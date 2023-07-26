All berries, ingredients, and incense in Pokemon Sleep

Pokemon Sleep brought a different way to play and interact with the long-running popular franchise and its beloved inhabitants. Rather than the usual gimmick of capturing and battling, the latest app's focus is much simpler - sleeping. But that doesn't mean the game itself is simple. The developer has carefully and intricately woven various mechanics into the gameplay, including the popular berries, incense, and cooking ingredients.

Pokemon Sleep received a staggered rollout over the past few weeks, with the application now available in major countries across the continents. Before its release, players were able to sign up for a beta period to try out everything that the new game had to offer.

Pokemon Sleep ingredients, incense, and berries

The various types of incense available to be used in Pokemon Sleep are as follows (courtesy of Serebii):

Focus Incense - 2x Research EXP after sleep research (Lasts for one sleep session)

Friend Incense - Spawns at least one hungry Pokemon during snack time (Lasts for one sleep session)

Growth Incense - 2x Helpers gain EXP after sleep research (Lasts for one sleep session)

Luck Incense - 2x Dream Shards after sleep research (Lasts for one sleep session)

Recovery Incense - 2x Helpers Energy recover after sleep research (Lasts for one sleep session)

Normal Incense - Draws in Normal-type Pokemon

Fire Incense - Draws in Fire-type Pokemon

Water Incense - Draws in Water-type Pokemon

Electric Incense - Draws in Electric-type Pokemon

Grass Incense - Draws in Grass-type Pokemon

Ice Incense - Draws in Ice-type Pokemon

Fighting Incense - Draws in Fighting-type Pokemon

Poison Incense - Draws in Poison-type Pokemon

Ground Incense - Draws in Ground-type Pokemon

Flying Incense - Draws in Flying-type Pokemon

Psychic Incense - Draws in Psychic-type Pokemon

Bug Incense - Draws in Bug-type Pokemon

Rock Incense - Draws in Rock-type Pokemon

Ghost Incense - Draws in Ghost-type Pokemon

Dragon Incense - Draws in Dragon-type Pokemon

Dark Incense - Draws in Dark-type Pokemon

Steel Incense - Draws in Steel-type Pokemon

Fairy Incense - Draws in Fairy-type Pokemon

The various types of ingredients and berries available to be used in Pokemon Sleep are as follows (courtesy of Serebii):

Berries

Belue Berry

Bluk Berry

Cheri Berry

Chesto Berry

Durin Berry

Figy Berry

Grepa Berry

Leppa Berry

Lum Berry

Mago Berry

Oran Berry

Pamtre Berry

Pecha Berry

Persim Berry

Rawst Berry

Sitrus Berry

Wiki Berry

Yache berry

Ingredients

Large Leek [Sells for 7x Dream Shards]

Tasty Mushroom [Sells for 7x Dream Shards]

Fancy Egg [Sells for 5x Dream Shards]

Soft Potato [Sells for 5x Dream Shards]

Fancy Apple [Sells for 4x Dream Shards]

Fiery Herb [Sells for 5x Dream Shards]

Bean Sausage [Sells for 4x Dream Shards]

Moomoo Milk [Sells for 4x Dream Shards]

Honey [Sells for 4x Dream Shards]

Pure Oil [Sells for 5x Dream Shards]

Warming Ginger [Sells for 4x Dream Shards]

Snoozy Tomato [Sells for 4x Dream Shards]

Soothing Cacao [Sells for 6x Dream Shards]

Slowpoke Tail [Sells for 14x Dream Shards]

Greengrass Soybeans [Sells for 4x Dream Shards]

A list of all Pokemon Sleep cooking recipes is also available for food connoisseurs and budding chefs to follow and make delicious dishes for their buddy pocket monsters.

For those unaware of how to use Incense in Pokemon Sleep, fret not. Players can simply switch it on from the in-game inventory before falling asleep. Once the sleep session is over, players will be notified if the incense successfully attracted pocket monsters.

Pokemon Sleep also features a variety of achievements that players can dive into. Completing these tasks will net them various lucrative rewards and in-game resources.