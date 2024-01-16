Best team composition for Pokemon Sword and Shield

Building the best team for Pokemon Sword and Shield requires a player to have a lot of practice and knowledge of said game. The team usually revolves around the best starter Pocket Monster choice, and the monsters that follow are then chosen based on the synergy with the concerned starter. If you have just picked up Sword and Shield and want to have the best start, you have come to the right place.

Each team member in this Pokemon Sword and Shield team has been designed to do well against certain gym leaders, the Elite Four members, champions, and the notorious evil team leaders.

In the end, we have looked up the best team with monsters that do best in general throughout the game.

(It is important to note that this team involves members that require The Crown Tundra and The Isle of Armor DLCs)

Best team for Pokemon Sword and Shield starts off hot, with Cinderace in the lead

Cinderace

Cinderace is the first Pokemon in the best team for Pokemon Sword and Shield (Image via TPC)

This Pocket Monster has a fantastic move pool and elemental typing, which makes it one of the best starters in the best team for Pokemon Sword and Shield. It has the perk of accessing Fighting-type moves early in the game. So, when asked to pick your starter, you will want to go with Scorbunny.

Stats of Cinderace

HP: 80

80 Base attack: 116

116 Base defense: 75

75 Special Attack: 65

65 Special Defense: 75

75 Speed: 119

Cinderace can learn the following moves:

Pyroball

Fire Fang (Fire Punch at higher levels)

U-turn

Low Sweep

Pyroball: This is the most powerful Fire-type attack that Cinderace can learn in Pokemon Sword and Shield. This move can be learned as soon as Reboot evolves at level 35.

Fire Fang: The main STAB Fire-type move that this Pokemon will be using in this best team for Pokemon Sword and Shield will be Fire Fang and, later on, Fire Punch. Fire Fang can be found in Hammerlocke, while the latter can be found in Wyndon.

U-turn: We have this move for elemental tying coverage, and it is a great tool to help you dip in and out of sticky situations. Cinderace is blessed with good speed, and this will allow it to utilize this move very well.

Low Sweep: This move is essentially a check for Rock-type Pokemon. It also reduces your enemy’s speed stat.

With this moveset, Cinderace will be able to perform well against:

Milo’s Gossifleur and Eldegoss at Turffield Stadium

Beas’s Pangoro at Stow-on-Side Stadium (in Sword)

Opal’s Mawile at Balloniea Stadium

Gordie’s entire team except for Shuckle at Circhester Stadium (in Sword)

Melony’s team at Circhester Stadium (in Shield)

Piers’ team except for Skuntank at Spikemuth

Raihan’s Gigalith and Duraludon at Hammerlocke Stadium

Marnie’s entire team besides her Grimmsnarl at Wyndon Stadium

Hop’s entire team besides his Pincurchin at Wyndon Stadium

Bede’s Mawile at Wyndon Stadium

Nessa’s Drednaw at Wyndon Stadium

Leon’s Aegislash and Mr. Rime at Wyndon Stadium

Klara’s Skorupi and Whirlipede at Battle Court (in Sword)

Avery’s Ponyta and Kadabra at Battle Court (in Shield)

Mustard’s Lycanroc and Urshifu at Battle Court

Cinderace annihilates Peony and Calyrex in The Crown Tundra DLC, and thus, it is the best starter in this team for Pokemon Sword and Shield.

Magnezone

Magnezone is the second Pokemon in the best team for Pokemon Sword and Shield (Image via TPC)

This creature will be your Fairy and Psychic sponge in this team. It will also resist Poison-type attackers and destroy Water-type monsters. This range of utility makes Magnezone one of the best attackers in this best team for Pokemon Sword and Shield.

This monster will prove its worth as early as Nessa’s Gym. This is thanks to the fact that Magnezone can be encountered at Challenge Beach if you have The Isle of Armor DLC.

Stats of Magnezone

HP: 70

70 Base attack: 70

70 Base defense: 115

115 Special Attack: 130

130 Special Defense: 90

90 Speed: 60

The only downside to using Magnezone in the best team for Pokemon Sword and Shield is its abysmally low-speed stat. However, its main purpose here is to tank attacks from your enemies.

Magnezone can learn the following moves:

Thunderbolt (Discharge can be an alternative if you do not get the TR)

Thunder Wave

Flash Cannon

Volt Switch

Thunderbolt: You must get the TR for this move, which should not be very difficult. You can use Thunderball, which you will get at level 12, till you get your hands on the former.

Flash Cannon and Thunderbolt: Flash Cannon is a powerful STAB attack, and Thunder Wave will help slow down your enemies, which can be very handy.

Volt Switch: There are not many coverage options in Magnezone’s move pool. So, we have decided to use Volt Switch as the last move. However, if you fancy, you may opt for Reflect or Light Screen instead of Volt Switch.

These moves will make Magnezone effective against:

Nessa’s entire team at Hulbury Stadium

Opal’s entire team

Gordie’s entire team except for Coalossal at Circhester Stadium

Melony’s entire team

Raihan’s Gigalith

Marnie’s Grimmsnarl

Hop’s Corviknight

Bede’s entire team except for Mawile

Nessa’s entire tournament team

Bea’s tournament Hawlucha

Leon’s Mr. Rime, Inteleon, and Charizard

Klara’s Galarian Weezing

Mustard’s Lycanroc, Corviknight, and Urshifu

Calyrex’s Ice forme

Azumarill

Azumarill - the best team for Pokemon Sword and Shield (Image via TPC)

Azurill can be caught early in the game and is a crucial part of the best team for Pokemon Sword and Shield. You can find it easily in The Isle of Armor DLC at levels 13 and 18. You can evolve it into Marill through friendship, and from there, getting an Azumarill is fairly simple.

Ensure your Azurill has Huge Power when you catch it, as this will increase its attack stat by a huge chunk. Considering that Azumarill has great elemental typing and the fact that it keeps the powerful dragons in this Pokemon game in check, it gives this monster a place in this best team for Pokemon Sword and Shield.

Stats of Azumarill

HP: 100

100 Base attack: 50

50 Base defense: 80

80 Special attack: 60

60 Special defense: 80

80 Speed: 50

Azumarill can learn the following moves:

Aqua Tail or Waterfall

Play Rough

Ice Punch

Bulldoze

Aqua Tail: This is the first Physical Water-type move that this monster gets, and you can teach this move to Marill at level 21.

Play Rough: This move gives Azumarill STAB, and being a Fairy-type move, it will be beneficial against the powerful Dragon-type attacks in Sword Shield. Azumarill can learn this move at level 25.

Ice Punch: This move gives the Ice-type coverage, which, again, is useful against the dragons. You can get this TM in Wyndon.

Bulldoze: This is the last coverage move in Azumarill’s moveset and does exceptionally well against Poison-, Steel-, and Electric-type creatures.

With this moveset, Azumarill can perform well against:

Kabu’s entire team at Motostoke Stadium

Bea’s entire team

Opal’s Togekiss

Gordie’s entire team besides Barbaracle

Piers’ entire team

Raihan’s entire team

Marnie’s entire team

Hop’s Rillaboom

Bede’s entire tournament team

Raihan’s tournament Torkoal, Goodra, and Flygon

Leon’s Dragapult, Haxorus, and Charizard

Avery’s Swoobat

Calyrex

Krookodile

Krookodile - the best team for Pokemon Sword and Shield (Image via TPC)

This creature is an absolute machine and a great attacker in this best team for Pokemon Sword and Shield. You can find Sandile in the Potbottom Desert region of The Isle of Armor DLC. Sandile evolves into Krokorok at level 29, which then evolves into Krookodile at level 40.

Keep an eye out for a Sandile with Moxie. This ability increases this monster’s attack by one stage every time it knocks out an enemy.

Stats of Krookodile

HP: 95

95 Base attack: 117

117 Base defense: 80

80 Special attack: 65

65 Special defense: 70

70 Speed: 92

Krookodile can learn the following moves:

Earthquake

Crunch

Thunder Fang

Stone Edge

Crunch: This move has a base power of 80 and has the potential to take a bite out of your enemy.

Thunder Fang: TM66 can be found in the east Hammerlocke Pokemon Center. This move can deal with Water-type monsters very easily.

Stone Edge: TR75 provides Rock-type elemental typing coverage against Ground-type attackers.

With this moveset, Krookodile will be effective against:

Nessa’s entire team

Kabu’s entire team

Allister’s entire team (in Shield)

Opal’s Mawile and Togekiss

Gordie’s entire team

Melony’s entire team

Piers’ Skuntank

Raihan’s entire team except for Flygon

Marnie’s Toxicroak and Morpeko

Hop’s Pincurchin

Bede’s Mawile

Nessa’s entire tournament team

Bea’s Hawlucha

Avery’s Slowbro and Swoobat

Klara’s entire team except Galarian Weezing

Mustard’s Lycanroc and Luxray

Peony’s entire team except Scizzor

Hawlucha

Hawlucha - the best team for Pokemon Sword and Shield (Image via TPC)

Hawlucha, The Wrestling Pokemon, is an excellent addition to the best team for Pokemon Sword and Shield. This is because this Fighting-type beast takes out Normal-type attackers fairly easily.

You can see this monster as early as Route 6 in Sword and Shield right before Allister’s gym.

Stats of Hawlucha

HP: 78

78 Base attack: 92

92 Base defense: 75

75 Special attack: 74

74 Special defense: 63

63 Speed: 118

Hawlucha will be able to learn the following moves:

Drain Punch

Acrobatics

Swords Dance

Iron Head

Drain Punch: This is the best Fighting-type move for Hawlucha, but you will get it very late in Wyndon. Hawlucha has amazing Fighting-type moves, which give you a lot of alternatives to Drain Punch. This versatility has found it a spot in the best team for Pokemon Sword and Shield.

Acrobatics: You can get this TM from the Ballonlea Pokemon Center. Make sure you wear an outfit that matches the Fire elemental typing before getting this TM.

Swords Dance: This move gives you STAB and powers your physical attacks up. This move can be learned at level 40.

Iron Head: This is clearly for typing coverage. This move can be found as a TR at #74.

With this moveset, Hawlucha is able to do well against:

Bea’s entire team

Allister’s Mimikyu

Opal’s entire team except for Mawile

Gordie’s entire team

Melony’s entire team

Piers’ Scrafty and Obstagoon

Raihan’s Gigalith and Duraludon

Marnie’s entire team

Hop’s Dubwool and Snorlax

Bede’s entire team except for Mawile

Nessa’s Golisopod and Drednaw

Bea’s entire tournament team

Raihan’s tournament Duraludon

Leon’s Mr. Rime

Klara’s entire team except for Slowbro

Mustard’s Mienshao, Lycanroc, Kommo-o, and Urshifu

Peony’s Perrserker, Copperajah, and Aggron

Calyrex as well its ice forme

Dragapult

Dragapult - the best team for Pokemon Sword and Shield (Image via TPC)

Dragapult is an incredibly versatile mixed attacking pseudo-legendary Pocket Monster and is a fine addition to this best team for Pokemon Sword and Shield. The Dragon elemental typing and the insanely high attack and speed stats make it an amazing inclusion in this best team for Pokemon Sword and Shield.

Stats of Dragapult

HP: 88

88 Base attack: 120

120 Base defense: 75

75 Special attack: 100

100 Special defense: 75

75 Speed: 142

Dragapult can learn the following moves:

Dragon Darts

Phantom Force

Dragon Dance

Steel Wing

With these in its move pool, Dragapult will be effective against:

Allister’s entire team

Opal’s entire team except for Mawile

Gordie’s Stonjourner and Shuckle

Melony’s entire team except Lapras

Raihan’s Gigalith and Flygon

Marnie’s Grimmsnarl

Bede’s entire team except for Mawile

Alister’s entire tournament team

Raihan’s tournament Goodra, Turtonator and Flygon

Leon’s Aegislash, Dragapult, Mr. Rime, and Haxorus

Avery’s entire team

Klara’s Galarian Weezing and Slowbro

Mustard’s Kommo-o

Peony’s Bronzong

All forms of Calyrex

This, in our opinion, is the best team for Pokemon Sword and Shield. Whether you play Pokemon Sword or Pokemon Shield, you will be good with this composition.