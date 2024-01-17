Though many players may not think knowing the best team composition for Pokemon X and Y is important given the game's alleged lack of difficulty, there are some moments that may catch some players by surprise if they are not careful. Luckily, these games feature creatures of different types to choose from.
With the 3DS eShop closed, many fans have redownloaded the title ahead of time or have just kept their original copy of the game. However they may have it, nostalgia for this generation has been coming back for many long-time fans. With this in mind, here is a helpful team composition that some trainers may want to consider.
Explaining the best team composition for Pokemon X and Y
Greninja
Greninja is the final form of Froakie, the Water-type starter. One detail about Greninja in this generation that many players may have forgotten is that its signature move, Water Shuriken, is a physical move, which means it deals less damage coming from Greninja, who is a special attacker. As such, the move has very little use in Pokemon X and Y.
Greninja is a Water and Dark-type. Here are the elements it is weak against:
- Fighting
- Bug
- Grass
- Electric
- Fairy
Here are the moves Greninja should have:
- Ice Beam - Learned via TM13 from beating Wulfric
- Surf - Learned via HM03 from Shalour City
- Dark Pulse - Learned via TM97 from Route 15
- Double Team - Learned at level 52
Venusaur
After completing the first gym, players get the choice of an additional Kanto starter to have. Since Charizard is a bit iffy depending on the version players have, with Y being overpowered but X being underwhelming, Venusaur is a more consistent choice. Since Fairy-types are everywhere, having a Poison-type like Venusaur helps greatly.
Venusaur is a Grass and Poison-type. Here are the types of attacks Venusaur is weak to:
- Flying
- Fire
- Psychic
- Ice
Here are the moves Venusaur should have:
- Petal Dance - Learned upon evolution
- Sludge Bomb - Learned via TM36 from Route 19
- Leech Seed - Learned at level 7 as Bulbasaur
- Bulldoze - Learned via TM78 from Lumiose City
Lucario
Players receive a Lucario for free after completing the third gym battle. This Lucario has amazing stats and a free Mega Stone, allowing it to Mega Evolve. As such, players might as well add this free carry to their team. Its Steel and Fighting typing grants it a fair amount of elemental resistance as well.
Lucario is a Steel and Fighting-type. Here are the types of attacks it is weak to:
- Fighting
- Ground
- Fire
Here are the moves players should have for their Lucario:
- Power-Up Punch - Learned at level 15
- Extreme Speed - Learned at level 1 or 65
- Close Combat - Learned at level 1 or 55
- Poison Jab - Learned via TM84 from Shalour City
Mamoswine
The best team composition for Pokemon X and Y needs a good balance of physical and specially oriented creatures and a fair amount of different types to help mitigate weaknesses. Thankfully, Mamoswine fits into this team perfectly thanks to its potent physical power and unique typing of Ice and Ground. It can be obtained after leveling up a Piloswine with the move Ancient Power.
With its Ice and Ground typing in mind, here are the types Mamoswine is weak against:
- Fighting
- Steel
- Fire
- Grass
- Water
Here are the moves Mamoswine should have for this team:
- Ice Shard - Learned at level 24 as Swinub
- Earthquake - Learned at level 46
- Stone Edge - Learned via TM71 at Frost Cavern
- Ice Fang - Learned via the move reminder in Dendemille Town at the house northeast of the Pokemon Center
Drifblim
Drifblim is a great flyer and a valuable defensive utility creature to have for the late battles in the game. Thanks to its high HP and strong special attack stat, Drifblim can be a great addition to any team. Drifloon, Drifblim's base form, can be found fairly early into the game at Route 8 in the grass, as well as the flowers.
Drifblim is a Ghost and Flying-type. Here are the types of attacks it is weak to:
- Rock
- Ghost
- Electric
- Dark
- Ice
These are the moves players should consider taking for their Drifblim:
- Fly - Learned via HM02 from Coumarine City
- Shadow Ball - Learned at level 40
- Thunder Wave - Learned via TM73 from Route 10
- Charge Beam - Learned via TM57 from Route 13
Bibarel
Since HMs are still alive and well in Pokemon X and Y, an HM slave may be required for some players. Though many may not want to use Bibarel in battle, they can still use it to spend the turn healing a more powerful creature in their party. Bibarel can be evolved from Bidoof, who can be found as early as Route 3.
Bibarel is a Normal and Water-type. Here are the types it is weak to:
- Fighting
- Grass
- Electric
These are the moves Bibarel should learn:
- Strength - Learned from HM04
- Cut - Learned from HM01
- Waterfall - Learned from HM05
- Rock Smash - Learned from TM96 from Ambrette Town
Though Rock Smash is not an HM, it is still used when hunting for fossils like the Old Amber from the back of Glittering Cave. Other fossils can be recovered after completing the game.