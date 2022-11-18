What is Surprise Trading in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are finally out for players around the world to enjoy on their Nintendo Switch consoles. Marking the beginning of the ninth generation of the mainline series of the popular franchise, these two games contain a mix of both old and new mechanics, like the option of Surprise Trading.

Set in the region of Paldea, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet push the boundaries of the Pokemon mainline video game series like never before. With these two titles, Game Freak introduced players to an open world that boasts both urban infrastructure and wild uninhabited areas. They also feature a co-op mechanic that allows up to four players to mill around in-game.

Trading has been an integral function in Pokemon games and it's a no-brainer that Game Freak retained it in their newest titles.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Surprise Trading: What is it and how do you do it

As mentioned above, the method of trading pocket monsters with other players has been a staple in Pokemon video games since the beginning of the franchise. This becomes especially important as both Scarlet and Violet have their own version exclusives and players of one will need to trade with those of the other to complete their Pokedex.

Trading in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet has two options, namely Link Trading and Surprise Trading. The former allows players to trade with a particular person by sharing a specific Link Code, while the latter means that players will get to trade with a random player from around the world for an unknown Pokemon.

In essence, Surprise Trading is a successor to the mechanics of Wonder Trading that was introduced back in the Generations 6 and 7 games. According to Bulbapedia, Surprise Trade allows players to trade Pokemon with special Ribbons, unlike the previous method. Mythical Pokemon are still non-tradeable.

Players should keep in mind that to trade captured critters beyond their local network in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, they will need to be connected to the internet and possess a Nintendo Online subscription. Once these two requirements are fulfilled, they need to go to the Poke Portal by opening the in-game menu.

Clicking on Poke Portal will bring up a number of options, including Link Trading and Surprise Trading. Once players pick the latter option, they will be taken to the page to select which of their own Pokemon they want to trade, click on it and choose the option 'Trade It'.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will ask the player if they would like to save their progress before starting the Surprise Trade. Click 'Yes' and the game will begin searching for a Trade Partner. Players can choose to cancel the trade by going into the Surprise Trade option again from the menu.

The game will notify the player once a Trade Partner has been found. Go back into the Surprise Trade option through the in-game menu, which will now sport a green check mark beside it. Once selected, players will have to wait and see what Pokemon they get after the trade animation takes place.

The novel element of this kind of trading lies in the fact that players are never sure what they are going to get in exchange for whatever they are putting up on offer. While it can quickly turn into a recipe for disaster, it does add a sense of excitement and anticipation to the act of trading in the games.

As of now, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet have about 400 pocket monsters in their Pokedex, with more likely to be added later on. Interested readers can check out the entire list here. The titles were released on November 18 worldwide, currently having "generally favorable reviews" with a score of 77 out of 100 on Metacritic.

