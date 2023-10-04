Pokemon Sleep Helper Pokemon tier list for October 2023

Pokemon Sleep is a fun and unique title in the Pokemon franchise, unlike any of the previous games released by The Pokemon Company. Unlike the main series, where you need to actively play to catch your favorite Pocket Monsters, in Pokemon Sleep, you can do the same by just sleeping. The more you sleep, the better creatures you will find in the game.

Currently, there are over 100 different Pocket Monsters in Pokemon Sleep. But what do you have to do with them if you can’t use them in any form of battle?

The basic objective of the creatures that you catch in Pokemon Sleep is to increase Snorlax’s strength. Not all do this effectively, though.

In this article, we will take a look at all of the helper beasts that you can encounter in Pokemon Sleep. Stay with us till the end to learn which Pocket Monsters are best in the game right now and which you don't need to bother catching.

Tier list of all Helper Pokemon in Pokemon Sleep

If you want to know which creatures are the best in this game, you need to know their ability to increase Snorlax’s strength. Every Pocket Monster has a set number of abilities that determine how well they can assist Snorlax in this game. Some of them also come with traits and special abilities.

In Pokemon Sleep, you can increase Snorlax’s strength in one of the following ways:

Snorlax’s strength will increase if you feed it berries. There is currently one berry for each elemental typing in the Pokemon franchise.

Snorlax can eat meals that you cook for it. This will help increase its strength much more than eating raw berries.

Pocket Monsters like Gengar have special skills that will let them directly increase Snorlax’s strength.

Helper Pokemon assists you with these tasks. The more useful a creature is in assisting Snorlax in Sleep, the better its overall ranking.

In this tier list, you will find the top-tier creatures in the S-tier. The usefulness of the Helper Pokemon will decrease as you descend to the lower tiers.

S-tier Helper Pokemon

Gengar

Meganium

Typhlosion

Raichu

Ampharos

Feraligatr

A-tier Helper Pokemon

Absol

Magnezone

Espeon

Primeape

Walrein

Flareon

Glaceon

Charizard

Butterfree

Pinsir

Heracross

Haunter

Bayleaf

Kangaskhan

Houndoom

Venusaur

Tyranitar

Blastoise

Flaffy

Golduck

Golem

Dodrio

Quilava

Croconaw

Vigoroth

Sylveon

Wigglytuff

Altaria

B-tier Helper Pokemon

Victreebel

Sudowoodo

Raticate

Pikachu

Togekiss

Gastly

Charmeleon

Vaporean

Cyndaquil

Mareep

Ivysaur

Magneton

Arcanine

Wartortle

Sealeo

Chikorita

Graveler

Slaking

Ditto

Marowak

Arbok

Jigglypuff

C-tier Helper Pokemon

Eevee

Magnemite

Charmander

Jolteon

Pupitar

Totodile

Bonsly

Mankey

Slowking

Psyduck

Dugtrio

Leafeon

Weepinbell

Diglett

Slowbro

Houndour

Bulbasaur

Squirtle

Igglybuff

D-tier Helper Pokemon

Togetic

Metapod

Slakoth

Swablu

Toxicroak

Caterpie

Pichu

Spheal

Lucario

Geodude

Croagunk

Umbreon

Doduo

Wobbuffet

Ekans

Larvitar

Sableye

Cubone

Bellsprout

Persian

Rattata

Creatures that you should avoid

Growlithe

Togepi

Meowth

Natu

That brings us to the end of this month’s tier list for all Helper Creatures in Sleep.