The best team composition for Pokemon HeartGold and SoulSilver

Pokemon Heartgold and Soulsilver are looked upon by many as the best games in the franchise. While this bold claim is debatable, the quality of these titles remains indubitable. These remakes released in the franchise's fourth generation took a prominent region and freshened it up for a new age of Pokemon trainers. As players recall their experience with these games on the Nintendo DS, many feel that ever-familiar tug of nostalgia that every Pokemon fan can relate to.

This call to return to the Johto region has left many wondering what the best team composition is for taking on the challenges posed in these games. So what should players look for regarding the best possible creatures for their team in Pokemon Heartgold and Soulsilver?

Ampharos, Crobat, and more feature in Pokemon Heartgold and Soulsilver's best party for a playthrough

Typhlosion

Typhlosion as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Despite not being favored as a Johto starter, the creatures of the Fire typing are rare in most games. This makes Fire-type starting Pokemon like Typhlosion typically the objectively best choice in many titles. This remains consistent for Pokemon Heartgold and Soulsilver.

Since the second Gym Leader, Bugsy, is seen as the first difficulty spike for many players, having a Fire-type for this stage makes the early game much less stressful.

Ampharos

Ampharos as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

By visiting the route east of the Ruins of Alph, players can find and catch a Mareep before getting their first gym badge. Being an Electric-type, Mareep, which ultimately evolves into Ampharos, proves to be a valuable asset for the first gym. Furthermore, it's great for dealing with the Zubats and Golbats of Team Rocket and the many Water-type in Pokemon Heartgold and Soulsilver.

With how useful Ampharos is in every playthrough in the Johto region, its importance has become somewhat of a meme.

Red Gyarados

A Red Gyarados as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

As players travel through the Johto region, they are guaranteed to encounter the Lake of Rage's Shiny Gyarados. As iconic as the region itself, many players have added this Shiny Pokemon to their team for at least one playthrough. Since every trainer needs a creature for the HMs Surf and Waterfall, Gyarados being provided essentially for free solidifies it as an ideal candidate.

Since players will need an answer for the many Rock and Ground-types at the tail-end of their time in the Johto region, having a Water-type is usually a good idea.

Crobat

Crobat as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Like Gyarados and Ampharos, Crobat is in the unofficial Johto Main-Stay club, with many players having one on their team. It got the short end of the stick after the physical-special split devolved its once-great Sludge Bomb by forcing the attack to use its less-than-desirable special attack stat. However, Crobat did gain access to Cross Poison to make up for it.

By the time Zubat gains access to useful attacks like Wing Attack in Pokemon Heartgold and Soulsilver, players will find themselves around the second gym. This is the perfect scenario for an offensive Flying-type.

Heracross

Heracross as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Heracross is undisputably the rarest creature on this list and may take many tries to find. However, thanks to its potent attack stat and unique Bug and Fighting type combination, this particular creature is worth the effort to obtain. Players can find it the earliest by using Headbutt on the trees in Azalea Town.

Having creatures of Bug or Fighting typings is always helpful, as these elements are known for being excellent offensively. Plus, having a powerful Fighting-type right before Whitney's gym is always a welcomed goal for every Pokemon Heartgold and Soulsilver playthrough.

Espeon

Espeon as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

While Kadabra is tempting to use and does have its fair share of advantages over Espeon, it will never reach its full potential as an Alakazam due to its being a trade evolution. As such, using Espeon is typically the preferred investment.

Thanks to how early Eevee can be acquired in these games and its evolution to Espeon being tied to the friendship mechanic, players can get one of Johto's best Psychic-types before their third gym badge.

