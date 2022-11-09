What are Tera Raid Battles in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet? Upcoming schedule and more

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's Paldea region is rife with strange energy, creating new variants of Pokemon known as Terastal Forms. In addition, Game Freak will be hosting Tera Raid Battles, where trainers can team up to battle a Terastallized monster somewhat similar to how Raids in the Sword and Shield titles operate.

While Pokemon trainers throughout Paldea will encounter Terastallized species during normal gameplay and story progression, Tera Raids will also be present, allowing a team of players to battle an empowered Terastallized boss. In addition, Game Freak has confirmed that, during certain events, specific Pokemon will appear in Tera Raids more often, giving trainers an opportunity to defeat and capture them.

Based on recent announcements from the official Pokemon Scarlet and Violet website, trainers can expect to take on two upcoming limited-time Tera Raid Bosses.

Which Pokemon are featured in the upcoming Tera Raid events for Scarlet and Violet?

According to Game Freak and The Pokemon Company, as well as community sites such as Serebii.net, two post-launch Tera Raid events have already been planned. After the November 18, 2022 release of Scarlet and Violet, players can expect to encounter Eevee and Charizard as the first prominent Tera Raid Bosses featured in the event calendar. Eevee will be first, arriving prominently in Raids from November 24 to November 27, 2022.

Once Eevee's event concludes, trainers in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet can encounter Charizard in Tera Raids from December 1 to December 4, 2022. During these events, trainers won't simply encounter a single Terastallized form of the boss, as they are capable of appearing in different Terastal types. Each type of Tera Form is unique, and ambitious players may want to defeat and capture them all.

According to the games' official site, Eevee will possess three different Tera types that can be defeated and captured, while Charizard will possess the "Dragon" Tera type.

#PokemonScarletViolet In a Tera Raid Battle, you’ll join a team of four to defeat a Tera Pokémon before time runs out. During Tera Raid Battle events, you can encounter specific Pokémon or Pokémon with specific Tera Types! In a Tera Raid Battle, you’ll join a team of four to defeat a Tera Pokémon before time runs out. During Tera Raid Battle events, you can encounter specific Pokémon or Pokémon with specific Tera Types!❤️💜 #PokemonScarletViolet https://t.co/r1wZcWTnXn

It's important to note that trainers hoping to take on these special Tera Raid events will require an active subscription to Nintendo Switch Online. Standard Raids will still appear if players choose to play without a subscription, but they won't be able to participate with fellow trainers over the internet.

The format of raiding in Tera Raids is similar to Pokemon Sword and Shield, but is not a perfect comparison. While the Galar region titles saw trainers take turns in Gigantamax Raids to attack, Scarlet and Violet players will be able to attack in a more free-form fashion, issuing commands to their battle team whenever they wish to.

Tera Raids in Scarlet and Violet will be encountered while traversing the world. Strange crystal formations will occasionally appear in the game world, and as trainers approach them, they'll get to see a difficulty rating in stars as well as the Tera type and silhouette of the species featured as the boss. Each participant in the battle will have to put forward one Pocket Monster to complete the battle.

While trainers will be able to attack at will, Tera Raids are timed. Players will need to defeat the boss in the allotted time period in order to capture them. Otherwise, trainers will have to try again when the timer expires.

