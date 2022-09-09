10 most powerful Legendary Pokemon of all time

The status of Legendary is a statement of power for any Pokemon. Most trainers dream of having a Legendary Pokemon since training one is a symbol of being the best.

Ordinary Pokemon cannot hold a stick in front of these creatures. The skills and abilities of a Legendary Pokemon sometimes surpass and bend the rules of the universe.

Despite having immense power and abilities, most Legendary Pokemon like to stay away from human settlements. Lurking in different dimensions, abandoned castles, far away kingdoms, or the deepest parts of the ocean, these Pokemon try not to interfere much with the mundane world.

Trainers go through thick and thin to get their hands on a Legendary Pokemon since the use of these Pokemon is unfathomable. From creating new land to increasing sea levels to sprouting new volcanoes to granting any wish people desire, these Pokemon have proven to exist almost as Gods.

With numerous Legendary Pokemon in the wild, this article will discuss the best ones players usually come across in the franchise.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinion.

Most powerful Legendary Pokemon trainers can catch

10) Giratina

Introduced in Generation IV, Giratina is a dual-type Ghost and Dragon Legendary Pokemon. Holding a Griseous Orb or using Griseous Core on this Pokemon can activate its Origin Forme.

Giratina holds the power of anti-matter as part of the Creation Trio. This Legendary Pokemon manipulates and controls the Distortion World, a reverse counterpart world of the real universe.

Giratina's true form is its Origin Forme, and except for time and space dimensions, it can travel and control other dimensions. With the power to turn into a shadow and merge the Distortion World, it can effortlessly tear a hole in reality, creating a space-time distortion.

9) Kyogre

Kyogre as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The Water-type Legendary Pokemon, Kyogre, was introduced in Generation III. It cannot evolve, but holding a Blue Orb can make it undergo Primal Reversion and become Primal Kyogre.

The main ability of this Pokemon is to expand the oceans, with total control over the elements of water and rain.

Despite being a water-type, Kyogre was seen flying in the Mystery Dungeon and core series. Said to have saved the areas affected by drought, Kyogre lives in the deepest parts of the ocean.

8) Groudon

Groudon is a Ground-type Legendary Pokemon introduced in Generation III. It might not have an evolutionary pool, but with Red Orb, it can undergo Primal Reversion and become a dual-type Ground and Fire Primal Groudon.

It is known that in ancient times, this Pokemon battled with Kyogre and possessed the power to expand continents. The ability to summon droughts and volcanic eruptions allowed it to create land.

Hence, it was sought by Team Magma in Pokemon Ruby, Emerald, and Omega Ruby as a plot to produce more habitable land by lowering the sea level.

7) Dialga

Dialga as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Dialga is a dual-type Steel and Dragon Legendary Pokemon. Introduced in Generation IV, it cannot evolve but can transform into its Origin Forme with radiant lights or an Adamant Crystal.

Revered as a deity by the Diamond Clan and celebrated as the "almighty Sinnoh," Dialga is capable of speaking through telepathy and can also control and spread space-time distortions.

With the power of time, this Pokemon can speed, slow, or stop it altogether. It can also time travel by warping the past, present, and future.

The story of Dialga's birth bringing time into existence aligns directly with its power to create a new universe by itself. Dialga's signature ability, Roar of Time, can triumph over most of the Pokemon in the world.

6) Palkia

Palkia as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Known as the god of space in the mythos of the Sinnoh region, Palkia is said to reign over the parallel spatial dimension with its ability to distort space. As part of the legendary Creation Trio, Palkia has the power to warp space and teleport through dimensions or destroy space itself.

It is also said that it can create alternate realities, and when in its Origin Forme, it can unleash meteors and shockwaves. Palkia is so potent that enthusiasts say it can create a new universe by itself.

5) Jirachi

With ongoing debates about Jirachi's Mythical and Legendary status, it shows impressive powers to back up the talks. The Steel and Psychic-type Pokemon has a strong and sturdy crystalline body that bulks up its defense, but it is nothing compared to the other power it holds.

It is basically the Pokemon version of a genie since it can grant people their wishes. Jirachi can grant one wish to a person during a one-week span every thousand years.

Since there are no limits to what the wish can be, this condition alone hints at the ultimate power level of the Pokemon. Jirachi's signature move is Doom Desire.

4) Lugia

Lugia as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Lugia, the Guardian of the Seas, is a Psychic and Flying-type Legendary Pokemon that reigns over the ocean skies. As an iconic Pokemon, Lugia became the master of legendaries like Articuno, Zapdos, and Moltres.

While it is one of the most powerful fighters in the world, unlike Mewtwo, which is an individual existence, multiple Lugia can spawn in the wild. With moves like Dragon Tail, Sky Attack, and Aeroblast, Lugia can easily deal immense damage.

3) Mewtwo

Mewtwo using its Psychic abilities (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Escaping the headquarters where it was created, Mewtwo is a man-made, genetically enhanced clone of the Mythical Pokemon, Mew. Many consider Mewtwo the first ever Legendary Pokemon to be introduced on the platform.

This Pokemon is conscious and capable of using Psychic abilities like telekinesis and telepathy. In addition to its unrivaled power and strength, it can pull off two Mega Evolutions.

The complex emotions of this Pokemon make it authoritative as it is aware of how intimidating its powers are. It has already shown its legendary physical power, extreme teleportation ability, and the will to learn and adapt by itself several times in the franchise.

2) Rayquaza

Rayquaza as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Said to have existed for thousands of years, the Legendary Rayquaza is known for interfering with Kyogre and Groudon's massive battle unscathed. Capable of Mega Evolving, this Flying-type Legendary Dragon Pokemon has made multiple appearances in the franchise.

Boosted by windy weather, Rayquaza's best moves are Dragon Tail and Outrage. It battles well against Bug, Grass, and Water-Type Pokemon but is weak against Dragon, Rock, and Fairy-Types.

1) Arceus

The Normal type Mythical Pokemon, Arceus, is known as the creator of the universe, primarily time, space, and anti-matter, in the form of the Creation Trio.

The closest being to a god in the world of Pokemon, it also created three embodiments and bringers of knowledge, emotion, and willpower. They are Lake Guardians Uxie, Mesprit, and Azelf, respectively.

Depending on the plate or type-specific Z-Crystal it holds, Arceus can change its type with its ability Multitype. It has also shown the power to take control of Pokemon and can communicate easily through telepathy.

Considered the biggest deity or even a God in the Pokemon universe, Arceus is certainly the most powerful on this list.

