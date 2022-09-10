Pokemon Scarlet and Violet guide: All known version-exclusive monsters

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are the latest entries in Game Freak's long-running JRPG series. They continue the franchise's tradition in many ways while deviating from the norm in others.

Scarlet and Violet feature a number of differences, including academies, outfits, Professor NPCs, and a handful of different monsters. Here's a look at all the known version-exclusive monsters in the games.

All Scarlet-exclusive Pokemon so far

1) Koraidon

Meet the prehistoric lizard in Scarlet (Image via Nintendo)

No information is known about Koraidon besides the fact that it is the mascot monster of Scarlet.

In addition to battles, players will be able to use it for traversal on foot, flight, and water. They can also use it to scale mountains.

Koraidon has a more animalistic design, harkening back to ancient reptiles.

2) Armarouge

Pokémon @Pokemon



Armarouge believes in a fair fight and will challenge an opponent head-on no matter how much stronger that opponent is. Armarouge’s set of armor is the source of energy for its Psychic-type moves.



Meet Armarouge, the Fire Warrior Pokémon, in Pokémon ScarletArmarouge believes in a fair fight and will challenge an opponent head-on no matter how much stronger that opponent is. Armarouge’s set of armor is the source of energy for its Psychic-type moves. Meet Armarouge, the Fire Warrior Pokémon, in Pokémon Scarlet ❤️Armarouge believes in a fair fight and will challenge an opponent head-on no matter how much stronger that opponent is. Armarouge’s set of armor is the source of energy for its Psychic-type moves. ❤️💜 https://t.co/RlN0o4AdXN

Type: Fire/Psychic

Classification: Fire Warrior Pokemon

Height: 4'11"

Weight: 187.4 lbs.

Ability: Flash Fire (Powers up the user's Fire-type moves if it's hit by one)

A Fire/Psychic type, Armarouge uses its armor as a cannon to dish out fire projectiles against enemies.

3) Stonjourner

jams @jamgry For ref please watch how Stonjourner walks For ref please watch how Stonjourner walks https://t.co/AIbi5wXnsI

Type: Rock

Classification: Big Rock Pokemon

Height: 8'02"

Weight: 1146.4lbs

Ability: Power Spot (Increases the power of ally Pokémon's attacks by 30%)

This goofy monster is clearly based on the Stonehenge architecture. It was first introduced in Sword/Shield.

4) Larvitar

The popular Rock-type returns in Scarlet and Violet (Image via Nintendo)

Type: Rock/Ground

Classification: Rock Skin Pokemon

Height: 2'00"

Weight: 158.7 lbs

Ability: Guts (Attack is increased by 50% when induced with a status)

This adorable critter first appeared in the Johto region games, Gold/Silver/Crystal, and has become one of the most renowned monsters in the fandom.

5) Pupitar

Type: Rock/Ground

Classification: Hard Shell Pokemon

Height: 3'11"

Weight: 335.1 lbs

Ability: Shed Skin (Every turn, the user has a 1 in 3 chance of healing from a status condition)

Pupitar evolves from Larvitar. This oddity marks the middle stage between the previous evolution and the final one, Tyranitar. However, it resembles neither in design.

6) Tyranitar

Type: Rock/Ground

Classification: Armor Pokemon

Height: 3'11"

Weight: 335.1 lbs

Ability: Sand Stream (Sandstorm blows when the user enters battle)

Tyranitar evolves from Pupitar. It is the final stage of the Larvitar line and one of the best Peudo-Legendaries in any game. This dino-esque beast is a force to be reckoned with, thanks to its high stats.

All Violet-exclusive monsters so far

1) Miraidon

Meet the futuristic lizard in Violet (Image via Nintendo)

No information is known about Miraidon besides the fact that it is the mascot monster of Violet.

Apart from battles, players can use it for traversal on foot, flight, and water. It has a futuristic design.

2) Ceruledge

Pokémon @Pokemon



Ceruledge prefers close-quarters combat and isn’t above using sneak attacks to win a battle. Ceruledge dons an old set of armor steeped in grudges and wields blades made of fire and ghost energy.



Meet Ceruledge, the Fire Blades Pokémon, in Pokémon VioletCeruledge prefers close-quarters combat and isn’t above using sneak attacks to win a battle. Ceruledge dons an old set of armor steeped in grudges and wields blades made of fire and ghost energy. Meet Ceruledge, the Fire Blades Pokémon, in Pokémon Violet 💜Ceruledge prefers close-quarters combat and isn’t above using sneak attacks to win a battle. Ceruledge dons an old set of armor steeped in grudges and wields blades made of fire and ghost energy. ❤️💜 https://t.co/MK1a6qcWhX

Type: Fire/Ghost

Classification: Fire Blades Pokemon

Height: 5'3"

Weight: 136.7 lbs.

Ability: Flash Fire (Powers up the user's Fire-type moves if it's hit by one)

Ceruledge is a master of close-quarter battles, preferring to fight up close and personal.

3) Eiscue

Type: Ice

Classification: Penguin Pokemon

Height: 4'07"

Weight: 196.2 lbs

Ability: Ice Face (The user's ice head can take a physical attack as a substitute, but the attack also changes its appearance. The ice will be restored when it hails.)

Eiscue has the face of an ice block and the body of a penguin. Its two forms are Ice Face, with the aforementioned cube, and an oval-shaped Noice Face.

4) Bagon

hourly pokemon✨ @hourlypkmn good news! the pokemon of the hour is bagon! good news! the pokemon of the hour is bagon! https://t.co/ITIUQRrtap

Type: Dragon

Classification: Rock Head Pokemon

Height: 2'00"

Weight: 92.8 lbs.

Ability: Rock Head (Does not receive recoil damage from recoil-causing attacks)

Bagon is one of the most popular Dragon-type monsters out there. It is a must-have in any entry, thanks to its all-powerful final evolution Salamence.

5) Shelgon

Pokemon Trainer Bot @PokeBot_Trainer What would be a cool signature move for Shelgon to have? What would be a cool signature move for Shelgon to have? https://t.co/bz3L6i0zol

Type: Dragon

Classification: Endurance Pokemon

Height: 3'07"

Weight: 243.6 lbs

Ability: Rock Head (Does not receive recoil damage from recoil-causing attacks)

Shelgon evolves from Bagon. Another weird mid-evolution that is oddly charming, it is one of the rarest monsters in any entry.

6) Salamence

Type: Dragon/Flying

Classification: Dragon Pokémon

Height: 4'11"

Weight: 226.2 lbs

Ability: Intimidate (Upon entering battle, the opponent’s Attack lowers one stage)

Salamence evolves from Shelgon. It marks the final stage of the Bagon line and is another beloved Pseudo-Legendary. This majestic dragon originated in the third-generation Ruby/Sapphire/Emerald titles.

The number of exclusive critters revealed so far is fairly low, but hopefully, new monsters will come to light as we approach the release date.

Scarlet and Violet will be released on November 18, 2022, exclusively for the Nintendo Switch hybrid console.

