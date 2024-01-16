Best team composition for Pokemon Sword and Shield

Building the best team for Pokemon Sword and Shield requires a player to have a lot of practice and knowledge of said game. The team usually revolves around the best starter Pocket Monster choice, and the monsters that follow are then chosen based on the synergy with the concerned starter. If you have just picked up Sword and Shield and want to have the best start, you have come to the right place.
Each team member in this Pokemon Sword and Shield team has been designed to do well against certain gym leaders, the Elite Four members, champions, and the notorious evil team leaders.
In the end, we have looked up the best team with monsters that do best in general throughout the game.
(It is important to note that this team involves members that require The Crown Tundra and The Isle of Armor DLCs)
Best team for Pokemon Sword and Shield starts off hot, with Cinderace in the lead
Cinderace
This Pocket Monster has a fantastic move pool and elemental typing, which makes it one of the best starters in the best team for Pokemon Sword and Shield. It has the perk of accessing Fighting-type moves early in the game. So, when asked to pick your starter, you will want to go with Scorbunny.
Stats of Cinderace
- HP: 80
- Base attack: 116
- Base defense: 75
- Special Attack: 65
- Special Defense: 75
- Speed: 119
Cinderace can learn the following moves:
- Pyroball
- Fire Fang (Fire Punch at higher levels)
- U-turn
- Low Sweep
Pyroball: This is the most powerful Fire-type attack that Cinderace can learn in Pokemon Sword and Shield. This move can be learned as soon as Reboot evolves at level 35.
Fire Fang: The main STAB Fire-type move that this Pokemon will be using in this best team for Pokemon Sword and Shield will be Fire Fang and, later on, Fire Punch. Fire Fang can be found in Hammerlocke, while the latter can be found in Wyndon.
U-turn: We have this move for elemental tying coverage, and it is a great tool to help you dip in and out of sticky situations. Cinderace is blessed with good speed, and this will allow it to utilize this move very well.
Low Sweep: This move is essentially a check for Rock-type Pokemon. It also reduces your enemy’s speed stat.
With this moveset, Cinderace will be able to perform well against:
- Milo’s Gossifleur and Eldegoss at Turffield Stadium
- Beas’s Pangoro at Stow-on-Side Stadium (in Sword)
- Opal’s Mawile at Balloniea Stadium
- Gordie’s entire team except for Shuckle at Circhester Stadium (in Sword)
- Melony’s team at Circhester Stadium (in Shield)
- Piers’ team except for Skuntank at Spikemuth
- Raihan’s Gigalith and Duraludon at Hammerlocke Stadium
- Marnie’s entire team besides her Grimmsnarl at Wyndon Stadium
- Hop’s entire team besides his Pincurchin at Wyndon Stadium
- Bede’s Mawile at Wyndon Stadium
- Nessa’s Drednaw at Wyndon Stadium
- Leon’s Aegislash and Mr. Rime at Wyndon Stadium
- Klara’s Skorupi and Whirlipede at Battle Court (in Sword)
- Avery’s Ponyta and Kadabra at Battle Court (in Shield)
- Mustard’s Lycanroc and Urshifu at Battle Court
Cinderace annihilates Peony and Calyrex in The Crown Tundra DLC, and thus, it is the best starter in this team for Pokemon Sword and Shield.
Magnezone
This creature will be your Fairy and Psychic sponge in this team. It will also resist Poison-type attackers and destroy Water-type monsters. This range of utility makes Magnezone one of the best attackers in this best team for Pokemon Sword and Shield.
This monster will prove its worth as early as Nessa’s Gym. This is thanks to the fact that Magnezone can be encountered at Challenge Beach if you have The Isle of Armor DLC.
Stats of Magnezone
- HP: 70
- Base attack: 70
- Base defense: 115
- Special Attack: 130
- Special Defense: 90
- Speed: 60
The only downside to using Magnezone in the best team for Pokemon Sword and Shield is its abysmally low-speed stat. However, its main purpose here is to tank attacks from your enemies.
Magnezone can learn the following moves:
- Thunderbolt (Discharge can be an alternative if you do not get the TR)
- Thunder Wave
- Flash Cannon
- Volt Switch
Thunderbolt: You must get the TR for this move, which should not be very difficult. You can use Thunderball, which you will get at level 12, till you get your hands on the former.
Flash Cannon and Thunderbolt: Flash Cannon is a powerful STAB attack, and Thunder Wave will help slow down your enemies, which can be very handy.
Volt Switch: There are not many coverage options in Magnezone’s move pool. So, we have decided to use Volt Switch as the last move. However, if you fancy, you may opt for Reflect or Light Screen instead of Volt Switch.
These moves will make Magnezone effective against:
- Nessa’s entire team at Hulbury Stadium
- Opal’s entire team
- Gordie’s entire team except for Coalossal at Circhester Stadium
- Melony’s entire team
- Raihan’s Gigalith
- Marnie’s Grimmsnarl
- Hop’s Corviknight
- Bede’s entire team except for Mawile
- Nessa’s entire tournament team
- Bea’s tournament Hawlucha
- Leon’s Mr. Rime, Inteleon, and Charizard
- Klara’s Galarian Weezing
- Mustard’s Lycanroc, Corviknight, and Urshifu
- Calyrex’s Ice forme
Azumarill
Azurill can be caught early in the game and is a crucial part of the best team for Pokemon Sword and Shield. You can find it easily in The Isle of Armor DLC at levels 13 and 18. You can evolve it into Marill through friendship, and from there, getting an Azumarill is fairly simple.
Ensure your Azurill has Huge Power when you catch it, as this will increase its attack stat by a huge chunk. Considering that Azumarill has great elemental typing and the fact that it keeps the powerful dragons in this Pokemon game in check, it gives this monster a place in this best team for Pokemon Sword and Shield.
Stats of Azumarill
- HP: 100
- Base attack: 50
- Base defense: 80
- Special attack: 60
- Special defense: 80
- Speed: 50
Azumarill can learn the following moves:
- Aqua Tail or Waterfall
- Play Rough
- Ice Punch
- Bulldoze
Aqua Tail: This is the first Physical Water-type move that this monster gets, and you can teach this move to Marill at level 21.
Play Rough: This move gives Azumarill STAB, and being a Fairy-type move, it will be beneficial against the powerful Dragon-type attacks in Sword Shield. Azumarill can learn this move at level 25.
Ice Punch: This move gives the Ice-type coverage, which, again, is useful against the dragons. You can get this TM in Wyndon.
Bulldoze: This is the last coverage move in Azumarill’s moveset and does exceptionally well against Poison-, Steel-, and Electric-type creatures.
With this moveset, Azumarill can perform well against:
- Kabu’s entire team at Motostoke Stadium
- Bea’s entire team
- Opal’s Togekiss
- Gordie’s entire team besides Barbaracle
- Piers’ entire team
- Raihan’s entire team
- Marnie’s entire team
- Hop’s Rillaboom
- Bede’s entire tournament team
- Raihan’s tournament Torkoal, Goodra, and Flygon
- Leon’s Dragapult, Haxorus, and Charizard
- Avery’s Swoobat
- Calyrex
Krookodile
This creature is an absolute machine and a great attacker in this best team for Pokemon Sword and Shield. You can find Sandile in the Potbottom Desert region of The Isle of Armor DLC. Sandile evolves into Krokorok at level 29, which then evolves into Krookodile at level 40.
Keep an eye out for a Sandile with Moxie. This ability increases this monster’s attack by one stage every time it knocks out an enemy.
Stats of Krookodile
- HP: 95
- Base attack: 117
- Base defense: 80
- Special attack: 65
- Special defense: 70
- Speed: 92
Krookodile can learn the following moves:
- Earthquake
- Crunch
- Thunder Fang
- Stone Edge
Crunch: This move has a base power of 80 and has the potential to take a bite out of your enemy.
Thunder Fang: TM66 can be found in the east Hammerlocke Pokemon Center. This move can deal with Water-type monsters very easily.
Stone Edge: TR75 provides Rock-type elemental typing coverage against Ground-type attackers.
With this moveset, Krookodile will be effective against:
- Nessa’s entire team
- Kabu’s entire team
- Allister’s entire team (in Shield)
- Opal’s Mawile and Togekiss
- Gordie’s entire team
- Melony’s entire team
- Piers’ Skuntank
- Raihan’s entire team except for Flygon
- Marnie’s Toxicroak and Morpeko
- Hop’s Pincurchin
- Bede’s Mawile
- Nessa’s entire tournament team
- Bea’s Hawlucha
- Avery’s Slowbro and Swoobat
- Klara’s entire team except Galarian Weezing
- Mustard’s Lycanroc and Luxray
- Peony’s entire team except Scizzor
Hawlucha
Hawlucha, The Wrestling Pokemon, is an excellent addition to the best team for Pokemon Sword and Shield. This is because this Fighting-type beast takes out Normal-type attackers fairly easily.
You can see this monster as early as Route 6 in Sword and Shield right before Allister’s gym.
Stats of Hawlucha
- HP: 78
- Base attack: 92
- Base defense: 75
- Special attack: 74
- Special defense: 63
- Speed: 118
Hawlucha will be able to learn the following moves:
- Drain Punch
- Acrobatics
- Swords Dance
- Iron Head
Drain Punch: This is the best Fighting-type move for Hawlucha, but you will get it very late in Wyndon. Hawlucha has amazing Fighting-type moves, which give you a lot of alternatives to Drain Punch. This versatility has found it a spot in the best team for Pokemon Sword and Shield.
Acrobatics: You can get this TM from the Ballonlea Pokemon Center. Make sure you wear an outfit that matches the Fire elemental typing before getting this TM.
Swords Dance: This move gives you STAB and powers your physical attacks up. This move can be learned at level 40.
Iron Head: This is clearly for typing coverage. This move can be found as a TR at #74.
With this moveset, Hawlucha is able to do well against:
- Bea’s entire team
- Allister’s Mimikyu
- Opal’s entire team except for Mawile
- Gordie’s entire team
- Melony’s entire team
- Piers’ Scrafty and Obstagoon
- Raihan’s Gigalith and Duraludon
- Marnie’s entire team
- Hop’s Dubwool and Snorlax
- Bede’s entire team except for Mawile
- Nessa’s Golisopod and Drednaw
- Bea’s entire tournament team
- Raihan’s tournament Duraludon
- Leon’s Mr. Rime
- Klara’s entire team except for Slowbro
- Mustard’s Mienshao, Lycanroc, Kommo-o, and Urshifu
- Peony’s Perrserker, Copperajah, and Aggron
- Calyrex as well its ice forme
Dragapult
Dragapult is an incredibly versatile mixed attacking pseudo-legendary Pocket Monster and is a fine addition to this best team for Pokemon Sword and Shield. The Dragon elemental typing and the insanely high attack and speed stats make it an amazing inclusion in this best team for Pokemon Sword and Shield.
Stats of Dragapult
- HP: 88
- Base attack: 120
- Base defense: 75
- Special attack: 100
- Special defense: 75
- Speed: 142
Dragapult can learn the following moves:
- Dragon Darts
- Phantom Force
- Dragon Dance
- Steel Wing
With these in its move pool, Dragapult will be effective against:
- Allister’s entire team
- Opal’s entire team except for Mawile
- Gordie’s Stonjourner and Shuckle
- Melony’s entire team except Lapras
- Raihan’s Gigalith and Flygon
- Marnie’s Grimmsnarl
- Bede’s entire team except for Mawile
- Alister’s entire tournament team
- Raihan’s tournament Goodra, Turtonator and Flygon
- Leon’s Aegislash, Dragapult, Mr. Rime, and Haxorus
- Avery’s entire team
- Klara’s Galarian Weezing and Slowbro
- Mustard’s Kommo-o
- Peony’s Bronzong
- All forms of Calyrex
This, in our opinion, is the best team for Pokemon Sword and Shield. Whether you play Pokemon Sword or Pokemon Shield, you will be good with this composition.