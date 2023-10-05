Pokemon Fighting type: Strength, weakness, best moves, and more 

Fighting-type creatures form an integral part of the Pokemon franchise. But just because there is a separate elemental typing for Pocket Monsters that fight, it does not mean that creatures with other typings should not or cannot fight. Each one has combat capability, except for a few snowflakes here and there. If you are wondering what makes Fighting-type Pocket Monsters special, you have come to the right place.

Fighting-type monsters either “fight” in ways that are similar to human beings, or their moves reflect the basics of martial arts, like Karate Chop for instance.

In this article, we will go over everything you need to know about Fighting-type Pocket Monsters in the world of Pokemon.

Pokemon Fighting-type strengths

Machamp, as seen in Pokemon Unite (Image via TPC)

One of the major advantages of using Fighting-type creatures is that they can completely shut down Steel-, Rock-, Dark-, Ice-, and Normal-type monsters. Steel-typing Pocket Monsters are pretty prevalent in the current metagame of VGC. Thus, having a Fighting type critter would be really useful for your cause.

As mentioned above, Fighting-type creatures do super effective damage against the following elemental typings:

Dark (Fighting-type creatures deal 2 times Super effective damage)

Rock (Fighting-type creatures deal 2 times Super effective damage)

Ice (Fighting-type creatures deal 2 times Super effective damage)

Steel (Fighting-type creatures deal 2 times Super effective damage)

Normal (Fighting-type creatures deal 2 times Super effective damage)

Fighting-type creatures also have a few resistances. Though they don’t resist a lot of attacks, these monsters are still very valuable in your roster. These critters are resistant to the following elemental typings:

Bug

Dark

Rock

Rock-type creatures are pretty popular in any given format of the VGC. So, being able to do super effective damage to them while resisting all of their attacks is a very advantageous trait that you should look to exploit.

Pokemon Fighting-type weaknesses

Fighting-type beasts take super effective damage from the following elemental typings:

Fairy

Flying

Psychic

Strongest Fighting-type Pokemon

There are more than 90 Fighting-type beasts, and the following are some of the strongest in the current season of the VGC formats – singles and doubles:

Hawlucha (Fighting- and Flying-type Pocket Monster)

Urshifu (Fighting-type legendary Pocket Monster)

Kommo-o (Dragon- and Fighting-type Pocket Monster)

Bewear (Normal- and Fighting-type Pocket Monster)

Lucario (Fighting- and Steel-type Pocket Monster)

Annihilape (Ghost- and Fighting-type Pocket Monster)

Pawmot (Fighting- and Electric-type Pocket Monster)

Iron Valiant (Fairy- and Fighting-type Pocket Monster)

Strongest Fighting-type moves

Lucario, as seen in the anime (Image via TPC)

With over 90 different variants of Fighting-type monsters, there are bound to be a lot of good Fighting-type moves. Here are some of the strongest of the lot:

Close Combat

Counter

Drain Punch

Aura Sphere

Dynamic Punch

Brick Break

Cross Chop

Flying Press

High Jump Kick

Sky Uppercut

Fighting-type Pocket Monsters are great to have in your collection. This is especially when they are such great answers to pesky Steel- and Rock-type enemies.

Don’t forget to mention your favorite Fighting-type creatures in the comments down below.