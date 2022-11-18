How to trade with friends in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Trading is one of the most delightful aspects of any Pokemon game, and you can do the same in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Given the presence of version exclusives and, at times, specific evolution criteria, players are required to trade with each other and complete their Pokedex.

The act of trading, which usually refers to link trading, allows one Pokemon trainer to exchange their critter with another pocket monster. Although Pokemon can be traded while holding items, including mails, there are limitations on what kind of Pokemon can be traded. Scarlet and Violet provide players with two options for trading - Link and Surprise.

Exploring trade with friends in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Beyond their local network, players who wish to trade must be connected to the internet and have a Nintendo Online subscription active. Not having the latter will make it impossible to conduct any trade. Open the in-game main menu and click on the Poke Portal option.

There will be several options within the Poke Portal, including Link Trade and Surprise Trade. Both types of trading involve exchanging pocket monsters in the new Generation 9 titles, with a few differences. Link Trading allows players to exchange with a trainer of their choice.

To do so, click on the option to Link Trade, set a Link Code, and begin searching. Note that you and your trading partner must have the same Link Code typed in. Otherwise, the trade won't go through. Once connected with the other player, both users can list their respective trading options.

In Surprise Trade, which builds on the earlier mechanics of Wonder Trade, players will swap with a random player from around the world, and they will not know what Pokemon they will get in the trade until it's completed. You can check out how to make Surprise Trade in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet commence the ninth generation

The latest additions to the mainline video game series of the iconic Pokemon franchise are finally out to fans worldwide. Marking the beginning of Generation 9, players will be greeted by new and old faces in the Paldea region, along with new unique mechanics, storylines, characters, and more.

There are three adorable starter Pokemon Sprigatito (Grass), Fuecoco (Fire), and Quaxly (Water). While players are advised to pick whichever starter pocket monster they wish, Sportskeeda unpacked the best starter Pokemon in-game. Players can check it out here.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet bring a large open world for players to ride, climb, scale and explore to discover their mysteries and come across magnificent critters. There are 400 Pokemon currently in the Pokedex; you can find the complete list here.

