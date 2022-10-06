Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's latest trailer showcases Terastallize, Tera Raid, TM creation, & more

The latest Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trailer has revealed a great deal of information for fans to go over.

The adventure in Paldea is on the horizon with multiple storylines, new creatures, and several fresh mechanics. This looks like a step forward and the start of a new era for the Pokemon gaming franchise.

The nearly 15-minute-long trailer showcased more of the Terastallize phenomenon, a new evolution, the ability to create TMs, story aspects, and so much more.

New trailer reveals many more aspects of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

pkmn.news/PaldeanAdventu… Every journey begins with a single step!Take a peek at some of the adventures you’ll find throughout the open world of Paldea!Where will you go? What will you discover? Find your treasure in your own journey in #PokemonScarletViolet Every journey begins with a single step! 🌄Take a peek at some of the adventures you’ll find throughout the open world of Paldea!Where will you go? What will you discover? Find your treasure in your own journey in #PokemonScarletViolet! ❤💜 pkmn.news/PaldeanAdventu… https://t.co/0xhqD5c1dt

Potential trainers looking to take on Scarlet and Violet have plenty to look forward to. The trailer, which could potentially be the last, includes many never-before-seen details.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are set to arrive on November 18, 2022. Each version will have its own exclusive Pokemon and a few altered details between the two.

Biggest takeaways from the trailer

There is quite to unpack from the trailer. While many new features and mechanics were shown, only a good handful can be marked as the most important.

Starting with a new evolution, the long-awaited second stage of Girafarig has finally been revealed. In the Paldea region, the Pokemon will evolve into Farigiraf and maintain the Normal/Psychic-type designation.

#PokemonScarletViolet Meet Farigiraf, the Long Neck Pokémon!It has two brains that work together to increase Farigiraf’s overall psychic energy. Looks like two heads are better than one! Meet Farigiraf, the Long Neck Pokémon!It has two brains that work together to increase Farigiraf’s overall psychic energy. Looks like two heads are better than one!🦒 pkmn.news/3e94Pr4#PokemonScarletViolet https://t.co/N3z6QPiLuJ

Next is the ability to host picnics. Sandwiches can be made that provide a variety of buffs depending on the ingredients used. Picnics will also allow trainers to clean up their partner Pokemon and play with them before the meal.

Perhaps the most important thing shown came at the end of the new Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trailer. Tera Raids will be available for four trainers to battle a Terastallized Pokemon in hopes of catching it.

This is a chance to obtain a powerful Pokemon with a rare Tera Type. The trailer showed trainers battling a Terastallized Chansey with a Ghost Tera Type replacing its typical Normal-type.

Every Pokemon has a chance to be any of the available types when they Terastallize. Trainers will just have to check their details page to see which one they end up with.

Aside from everything mentioned, the trailer showed battle mechanics, a trainer fighting through a Team Star base, the Let's Go feature that was previously touched on, and a new crafting system.

Matt @TheNitr01 Okay, the Let's Go mechanic in Scarlet & Violet looks really good. Great for those who like to grind. Okay, the Let's Go mechanic in Scarlet & Violet looks really good. Great for those who like to grind.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will allow trainers to craft TMs, or Technical Machines, that teach Pokemon certain moves. Resources and materials for crafting will be found by catching or defeating wild creatures.

In these titles, there is a piece of equipment installed at every Pokémon Center called a TM Machine, which allows Trainers to make their own TMs. Introducing the TM Machine, a Handy Device That Can Make TMs!A Technical Machine is a tool that allows Pokémon to learn new moves.In these titles, there is a piece of equipment installed at every Pokémon Center called a TM Machine, which allows Trainers to make their own TMs. https://t.co/QlI0wk7cS2

The trailer is a must-watch for anyone looking to pick up a copy of either Pokemon Scarlet or Pokemon Violet.

