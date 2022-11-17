Create

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Pokedex: All pocket monsters in the new titles

By Angshuman Dutta
Modified Nov 17, 2022 11:36 PM IST
Every Pokemon in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via Pokemon Scarlet and Violet)
Every Pokemon in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via Pokemon Scarlet and Violet)

The release of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is finally upon us. The two titles are set to herald the ninth generation in the mainline video game series of the iconic franchise. While players had already learnt about many of the pocket monsters in the game through official announcements and leaks, the official Paldea Pokedex is now finally revealed.

youtube-cover

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet bring open worlds for fans to explore with multiple story paths to choose from, the 'Let's Go' mechanic to quickly fight in wild Pokemon, the Terastal phenomenon, and co-op mechanics. There are 400 Pokemon in the Pokedex to start off with, and this article names all of them.

Every Pokemon in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

The following is the list of pocket monsters in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, with new faces and old ones too. They are as follows:

  1. Sprigatito
  2. Floragato
  3. Meowscarada
  4. Fuecoco
  5. Crocalor
  6. Skeledirge
  7. Quaxly
  8. Quaxwell
  9. Quaquaval
  10. Lechonk
  11. Oinkologne
  12. Tarountula
  13. Spidops
  14. Nymble
  15. Lokix
  16. Hoppip
  17. Skiploom
  18. Jumpluff
  19. Fletchling
  20. Fletchinder
  21. Talonflame
  22. Pawmi
  23. Pawmo
  24. Pawmot
  25. Houndour
  26. Houndoom
  27. Yungoos
  28. Gumshoos
  29. Skwovet
  30. Greedent
  31. Sunkern
  32. Sunflora
  33. Kricketot
  34. Kricketune
  35. Scatterbug
  36. Spewpa
  37. Vivillon
  38. Combee
  39. Vespiquen
  40. Rookidee
  41. Corvisquire
  42. Corviknight
  43. Happiny
  44. Chansey
  45. Blissey
  46. Azurill
  47. Marill
  48. Azumarill
  49. Surskit
  50. Masquerain
  51. Buizel
  52. Floatzel
  53. Wooper
  54. Clodsire
  55. Psyduck
  56. Golduck
  57. Chewtle
  58. Drednaw
  59. Igglybuff
  60. Jigglypuff
  61. Wigglytuff
  62. Ralts
  63. Kirlia
  64. Gardevoir
  65. Gallade
  66. Drowzee
  67. Hypno
  68. Gastly
  69. Haunter
  70. Gengar
  71. Tandemaus
  72. Maushold
  73. Pichu
  74. Pikachu
  75. Raichu
  76. Fidough
  77. Dachsbun
  78. Slakoth
  79. Vigoroth
  80. Slaking
  81. Bounsweet
  82. Steenee
  83. Tsareena
  84. Smoliv
  85. Dolliv
  86. Arboliva
  87. Bonsly
  88. Sudowoodo
  89. Rockruff
  90. Lycanroc
  91. Rolycoly
  92. Carkol
  93. Coalossal
  94. Shinx
  95. Luxio
  96. Luxray
  97. Starly
  98. Staravia
  99. Staraptor
  100. Oricorio
  101. Mareep
  102. Flaaffy
  103. Ampharos
  104. Petilil
  105. Lilligant
  106. Shroomish
  107. Breloom
  108. Applin
  109. Flapple
  110. Appletun
  111. Spoink
  112. Grumpig
  113. Squawkabilly
  114. Misdreavus
  115. Mismagius
  116. Makuhita
  117. Hariyama
  118. Crabrawler
  119. Crabominable
  120. Salandit
  121. Salazzle
  122. Phanpy
  123. Donphan
  124. Cufant
  125. Copperajah
  126. Gible
  127. Gabite
  128. Garchomp
  129. Nacli
  130. Naclstack
  131. Garganacl
  132. Wingull
  133. Pelipper
  134. Magikarp
  135. Gyarados
  136. Arrokuda
  137. Barraskewda
  138. Basculin
  139. Gulpin
  140. Swalot
  141. Meowth
  142. Persian
  143. Drifloon
  144. Drifblim
  145. Flabébé
  146. Floette
  147. Florges
  148. Diglett
  149. Dugtrio
  150. Torkoal
  151. Numel
  152. Camerupt
  153. Bronzor
  154. Bronzong
  155. Axew
  156. Fraxure
  157. Haxorus
  158. Mankey
  159. Primeape
  160. Annihilape
  161. Meditite
  162. Medicham
  163. Riolu
  164. Lucario
  165. Charcadet
  166. Armarouge
  167. Ceruledge
  168. Barboach
  169. Whiscash
  170. Tadbulb
  171. Bellibolt
  172. Goomy
  173. Sliggoo
  174. Goodra
  175. Croagunk
  176. Toxicroak
  177. Wattrel
  178. Kilowattrel
  179. Eevee
  180. Vaporeon
  181. Jolteon
  182. Flareon
  183. Espeon
  184. Umbreon
  185. Leafeon
  186. Glaceon
  187. Sylveon
  188. Dunsparce
  189. Dudunsparce
  190. Deerling
  191. Sawsbuck
  192. Girafarig
  193. Farigiraf
  194. Grimer
  195. Muk
  196. Maschiff
  197. Mabosstiff
  198. Toxel
  199. Toxtricity
  200. Dedenne
  201. Pachirisu
  202. Shroodle
  203. Grafaiai
  204. Stantler
  205. Foongus
  206. Amoonguss
  207. Voltorb
  208. Electrode
  209. Magnemite
  210. Magneton
  211. Magnezone
  212. Ditto
  213. Growlithe
  214. Arcanine
  215. Teddiursa
  216. Ursaring
  217. Zangoose
  218. Seviper
  219. Swablu
  220. Altaria
  221. Skiddo
  222. Gogoat
  223. Tauros
  224. Litleo
  225. Pyroar
  226. Stunky
  227. Skuntank
  228. Zorua
  229. Zoroark
  230. Sneasel
  231. Weavile
  232. Murkrow
  233. Honchkrow
  234. Gothita
  235. Gothorita
  236. Gothitelle
  237. Sinistea
  238. Polteageist
  239. Mimikyu
  240. Klefki
  241. Indeedee
  242. Bramblin
  243. Brambleghast
  244. Toedscool
  245. Toedscruel
  246. Tropius
  247. Fomantis
  248. Lurantis
  249. Klawf
  250. Capsakid
  251. Scovillain
  252. Cacnea
  253. Cacturne
  254. Rellor
  255. Rabsca
  256. Venonat
  257. Venomoth
  258. Pineco
  259. Forretress
  260. Scyther
  261. Scizor
  262. Heracross
  263. Flittle
  264. Espathra
  265. Hippopotas
  266. Hippowdon
  267. Sandile
  268. Krokorok
  269. Krookodile
  270. Silicobra
  271. Sandaconda
  272. Mudbray
  273. Mudsdale
  274. Larvesta
  275. Volcarona
  276. Bagon
  277. Shelgon
  278. Salamence
  279. Tinkatink
  280. Tinkatuff
  281. Tinkaton
  282. Hatenna
  283. Hattrem
  284. Hatterene
  285. Impidimp
  286. Morgrem
  287. Grimmsnarl
  288. Wiglett
  289. Wugtrio
  290. Bombirdier
  291. Finizen
  292. Palafin
  293. Varoom
  294. Revavroom
  295. Cyclizar
  296. Orthworm
  297. Sableye
  298. Shuppet
  299. Banette
  300. Falinks
  301. Hawlucha
  302. Spiritomb
  303. Noibat
  304. Noivern
  305. Dreepy
  306. Drakloak
  307. Dragapult
  308. Glimmet
  309. Glimmora
  310. Rotom
  311. Greavard
  312. Houndstone
  313. Oranguru
  314. Passimian
  315. Komala
  316. Larvitar
  317. Pupitar
  318. Tyranitar
  319. Stonjourner
  320. Eiscue
  321. Pincurchin
  322. Sandygast
  323. Palossand
  324. Slowpoke
  325. Slowbro
  326. Slowking
  327. Shellos
  328. Gastrodon
  329. Shellder
  330. Cloyster
  331. Qwilfish
  332. Luvdisc
  333. Finneon
  334. Lumineon
  335. Bruxish
  336. Alomomola
  337. Skrelp
  338. Dragalge
  339. Clauncher
  340. Clawitzer
  341. Tynamo
  342. Eelektrik
  343. Eelektross
  344. Mareanie
  345. Toxapex
  346. Flamigo
  347. Dratini
  348. Dragonair
  349. Dragonite
  350. Snom
  351. Frosmoth
  352. Snover
  353. Abomasnow
  354. Delibird
  355. Cubchoo
  356. Beartic
  357. Snorunt
  358. Glalie
  359. Froslass
  360. Cryogonal
  361. Cetoddle
  362. Cetitan
  363. Bergmite
  364. Avalugg
  365. Rufflet
  366. Braviary
  367. Pawniard
  368. Bisharp
  369. Kingambit
  370. Deino
  371. Zweilous
  372. Hydreigon
  373. Veluza
  374. Dondozo
  375. Tatsugiri
  376. Great Tusk
  377. Scream Tail
  378. Brute Bonnet
  379. Flutter Mane
  380. Slither Wing
  381. Sandy Shocks
  382. Iron Treads
  383. Iron Bundle
  384. Iron Hands
  385. Iron Jugulis
  386. Iron Moth
  387. Iron Thorns
  388. Frigibax
  389. Arctibax
  390. Baxcalibur
  391. Gimmighoul
  392. Gholdengo
  393. Wo-Chien
  394. Chien-Pao
  395. Ting-Lu
  396. Chi-Yu
  397. Roaring Moon
  398. Iron Valiant
  399. Koraidon
  400. Miraidon
And that's a wrap for ChooseDay, Trainers!Hopefully we helped you decide which partner Pokémon you'll pick in #PokemonScarletViolet.😁Now it's time to share with your fellow Trainers who you'll be choosing!Retweet for Sprigatito🍃Like for Fuecoco 🔥Comment for Quaxly 🌊 https://t.co/DhGMuPHaul

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet have started to roll out around the world. Early reviews are out and the games have a score of 77 out of 100 on Metacritic as of now with "generally favorable reviews." Fans will be eager to get their hands on their copies and test Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Quick Links

Edited by Angshuman Dutta
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...