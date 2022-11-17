Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Pokedex: All pocket monsters in the new titles

The release of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is finally upon us. The two titles are set to herald the ninth generation in the mainline video game series of the iconic franchise. While players had already learnt about many of the pocket monsters in the game through official announcements and leaks, the official Paldea Pokedex is now finally revealed.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet bring open worlds for fans to explore with multiple story paths to choose from, the 'Let's Go' mechanic to quickly fight in wild Pokemon, the Terastal phenomenon, and co-op mechanics. There are 400 Pokemon in the Pokedex to start off with, and this article names all of them.

Every Pokemon in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

The following is the list of pocket monsters in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, with new faces and old ones too. They are as follows:

Sprigatito Floragato Meowscarada Fuecoco Crocalor Skeledirge Quaxly Quaxwell Quaquaval Lechonk Oinkologne Tarountula Spidops Nymble Lokix Hoppip Skiploom Jumpluff Fletchling Fletchinder Talonflame Pawmi Pawmo Pawmot Houndour Houndoom Yungoos Gumshoos Skwovet Greedent Sunkern Sunflora Kricketot Kricketune Scatterbug Spewpa Vivillon Combee Vespiquen Rookidee Corvisquire Corviknight Happiny Chansey Blissey Azurill Marill Azumarill Surskit Masquerain Buizel Floatzel Wooper Clodsire Psyduck Golduck Chewtle Drednaw Igglybuff Jigglypuff Wigglytuff Ralts Kirlia Gardevoir Gallade Drowzee Hypno Gastly Haunter Gengar Tandemaus Maushold Pichu Pikachu Raichu Fidough Dachsbun Slakoth Vigoroth Slaking Bounsweet Steenee Tsareena Smoliv Dolliv Arboliva Bonsly Sudowoodo Rockruff Lycanroc Rolycoly Carkol Coalossal Shinx Luxio Luxray Starly Staravia Staraptor Oricorio Mareep Flaaffy Ampharos Petilil Lilligant Shroomish Breloom Applin Flapple Appletun Spoink Grumpig Squawkabilly Misdreavus Mismagius Makuhita Hariyama Crabrawler Crabominable Salandit Salazzle Phanpy Donphan Cufant Copperajah Gible Gabite Garchomp Nacli Naclstack Garganacl Wingull Pelipper Magikarp Gyarados Arrokuda Barraskewda Basculin Gulpin Swalot Meowth Persian Drifloon Drifblim Flabébé Floette Florges Diglett Dugtrio Torkoal Numel Camerupt Bronzor Bronzong Axew Fraxure Haxorus Mankey Primeape Annihilape Meditite Medicham Riolu Lucario Charcadet Armarouge Ceruledge Barboach Whiscash Tadbulb Bellibolt Goomy Sliggoo Goodra Croagunk Toxicroak Wattrel Kilowattrel Eevee Vaporeon Jolteon Flareon Espeon Umbreon Leafeon Glaceon Sylveon Dunsparce Dudunsparce Deerling Sawsbuck Girafarig Farigiraf Grimer Muk Maschiff Mabosstiff Toxel Toxtricity Dedenne Pachirisu Shroodle Grafaiai Stantler Foongus Amoonguss Voltorb Electrode Magnemite Magneton Magnezone Ditto Growlithe Arcanine Teddiursa Ursaring Zangoose Seviper Swablu Altaria Skiddo Gogoat Tauros Litleo Pyroar Stunky Skuntank Zorua Zoroark Sneasel Weavile Murkrow Honchkrow Gothita Gothorita Gothitelle Sinistea Polteageist Mimikyu Klefki Indeedee Bramblin Brambleghast Toedscool Toedscruel Tropius Fomantis Lurantis Klawf Capsakid Scovillain Cacnea Cacturne Rellor Rabsca Venonat Venomoth Pineco Forretress Scyther Scizor Heracross Flittle Espathra Hippopotas Hippowdon Sandile Krokorok Krookodile Silicobra Sandaconda Mudbray Mudsdale Larvesta Volcarona Bagon Shelgon Salamence Tinkatink Tinkatuff Tinkaton Hatenna Hattrem Hatterene Impidimp Morgrem Grimmsnarl Wiglett Wugtrio Bombirdier Finizen Palafin Varoom Revavroom Cyclizar Orthworm Sableye Shuppet Banette Falinks Hawlucha Spiritomb Noibat Noivern Dreepy Drakloak Dragapult Glimmet Glimmora Rotom Greavard Houndstone Oranguru Passimian Komala Larvitar Pupitar Tyranitar Stonjourner Eiscue Pincurchin Sandygast Palossand Slowpoke Slowbro Slowking Shellos Gastrodon Shellder Cloyster Qwilfish Luvdisc Finneon Lumineon Bruxish Alomomola Skrelp Dragalge Clauncher Clawitzer Tynamo Eelektrik Eelektross Mareanie Toxapex Flamigo Dratini Dragonair Dragonite Snom Frosmoth Snover Abomasnow Delibird Cubchoo Beartic Snorunt Glalie Froslass Cryogonal Cetoddle Cetitan Bergmite Avalugg Rufflet Braviary Pawniard Bisharp Kingambit Deino Zweilous Hydreigon Veluza Dondozo Tatsugiri Great Tusk Scream Tail Brute Bonnet Flutter Mane Slither Wing Sandy Shocks Iron Treads Iron Bundle Iron Hands Iron Jugulis Iron Moth Iron Thorns Frigibax Arctibax Baxcalibur Gimmighoul Gholdengo Wo-Chien Chien-Pao Ting-Lu Chi-Yu Roaring Moon Iron Valiant Koraidon Miraidon

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet have started to roll out around the world. Early reviews are out and the games have a score of 77 out of 100 on Metacritic as of now with "generally favorable reviews." Fans will be eager to get their hands on their copies and test Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

