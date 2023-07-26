All berries, ingredients, and incense in Pokemon Sleep

Pokemon Sleep brought a different way to play and interact with the long-running popular franchise and its beloved inhabitants. Rather than the usual gimmick of capturing and battling, the latest app's focus is much simpler - sleeping. But that doesn't mean the game itself is simple. The developer has carefully and intricately woven various mechanics into the gameplay, including the popular berries, incense, and cooking ingredients.
Pokemon Sleep received a staggered rollout over the past few weeks, with the application now available in major countries across the continents. Before its release, players were able to sign up for a beta period to try out everything that the new game had to offer.
Pokemon Sleep ingredients, incense, and berries
The various types of incense available to be used in Pokemon Sleep are as follows (courtesy of Serebii):
- Focus Incense - 2x Research EXP after sleep research (Lasts for one sleep session)
- Friend Incense - Spawns at least one hungry Pokemon during snack time (Lasts for one sleep session)
- Growth Incense - 2x Helpers gain EXP after sleep research (Lasts for one sleep session)
- Luck Incense - 2x Dream Shards after sleep research (Lasts for one sleep session)
- Recovery Incense - 2x Helpers Energy recover after sleep research (Lasts for one sleep session)
- Normal Incense - Draws in Normal-type Pokemon
- Fire Incense - Draws in Fire-type Pokemon
- Water Incense - Draws in Water-type Pokemon
- Electric Incense - Draws in Electric-type Pokemon
- Grass Incense - Draws in Grass-type Pokemon
- Ice Incense - Draws in Ice-type Pokemon
- Fighting Incense - Draws in Fighting-type Pokemon
- Poison Incense - Draws in Poison-type Pokemon
- Ground Incense - Draws in Ground-type Pokemon
- Flying Incense - Draws in Flying-type Pokemon
- Psychic Incense - Draws in Psychic-type Pokemon
- Bug Incense - Draws in Bug-type Pokemon
- Rock Incense - Draws in Rock-type Pokemon
- Ghost Incense - Draws in Ghost-type Pokemon
- Dragon Incense - Draws in Dragon-type Pokemon
- Dark Incense - Draws in Dark-type Pokemon
- Steel Incense - Draws in Steel-type Pokemon
- Fairy Incense - Draws in Fairy-type Pokemon
The various types of ingredients and berries available to be used in Pokemon Sleep are as follows (courtesy of Serebii):
Berries
- Belue Berry
- Bluk Berry
- Cheri Berry
- Chesto Berry
- Durin Berry
- Figy Berry
- Grepa Berry
- Leppa Berry
- Lum Berry
- Mago Berry
- Oran Berry
- Pamtre Berry
- Pecha Berry
- Persim Berry
- Rawst Berry
- Sitrus Berry
- Wiki Berry
- Yache berry
Ingredients
- Large Leek [Sells for 7x Dream Shards]
- Tasty Mushroom [Sells for 7x Dream Shards]
- Fancy Egg [Sells for 5x Dream Shards]
- Soft Potato [Sells for 5x Dream Shards]
- Fancy Apple [Sells for 4x Dream Shards]
- Fiery Herb [Sells for 5x Dream Shards]
- Bean Sausage [Sells for 4x Dream Shards]
- Moomoo Milk [Sells for 4x Dream Shards]
- Honey [Sells for 4x Dream Shards]
- Pure Oil [Sells for 5x Dream Shards]
- Warming Ginger [Sells for 4x Dream Shards]
- Snoozy Tomato [Sells for 4x Dream Shards]
- Soothing Cacao [Sells for 6x Dream Shards]
- Slowpoke Tail [Sells for 14x Dream Shards]
- Greengrass Soybeans [Sells for 4x Dream Shards]
A list of all Pokemon Sleep cooking recipes is also available for food connoisseurs and budding chefs to follow and make delicious dishes for their buddy pocket monsters.
For those unaware of how to use Incense in Pokemon Sleep, fret not. Players can simply switch it on from the in-game inventory before falling asleep. Once the sleep session is over, players will be notified if the incense successfully attracted pocket monsters.
Pokemon Sleep also features a variety of achievements that players can dive into. Completing these tasks will net them various lucrative rewards and in-game resources.