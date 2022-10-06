5 things fans are excited to see in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's upcoming trailer

A new trailer for the upcoming Pokemon Scarlet and Violet games is scheduled to arrive on October 6, 2022.

The new generation of Game Freak's acclaimed series is headed to Nintendo Switch next month. With this being the case, fans are understandably excited about the prospect of receiving more information about the games.

Pokémon @Pokemon



Keep an eye on our YouTube channel and tune in 6:00 a.m. PDT on 10/6 to prepare for the latest news!



Don’t forget to subscribe and turn on notifications: Calling all Trainers—a new #PokemonScarletViolet trailer arrives tomorrow!Keep an eye on our YouTube channel and tune in 6:00 a.m. PDT on 10/6 to prepare for the latest news!Don’t forget to subscribe and turn on notifications: pkmn.news/OfficialYouTub… Calling all Trainers—a new #PokemonScarletViolet trailer arrives tomorrow!Keep an eye on our YouTube channel and tune in 6:00 a.m. PDT on 10/6 to prepare for the latest news!Don’t forget to subscribe and turn on notifications: pkmn.news/OfficialYouTub… https://t.co/024PZoEiYz

Aside from leaks, players have slowly been introduced to the new region of Paldea through deliberate reveals over the course of several weeks. So what could the upcoming Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trailer have in store for fans?

Open-world progression, Paradox Pokemon, and 3 other things fans want to see in the upcoming Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trailer

1) Exploration

DreamcastGuy @DreamcastGuy Pokemon Scarlet and Violet looking really good but I must admit the idea of having a Pokemon motorcycle instantly makes this open world seem 10 times goofier and I love it lol Pokemon Scarlet and Violet looking really good but I must admit the idea of having a Pokemon motorcycle instantly makes this open world seem 10 times goofier and I love it lol https://t.co/YllEmlKiGd

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are the first mainline entries in the franchise that will take a true open-world approach. The region of Paldea is vast, with various places to see and explore. In this regard, it is most certainly influenced by Pokemon Legends: Arceus, the side game that was released earlier this year.

From roaming creatures to the new auto-battle mechanics, it would be great to see how all of this falls into place as players navigate the various biomes of Paldea.

On that note, players will also receive their game version's Legendary mascot for traversal. Seeing them in action should give players an idea of how the mechanics work.

2) Open-world progression and activities

Nintendo of America @NintendoAmerica



is arriving in late 2022. A new evolutionary step in the Pokémon series, in Pokémon Scarlet & Pokémon Violet you’ll be able to freely explore a rich open world. A world filled with towns & cities that blend seamlessly into the wilderness with no borders! #PokemonScarletViolet is arriving in late 2022. A new evolutionary step in the Pokémon series, in Pokémon Scarlet & Pokémon Violet you’ll be able to freely explore a rich open world. A world filled with towns & cities that blend seamlessly into the wilderness with no borders!#PokemonScarletViolet is arriving in late 2022. https://t.co/xULy0mGV0L

Speaking of traversal, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players are bound to encounter various activities and set pieces out in the wild. While features like trainer battles and catching wild Pokemon are a given, Paldea allows players to approach its narrative progression the way they prefer — by including three different story arcs.

But how will they tie into one another, if at all? Every good open-world game also has a trove of side content to enjoy. What Scarlet and Violet will bring to the table is the question. One rumored example is Team Star bases, which are hideouts ruled by the rebellious team.

3) Player customization and interactivity

REM @Rising_CT This is my favorite part of the new Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trailer ngl



This gave me hope for more inclusivity design wise in character customization just look at the hair This is my favorite part of the new Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trailer ngl This gave me hope for more inclusivity design wise in character customization just look at the hair https://t.co/Jl26qjimV2

Since Pokemon X/Y was released on the Nintendo 3DS, the Pokemon series has improved its approach to character customization with elements like skin tones, hairstyles, clothing, and accessories. This allows players to personalize their character for their own adventure.

So far, trailers suggest that Pokemon Scarlet and Violet have expanded customization options more than ever before, which is a step in the right direction. Combine this development with the four-player co-op, and trainers can show off their fashion sense to all their friends.

4) Paradox Pokemon

PokemonFM @PokemonFM1 What are Paradox Pokemon?



Paradox pokemon are new mons with new name & number, they have the following features:



1) They are single stage mons

2) they resemble old mons

3) They are related to past or future

4) They are special mons & r not catchable until very late in the game What are Paradox Pokemon?Paradox pokemon are new mons with new name & number, they have the following features:1) They are single stage mons2) they resemble old mons3) They are related to past or future4) They are special mons & r not catchable until very late in the game https://t.co/GI8p2RFfcT

Paradox Pokemon have been hinted at many times over the past few months. They are reportedly forms of specific critters that (depending on the game) come from the future (in Violet) or the past.

If the leaks are to be believed, Paradox Pokemon physically look different and also possess other inherent changes like different types and stats.

Considering this is one of the few rumored elements to still be under wraps thus far, it is about time that players are introduced to these new kinds of monsters.

5) Unedited gameplay footage

As a whole, most Pokemon Scarlet and Violet footage has been edited so far, only showcasing minor quips to players. An example is the recently revealed Seek Your Treasure trailer.

Given how close we are to launch, it is most certainly time to treat fans to raw, unedited gameplay that showcases all of the presentation elements, from the UI to cinematics. This also includes menus, combat transitions, any quality-of-life improvements, and more.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will be released exclusively for the Nintendo Switch on November 18, 2022.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far