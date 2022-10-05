Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's new trailer drops this week: Starting time, where to watch, and more

Pokemon's official Twitter handle recently announced that the next trailer for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will be dropping tomorrow. They also revealed when the new footage will be showcased so that fans and players can tune in at the right time. Given the hype surrounding the upcoming games, it is unlikely that fans will want to miss out on the trailer's premiere.

The latest bit of information regarding the upcoming entries into the mainline series has been the revelation of Wiglett, a Pokemon that bears a strong resemblance to Diglett but has major differences. This aligned perfectly with an earlier leak that addressed convergent evolutions involving various Pokemon.

Fans will be intrigued to see what Game Freak and The Pokemon Company have in store for them when the trailer premieres tomorrow.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's new trailer arrives tomorrow, October 6

The new Pokemon Scarlet and Violet footage will be revealed by The Pokemon Company on October 6 at 6:00 PDT / 9:00 EDT / 14:00 BST / 15:00 CET. Currently, there is a lot that players are unaware of regarding these titles that are set to herald a new generation in the franchise. The new trailer will likely shed some light on various topics, including various speculations and leaks.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will be the first installments for Gen 9 in the long-running series. Announced earlier this year, the games are set to be launched on November 18, 2022. While developers have shared official information from time to time, the last few months have been filled with leaks involving these titles.

It has been confirmed that time plays a pivotal role in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, with the notion of the past and future evident in the new Legendary Pokemon as well as the two Professors unique to each title. Based on this theme, leaks have also brought forward the idea of Paradox Pokemon, Regional Fakes, various other mechanics and more.

Game Freak has already confirmed that the upcoming games will have fully explorable open worlds, with fans having the option to play with up to three others in online co-op play. The Starter and Legendary Pokemon have been showcased, along with new characters, three distinct storylines in place to engage in, the Terastal phenomenon and more.

With Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, developers are introducing a number of new elements to take the series forward. The first titles under the ninth generation are filled with many new things for players to figure out, even featuring an Ed Sheeran song.

It remains to be seen exactly what tomorrow's trailer will showcase. There is still plenty that fans would love to know before the games release later next month.

