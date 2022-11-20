Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Mystery Gifts: How to get Flying Tera Type Pikachu in-game

There are 400 pocket monsters currently available in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Pokedex. They are scattered around the new Paldea region. While there are both old and new faces to welcome players in-game, one creature that everyone will likely want to catch is Pikachu, and they can currently get one as a Mystery Gift.

The first two titles of Generation 9 in the mainline video game series of the iconic global franchise introduce various regional Paldea forms and Paradox Pokemon. The games also feature the unique Terastal phenomenon, where players can tweak the typing of their pocket monsters during battles. The Pikachu players can currently grab as a gift is a Terastallized one.

How can players get Flying Tera Type Pikachu in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

As announced on the official website of the two titles, players can grab the Flying Tera Type Pikachu as an early purchase gift in-game until February 28, 2023. The popular Pokemon sports a crystal-like look with multiple balloons attached to it. Pokefans will quickly be able to recognize the flying Pikachu from earlier games.

The official announcement confirms that this creature will have the move Fly learned, and its Tera Type will be Flying. To acquire this particular variation of Pikachu, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players need to:

Launch Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, and make sure you are connected to the internet.

After unlocking the Pokemon Center and Poke Portal — which, according to the announcement, should take approximately one to 1.5 hours — navigate your way to the in-game menu.

Click on the Poke Portal option, which will pull up a new page.

The last option on the new page is 'Mystery Gift'. Go down to that option and click on it.

After that, pick the Get via Internet option, and you will be able to select the Flying Tera Type Pikachu Gift.

If all the above steps are followed correctly, you will have a level five Flying Tera Type Pikachu resting in your box that you can quickly shift to your party. Keep in mind that it will be a normal Pikachu in-game and feature balloons when it Terastallizes.

The official announcement mentions that the player's user profile will have to be linked to a Nintendo Account so that they can connect it to the internet. This, luckily, won't require a paid Nintendo Switch Online membership. It's also worth noting that the unique Pikachu reward can be found in either the retail or downloadable version of the games.

Game Freak has stated that Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are the first open-world RPGs of the Pokemon series. There are a host of new characters to come across and engage with, including two distinct professors. The games will also provide players with the option of co-op to facilitate the exploration of the Paldea region with up to three other trainers.

The Gen 9 starters are Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly. While Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players should pick the one they connect with the most, they can also check out the best starter to choose from here.

