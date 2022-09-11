"Sada and Turo are actually 'dead'": New Pokemon Scarlet and Violet leak shares more story details

Yet another Pokemon Scarlet and Violet leak has revealed some interesting details about the games' storyline. The upcoming open-world JRPGs from Game Freak have seen rumors after rumors over the past few weeks. The latest tidbits offer some surprising details about the narrative aspect of the game.

As spotted on Reddit, Twitter leaker Khu has unveiled three specific things to note about Scarlet and Violet's story, each about an NPC from the two games. Namely, Professors Sada and Turo, student Penny, and rival Nemona.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet look to take on a more serious narrative this time around

First off, about the two Professors. In Pokemon games, Sada and Turo are researchers who study the creatures inhabiting various regions as well as their attributes like evolutions. For Scarlet, Sada is the professor, while it's Turo for Violet. The duo became popular among fans right off the bat for their attractive designs, so this bit of the leak may come across as a shocker.

The first thing to note is that Turo and Sada seem to be parents to Arven, the major NPC encountered in the Path of Legends questline. But wait, that doesn't seem right - why is it that only one of them is available in each game then? To elaborate on this, the leaks seem to suggest that they are "dead."

Quotation marks because it is suggested that they, as humans, are not real. As many fans have speculated, they could be paradoxes or imposters. Another hint towards their mysterious nature is how they are not named after plant life as previous games' professors have been.

Instead, it is suggested that Sada is a play on the Spanish term Pasada (past), and Turo is named after Futuro (future). All of this seems farfetched, but things get weirder.

Coming to the next part of the leak, the new NPC Penny - who is also an academy student like the protagonist - is not what she seems. She is said to be "good at acting" and thus could be projecting a false persona around other students. It is also hinted that she is part of the evil team (which probably implies Team Star). The fact that the official bio for her states that she often skips classes could allude to this.

The final information details that the rival trainer Nemona is a Champion rank trainer. So perhaps players can face off against her in spectacular fashion. Her name is taken from clown fish or "Nemo." If these leaks are true, Scarlet and Violet will be some of the most interesting Pokemon games in a while.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will launch on November 18, 2022, for the Nintendo Switch hybrid console.

