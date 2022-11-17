Pokemon Scarlet and Violet release date and expected launch time for all regions

There are only a few days left until the release of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

While players can currently download and pre-load the upcoming Nintendo Switch titles, they won't "unlock" or become playable until the release date and time.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will be released on Friday, November 18, 2022. However, it's worth noting that there may be time differences depending on the region of the world players live in.

Nevertheless, players around the world will be able to access the games at roughly the same time, at least as far as digital downloads are concerned.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet likely to have same release time as previous major titles

Players are only a few days away from exploring the Paldea region (Image via Game Freak)

Each region of the world possesses its own defined release time for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. As with previous games, like the Sword and Shield titles for the Nintendo Switch, Game Freak is expected to follow the release schedule that they've relied on in the past.

As such, Scarlet and Violet's release times should fall in line with how the Pokemon developers have debuted major titles in previous years.

Here are all the expected release times for Scarlet and Violet by region:

US West Coast - Thursday, November 17 at 9:00 pm PST

US East Coast - Friday, November 18 at 12:00 am EDT

United Kingdom - Friday, November 18 at 12:00 am GMT

Mainland Europe - Friday, November 18 at 12:00 am CEST

Japan - Friday, November 18 at 9:00 am JST

Singapore - Friday, November 18 at 8:00 am SGT

South Korea - Friday, November 18 at 9:00 am KST

Australia/New Zealand - Friday, November 18 at 11:00 am AEDT

Once the aforementioned times have arrived, any player who has downloaded the two Switch titles beforehand should be able to open and enjoy them.

This time around, there is surely plenty of content to enjoy. A new Pokemon adventure awaits in the region of Paldea, a much more open world compared to previous entries in the series. In this region, trainers can follow one of three different story paths and face very different challenges and trials along the way.

However, trainers won't be alone. In addition to a host of new NPCs to accompany them on their journey, it's possible to explore Paldea with up to three other players. Together with their friends, one can catch and battle Pocket Monsters to their heart's content.

Trainers can even team up together to take on Tera Raid Battles, a new feature that focuses heavily on the strange Terastallization phenomenon sweeping Paldea.

There's plenty more content to discover in Scarlet and Violet, and fans of the franchise will only have to wait a little longer before they can begin their Paldean adventures.

No matter which path a trainer decides to walk down, a whole new world of experiences awaits them. Hopefully, the two Nintendo Switch titles live up to the hype that has built up since their announcement.

