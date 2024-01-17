Though many players may not think knowing the best team composition for Pokemon X and Y is important given the game's alleged lack of difficulty, there are some moments that may catch some players by surprise if they are not careful. Luckily, these games feature creatures of different types to choose from.

With the 3DS eShop closed, many fans have redownloaded the title ahead of time or have just kept their original copy of the game. However they may have it, nostalgia for this generation has been coming back for many long-time fans. With this in mind, here is a helpful team composition that some trainers may want to consider.

Explaining the best team composition for Pokemon X and Y

Greninja

Greninja, as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Greninja is the final form of Froakie, the Water-type starter. One detail about Greninja in this generation that many players may have forgotten is that its signature move, Water Shuriken, is a physical move, which means it deals less damage coming from Greninja, who is a special attacker. As such, the move has very little use in Pokemon X and Y.

Greninja is a Water and Dark-type. Here are the elements it is weak against:

Fighting

Bug

Grass

Electric

Fairy

Here are the moves Greninja should have:

Ice Beam - Learned via TM13 from beating Wulfric

- Learned via TM13 from beating Wulfric Surf - Learned via HM03 from Shalour City

- Learned via HM03 from Shalour City Dark Pulse - Learned via TM97 from Route 15

- Learned via TM97 from Route 15 Double Team - Learned at level 52

Venusaur

Venusaur's Pokedex picture in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via Game Freak)

After completing the first gym, players get the choice of an additional Kanto starter to have. Since Charizard is a bit iffy depending on the version players have, with Y being overpowered but X being underwhelming, Venusaur is a more consistent choice. Since Fairy-types are everywhere, having a Poison-type like Venusaur helps greatly.

Venusaur is a Grass and Poison-type. Here are the types of attacks Venusaur is weak to:

Flying

Fire

Psychic

Ice

Here are the moves Venusaur should have:

Petal Dance - Learned upon evolution

- Learned upon evolution Sludge Bomb - Learned via TM36 from Route 19

- Learned via TM36 from Route 19 Leech Seed - Learned at level 7 as Bulbasaur

- Learned at level 7 as Bulbasaur Bulldoze - Learned via TM78 from Lumiose City

Lucario

Lucario's Pokedex picture in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via Game Freak)

Players receive a Lucario for free after completing the third gym battle. This Lucario has amazing stats and a free Mega Stone, allowing it to Mega Evolve. As such, players might as well add this free carry to their team. Its Steel and Fighting typing grants it a fair amount of elemental resistance as well.

Lucario is a Steel and Fighting-type. Here are the types of attacks it is weak to:

Fighting

Ground

Fire

Here are the moves players should have for their Lucario:

Power-Up Punch - Learned at level 15

- Learned at level 15 Extreme Speed - Learned at level 1 or 65

Learned at level 1 or 65 Close Combat - Learned at level 1 or 55

- Learned at level 1 or 55 Poison Jab - Learned via TM84 from Shalour City

Mamoswine

Mamoswine's Pokedex picture in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The best team composition for Pokemon X and Y needs a good balance of physical and specially oriented creatures and a fair amount of different types to help mitigate weaknesses. Thankfully, Mamoswine fits into this team perfectly thanks to its potent physical power and unique typing of Ice and Ground. It can be obtained after leveling up a Piloswine with the move Ancient Power.

With its Ice and Ground typing in mind, here are the types Mamoswine is weak against:

Fighting

Steel

Fire

Grass

Water

Here are the moves Mamoswine should have for this team:

Ice Shard - Learned at level 24 as Swinub

- Learned at level 24 as Swinub Earthquake - Learned at level 46

- Learned at level 46 Stone Edge - Learned via TM71 at Frost Cavern

- Learned via TM71 at Frost Cavern Ice Fang - Learned via the move reminder in Dendemille Town at the house northeast of the Pokemon Center

Drifblim

Drifblim's Pokedex picture in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via Game Freak)

Drifblim is a great flyer and a valuable defensive utility creature to have for the late battles in the game. Thanks to its high HP and strong special attack stat, Drifblim can be a great addition to any team. Drifloon, Drifblim's base form, can be found fairly early into the game at Route 8 in the grass, as well as the flowers.

Drifblim is a Ghost and Flying-type. Here are the types of attacks it is weak to:

Rock

Ghost

Electric

Dark

Ice

These are the moves players should consider taking for their Drifblim:

Fly - Learned via HM02 from Coumarine City

- Learned via HM02 from Coumarine City Shadow Ball - Learned at level 40

- Learned at level 40 Thunder Wave - Learned via TM73 from Route 10

- Learned via TM73 from Route 10 Charge Beam - Learned via TM57 from Route 13

Bibarel

Bibarel as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Since HMs are still alive and well in Pokemon X and Y, an HM slave may be required for some players. Though many may not want to use Bibarel in battle, they can still use it to spend the turn healing a more powerful creature in their party. Bibarel can be evolved from Bidoof, who can be found as early as Route 3.

Bibarel is a Normal and Water-type. Here are the types it is weak to:

Fighting

Grass

Electric

These are the moves Bibarel should learn:

Strength - Learned from HM04

- Learned from HM04 Cut - Learned from HM01

- Learned from HM01 Waterfall - Learned from HM05

- Learned from HM05 Rock Smash - Learned from TM96 from Ambrette Town

Though Rock Smash is not an HM, it is still used when hunting for fossils like the Old Amber from the back of Glittering Cave. Other fossils can be recovered after completing the game.