What's the best team composition for Pokemon Gold and Silver? The answer might depend on who is asked, but Gold and Silver's gauntlet of the Johto and Kanto Pokemon Leagues, as well as battling the Elite Four, can be a tough task. This is to say nothing of Silver, the rival of the two games, but trainers can overcome their challenges with the right Pokemon team.

Compiling the best team composition in Pokemon Gold and Silver requires a bit of forethought about which opponents will be faced in gyms and the Elite Four, and battles with Silver have to be accounted for, too. Regardless of whether players are brand new to the Generation II games or are replaying them, it never hurts to take a look at a solid team composition.

Typhlosion and Kingdra spearhead the best team composition in Pokemon Gold and Silver

Typhlosion

Typhlosion beats out its fellow Pokemon Gold and Silver starters in its stat total (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Out of Pokemon Gold and Silver's starters, Typhlosion possesses the highest base stat total (534) with impressive Special Attack (109) and Speed (100) stats. It's a powerful Fire-type Pokemon that can carry players to the end of the game once it evolves from Cyndaquil and Quilava.

Although Typhlosion excels with many moves, a recommended moveset for it includes:

Flamethrower

Earthquake

Protect

Thunder Punch

Flamethrower and Earthquake: Flamethrower is Typhlosion's go-to Fire-type attack in Pokemon Gold and Silver, while Earthquake counters Rock-types that give it trouble. Flamethrower can be learned at level 60, while Earthquake's TM (TM26) can be obtained on the northwest ledge of Victory Road.

Protect and Thunder Punch: Protect is a means of keeping Typhlosion safe from harm, while Thunder Punch counters enemy Water- and Flying-types. Protect's TM17 can be bought at the Celadon Department Store in Kanto, while Thunder Punch's TM41 is available at the Goldenrod Department Store.

With this loadout, Typhlosion can take on several gym leaders, Elite Four members, and rivals, including:

Bugsy's entire team (Metapod, Kakuna, Scyther)

Jasmine's entire team (Magnemite, Steelix)

Pryce's Mamoswine

Lt. Surge's team (Raichu, Electrode, Magneton, Electabuzz) via Earthquake

Erika's full team (Jumpluff, Tangela, Victreebell, Bellossom)

Janine's Ariados and Venomoth

Blaine's team (Magcargo, Magmar, Rapidash) via Earthquake

Blue's Exeggutor, his Arcanine, can also be countered with Earthquake

Silver's Sneasel, Magneton, and Gengar, Feraligatr can also be countered with Thunder Punch

Red's Venusaur and Pikachu

Will's Exeggutor and Jynx

Koga's Ariados, Forretress, Muk (with Earthquake), and Venomoth, Thunder Punch can deal with Crobat

Earthquake can counter Bruno's Onix

Karen's Vileplume, Thunder Punch counters Murkrow

Kingdra

Kingdra benefits from having only one weakness in Pokemon Gold and Silver (Image via The Pokemon Company)

If Pokemon Gold and Silver players find a Horsea or Seadra near the Whirl Islands, they can evolve it into Kingdra by trading Seadra while it's holding a Dragon Scale. It's tricky to do in modern Pokemon, but the results are a Water/Dragon-type creature that's only weak to Dragon-type moves in Generation II, making it quite a battler, especially with its well-rounded base stats.

Kingdra benefits from multiple moves in Pokemon Gold and Silver, but this moveset can set it up for success:

Hydro Pump

Blizzard

Dragon Breath

Surf

Hydro Pump and Surf: The hard-hitting 120-power Hydro Pump can be learned by Kingdra at level 61 in Pokemon Gold and Silver, while Surf is teachable through an HM to give Kingdra an extra Water-type move if Hydro Pump runs out. Surf's HM03 can be obtained in Ecruteak City by beating the Kimono Girls and speaking with their director.

Dragon Breath and Blizzard: Dragon Breath gives Kingdra a solid Dragon-type attack with a 1/3 chance of paralyzing its target. Pokemon Gold and Silver players can obtain the move's TM24 by defeating Clair of Blackthorn City's gym. Meanwhile, Blizzard gives Kingdra extra effectiveness against its fellow dragons, its TM14 can be obtained from the Goldenrod Game Corner for 5,500 coins.

Even without an optimized moveset in Pokemon Gold and Silver, Kingdra's low number of weaknesses and well-rounded base stats make it a force, particularly against the following enemies:

Jasmine's Steelix

Pryce's Piloswine

Clair's team (Dragonair, Kingdra), just be wary of other Dragon-type moves

Brock's Graveler, Onix, and Rhyhorn

Erika's team, by using Blizzard

Blaine's team

Blue's Rhydon and Arcanine, Blizzard can also counter Exeggutor

Blizzard counters Will's Exeggutor and Xatu

Blizzard counters Koga's Crobat

Bruno's Onix

Karen's Houndoom, Blizzard counters her Vileplume

Silver's Crobat

Red's Charizard, Blizzard counters his Venusaur

Piloswine

Piloswine is Pokemon Gold and Silver players' dragon slayer, with an added Ground-type (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Players who obtain a Swinub at Ice Path and teach it Ancient Power in Pokemon Gold and Silver can evolve it into Piloswine, a very capable Ground/Ice-type that can handle several opponent types, including the dreaded Dragon-type. Its base HP and Attack stat of 100 might not make it seem dangerous, but its type combination makes it effective well into the late game.

A great overall Piloswine moveset in Pokemon Gold and Silver is as follows:

Icy Wind

Blizzard

Endure

Mud-Slap

Icy Wind and Blizzard: Icy Wind provides Piloswine with an Ice-type move with plenty of usage while also being guaranteed to reduce the target's Speed stat. Its TM16 can be obtained after beating Pryce of the Mahogany Town Gym. Blizzard has been outlined above and gives Piloswine even more chilly power, but it can be learned by Piloswine at level 56 instead of using a TM.

Endure and Mud-Slap: Although Piloswine can be bulky, Endure allows it to survive a deadly blow with one HP remaining. Its TM20 can be found by dropping into the northeastern hole in the Burned Tower in Ecruteak City. Mud-Slap isn't a hard-hitter like Earthquake, but since Typhlosion is already using that TM, players can get the accuracy-lowering Mud-Slap's TM by defeating Faulkner.

With this menagerie of Ice- and Ground-type moves, Piloswine can tackle plenty of opponents in Pokemon Gold and Silver, including:

Clair's Dragonair

Brock's full team (Graveler, Rhyhorn, Omastar, Kabutops, Onix)

Lt. Surge's team (Raichu, Electrode, Magneton, Electabuzz)

Erika's team with Blizzard and Icy Wind

Janine's Venomoth, Weezing, and Ariados

Blaine's team with Mud-Slap

Blue's Rhydon, Arcanine, and Exeggutor

Will's Xatu and Exeggutor

Koga's Ariados, Venomoth, Muk, and Crobat

Bruno's Onix

Karen's Vileplume and Houndoom

Silver's Magneton and Gengar

Red's Pikachu and Venusaur

Tyranitar

Tyranitar is an absolute beast in Pokemon Gold and Silver (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Pokemon Gold and Silver players won't find Larvitar until they reach Mt. Silver, but evolving it into Pupitar at level 30 and Tyranitar at level 55 is a worthwhile endeavor. The Dark/Rock-type is an absolute beast of a pseudo-legendary with a grand total of 600 base stat points, and it can take care of some of the more difficult opponents in the game.

It's tough to go wrong with a Tyranitar moveset in Pokemon Gold and Silver, but this one should serve it well:

Crunch

Earthquake

Sandstorm

Rock Slide

Crunch and Earthquake: Crunch will serve as Tyranitar's main Dark-type attack in Pokemon Gold and Silver, dealing 80 base damage with a chance to flinch the opponent. Tyranitar learns this move at level 47. Earthquake's devastating power is noted above, and Tyranitar can learn it without a TM at level 61.

Sandstorm and Rock Slide: Sandstorm serves as a means of damaging any opponent that isn't a Steel-, Rock-, or Ground-type by 1/8 of their health each turn. Its TM37 can be found along Route 27 and purchased at the Celadon Department Store in Kanto. Rock Slide gives Tyranitar extra firepower against Bug-, Fire-, and Flying-types, and its TM48 is at the Goldenrod Dept. Store.

Once it has cut its teeth with these moves, Tyranitar can become a menace against many opponents in Pokemon Gold and Silver. However, the fact that it is obtained so late in the game mostly means its effectiveness is limited to battling Red in a single playthrough unless trainers trade for it earlier. Regardless, Tyranitar can deal impressive damage to these foes:

Brock's team

Lt. Surge's team

Janine's team

Sabrina's team (Alakazam, Mr. Mime, Espeon)

Blaine's team

Blue's team

Will's Xatu and Exeggutor

Koga's Ariados, Venomoth, Crobat, and Muk

Bruno's Onix

Karen's Gengar, Murkrow, Houndoom, and Vileplume

Silver's Sneasel, Golbat, Magneton, Gengar, and Alakazam

Red's Pikachu, Charizard, Venusaur, and Espeon

Machamp

Machamp can outmuscle plenty of the opposition in Pokemon Gold and Silver (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Pokemon Gold and Silver players can find Machop early on in Rock Tunnel and evolve it into Machoke at level 28, then trade their Machoke to evolve it into the powerful Fighting-type Machamp. With a sky-high base Attack stat of 130, Machamp exists to beat down opponents, and it has plenty of foes that it has a large advantage over as the game progresses.

A physical-heavy moveset for Machamp is advised in Pokemon Gold and Silver, such as the following collection of moves:

Cross Chop

Detect

Seismic Toss

Ice Punch

Cross Chop and Seismic Toss: Cross Chop is the bread and butter of Machamp's arsenal, learned at level 43 and dealing 100 damage. It isn't perfectly accurate, but it has a high chance of landing critical hits. Seismic Toss deals damage commensurate to Machamp's level, growing in power and being more accurate than Cross Chop. Machamp learns this move as early as level 19.

Detect and Ice Punch: Detect allows Machamp to avoid an attack it would prefer not to take, while Ice Punch gives this creature the ability to counter Flying-types that can give it trouble in Pokemon Gold and Silver. Detect's TM43 can be found at the Lake of Rage, while Ice Punch is held within TM33 at the Goldenrod Department Store.

Machamp can manhandle several enemy types in Pokemon Gold and Silver, including the ever-elusive and often neutral Normal-types. If trainers get a Machop early enough, they can have a Machamp with the moves listed above and make battles against the following foes much easier:

Whitney's team (Clefairy and Miltank)

Jasmine's team

Pryce's Dewgong and Piloswine

Clair's Dragonair with Ice Punch

Brock's team

Misty's Lapras

Lt. Surge's Magneton

Blaine's Magcargo

Blue's Rhydon and Pidgeot

Will's Xatu and Exeggutor

Koga's Crobat

Bruno's Onix

Karen's Umbreon, Vileplume, Murkrow, and Houndoom

Silver's Sneasel, Golbat, and Magneton

Red's Snorlax and Venusaur

