Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Pokedex: All pocket monsters in the new titles

The release of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is finally upon us. The two titles are set to herald the ninth generation in the mainline video game series of the iconic franchise. While players had already learnt about many of the pocket monsters in the game through official announcements and leaks, the official Paldea Pokedex is now finally revealed.
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet bring open worlds for fans to explore with multiple story paths to choose from, the 'Let's Go' mechanic to quickly fight in wild Pokemon, the Terastal phenomenon, and co-op mechanics. There are 400 Pokemon in the Pokedex to start off with, and this article names all of them.
Every Pokemon in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
The following is the list of pocket monsters in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, with new faces and old ones too. They are as follows:
- Sprigatito
- Floragato
- Meowscarada
- Fuecoco
- Crocalor
- Skeledirge
- Quaxly
- Quaxwell
- Quaquaval
- Lechonk
- Oinkologne
- Tarountula
- Spidops
- Nymble
- Lokix
- Hoppip
- Skiploom
- Jumpluff
- Fletchling
- Fletchinder
- Talonflame
- Pawmi
- Pawmo
- Pawmot
- Houndour
- Houndoom
- Yungoos
- Gumshoos
- Skwovet
- Greedent
- Sunkern
- Sunflora
- Kricketot
- Kricketune
- Scatterbug
- Spewpa
- Vivillon
- Combee
- Vespiquen
- Rookidee
- Corvisquire
- Corviknight
- Happiny
- Chansey
- Blissey
- Azurill
- Marill
- Azumarill
- Surskit
- Masquerain
- Buizel
- Floatzel
- Wooper
- Clodsire
- Psyduck
- Golduck
- Chewtle
- Drednaw
- Igglybuff
- Jigglypuff
- Wigglytuff
- Ralts
- Kirlia
- Gardevoir
- Gallade
- Drowzee
- Hypno
- Gastly
- Haunter
- Gengar
- Tandemaus
- Maushold
- Pichu
- Pikachu
- Raichu
- Fidough
- Dachsbun
- Slakoth
- Vigoroth
- Slaking
- Bounsweet
- Steenee
- Tsareena
- Smoliv
- Dolliv
- Arboliva
- Bonsly
- Sudowoodo
- Rockruff
- Lycanroc
- Rolycoly
- Carkol
- Coalossal
- Shinx
- Luxio
- Luxray
- Starly
- Staravia
- Staraptor
- Oricorio
- Mareep
- Flaaffy
- Ampharos
- Petilil
- Lilligant
- Shroomish
- Breloom
- Applin
- Flapple
- Appletun
- Spoink
- Grumpig
- Squawkabilly
- Misdreavus
- Mismagius
- Makuhita
- Hariyama
- Crabrawler
- Crabominable
- Salandit
- Salazzle
- Phanpy
- Donphan
- Cufant
- Copperajah
- Gible
- Gabite
- Garchomp
- Nacli
- Naclstack
- Garganacl
- Wingull
- Pelipper
- Magikarp
- Gyarados
- Arrokuda
- Barraskewda
- Basculin
- Gulpin
- Swalot
- Meowth
- Persian
- Drifloon
- Drifblim
- Flabébé
- Floette
- Florges
- Diglett
- Dugtrio
- Torkoal
- Numel
- Camerupt
- Bronzor
- Bronzong
- Axew
- Fraxure
- Haxorus
- Mankey
- Primeape
- Annihilape
- Meditite
- Medicham
- Riolu
- Lucario
- Charcadet
- Armarouge
- Ceruledge
- Barboach
- Whiscash
- Tadbulb
- Bellibolt
- Goomy
- Sliggoo
- Goodra
- Croagunk
- Toxicroak
- Wattrel
- Kilowattrel
- Eevee
- Vaporeon
- Jolteon
- Flareon
- Espeon
- Umbreon
- Leafeon
- Glaceon
- Sylveon
- Dunsparce
- Dudunsparce
- Deerling
- Sawsbuck
- Girafarig
- Farigiraf
- Grimer
- Muk
- Maschiff
- Mabosstiff
- Toxel
- Toxtricity
- Dedenne
- Pachirisu
- Shroodle
- Grafaiai
- Stantler
- Foongus
- Amoonguss
- Voltorb
- Electrode
- Magnemite
- Magneton
- Magnezone
- Ditto
- Growlithe
- Arcanine
- Teddiursa
- Ursaring
- Zangoose
- Seviper
- Swablu
- Altaria
- Skiddo
- Gogoat
- Tauros
- Litleo
- Pyroar
- Stunky
- Skuntank
- Zorua
- Zoroark
- Sneasel
- Weavile
- Murkrow
- Honchkrow
- Gothita
- Gothorita
- Gothitelle
- Sinistea
- Polteageist
- Mimikyu
- Klefki
- Indeedee
- Bramblin
- Brambleghast
- Toedscool
- Toedscruel
- Tropius
- Fomantis
- Lurantis
- Klawf
- Capsakid
- Scovillain
- Cacnea
- Cacturne
- Rellor
- Rabsca
- Venonat
- Venomoth
- Pineco
- Forretress
- Scyther
- Scizor
- Heracross
- Flittle
- Espathra
- Hippopotas
- Hippowdon
- Sandile
- Krokorok
- Krookodile
- Silicobra
- Sandaconda
- Mudbray
- Mudsdale
- Larvesta
- Volcarona
- Bagon
- Shelgon
- Salamence
- Tinkatink
- Tinkatuff
- Tinkaton
- Hatenna
- Hattrem
- Hatterene
- Impidimp
- Morgrem
- Grimmsnarl
- Wiglett
- Wugtrio
- Bombirdier
- Finizen
- Palafin
- Varoom
- Revavroom
- Cyclizar
- Orthworm
- Sableye
- Shuppet
- Banette
- Falinks
- Hawlucha
- Spiritomb
- Noibat
- Noivern
- Dreepy
- Drakloak
- Dragapult
- Glimmet
- Glimmora
- Rotom
- Greavard
- Houndstone
- Oranguru
- Passimian
- Komala
- Larvitar
- Pupitar
- Tyranitar
- Stonjourner
- Eiscue
- Pincurchin
- Sandygast
- Palossand
- Slowpoke
- Slowbro
- Slowking
- Shellos
- Gastrodon
- Shellder
- Cloyster
- Qwilfish
- Luvdisc
- Finneon
- Lumineon
- Bruxish
- Alomomola
- Skrelp
- Dragalge
- Clauncher
- Clawitzer
- Tynamo
- Eelektrik
- Eelektross
- Mareanie
- Toxapex
- Flamigo
- Dratini
- Dragonair
- Dragonite
- Snom
- Frosmoth
- Snover
- Abomasnow
- Delibird
- Cubchoo
- Beartic
- Snorunt
- Glalie
- Froslass
- Cryogonal
- Cetoddle
- Cetitan
- Bergmite
- Avalugg
- Rufflet
- Braviary
- Pawniard
- Bisharp
- Kingambit
- Deino
- Zweilous
- Hydreigon
- Veluza
- Dondozo
- Tatsugiri
- Great Tusk
- Scream Tail
- Brute Bonnet
- Flutter Mane
- Slither Wing
- Sandy Shocks
- Iron Treads
- Iron Bundle
- Iron Hands
- Iron Jugulis
- Iron Moth
- Iron Thorns
- Frigibax
- Arctibax
- Baxcalibur
- Gimmighoul
- Gholdengo
- Wo-Chien
- Chien-Pao
- Ting-Lu
- Chi-Yu
- Roaring Moon
- Iron Valiant
- Koraidon
- Miraidon
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet have started to roll out around the world. Early reviews are out and the games have a score of 77 out of 100 on Metacritic as of now with "generally favorable reviews." Fans will be eager to get their hands on their copies and test Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.