokedex, provided they meet specific criteria.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet sport 400 entries in their Pokedex for fans to capture. Gleefully, Eevee and its compatriot evolutions make for nine on that list. This article highlights where players will come across Eevee in new games to engage and catch.

In search of Eevee in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

The Normal-type fox-like Pokemon introduced in Generation 1 has slowly and surely become a fan favorite over the years. Sporting multiple elemental evolutions that were introduced over different generations, Eevee has become a force to reckon with. It is one that players eagerly want to capture and evolve according to their party needs.

The Pokedex entries for Pokemon note that Eevee has an irregular genetic code that results in it evolving into different forms when exposed to element stones' radiation. These evolved forms also allow it to adapt quickly to its environment.

In Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, players can come across it in the following areas: South Province (Area Two), West Province (Area 3), and the route going towards the Pokemon League. Players must roam around and explore the area to come across one.

Eeveelutions

Any article on Eevee will feel incomplete if we don't talk about the exciting evolved forms it gives rise to. Pokemon Scarlet and Violet contain all the previous evolutions of the Pokemon, and players need to meet specific factors for each evolution.

The list of all Eeeveelutions and criteria are as follows:

Eevee needs the Fire Stone to evolve into Flareon.

Eevee needs the Water Stone to evolve into Vaporeon

Eevee needs the Leaf Stone to evolve into Leafeon

Eevee needs the Thunder Stone to evolve into Jolteon

Eevee needs the Ice Stone to evolve into Glaceon

Eevee with high friendship will evolve into Umbreon only at night

Eevee with high friendship will evolve into Espeon only during the day

Eevee with high friendship will evolve into Sylveon only when it knows a fairy-type move.

Many of these items are available at the Delibird Presents stores that can be found in various cities on the map. Players can also find these items scattered around the Paldea region. Players are advised to check out here to learn more about the unique evolutions in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are available worldwide for fans to pick up after being launched on November 18. A Flying Tera Type Pikachu can be picked up through Mystery Gifts until February 28, 2023.

There are plenty of things to unpack in the game, be it the three storylines players can follow, the new Terastal phenomenon, or the Paradox Pokemon. While the in-game experience has sadly been affected by numerous performance issues, the titles mark the beginning of Generation 9, and fans are excited by it.

