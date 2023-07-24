How to use Incense in Pokemon Sleep?

The Pokemon Company and Niantic have collabrated once again to create Pokemon Sleep, a sleep-tracking application. This exciting app was launched earlier this month on July 17 for both Android and iOS devices. Utilizing the sensors on your smartphone, it cleverly monitors your sleep patterns and rewards you based on the quality of your rest.

There's an additional feature called Incense that adds an extra layer of fun and engagement to the whole experience. It does this by allowing you to attract other creatures to your Snorlax during Snack Time.

Incense guide for Pokemon Sleep

You can find Incenses in your inventory (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Using Incense is super easy in Pokemon Sleep. Just activate it from your inventory before you go to sleep, and when you wake up, the app will notify you if any pocket monsters were lured to your Snorlax during Snack Time. Before you start using it, make sure you have enough in your inventory and make strageic decision to understand which one to use.

The title provides players access to multiple types of Incence that attract a specific type of Pokemon. For example the Fire Incense only attracts Fire-types to the camp. Other than the type-specific variants, there are five more kinds of Incense, each with its own special effects -

Focus Incense - This one doubles the Research EXP gained after a sleep research, so you can level up your roster faster.

Friend Incense - With this type of Incense, you're guaranteed to encounter at least one creature who is feeling particularly hungry during Pokemon Sleep's Snack Time. This also increases your catching chances by quite a significant margin.

Growth Incense - If you want to level up your helpers, this Incense is the way to go. It doubles the EXP that they gain after a sleep research.

Luck Incense - This Incense is a must-have for those precious Dream Shards, as it doubles the amount you receive after a sleep research. These are important resources in the game.

Recovery Incense - To boost the effectiveness of your helpers, this Incense doubles the Energy that they recover after a sleep research in Pokemon Sleep.

How to get and when to use Incense in Pokemon Sleep

The app brings a fresh perspective on experiencing the ftanchise (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Getting Incense is pretty straightforward in Pokemon Sleep. You can either purchase it from the General Store using Diamonds or exchange your Sleep Points for it in Sleep Point Exchanges. In addition, you can earn Incense as rewards by completing certain activities in the game.

To get the most out of Incense, it's essential to consider your specific goals. By choosing the right type for your objectives, you'll improve your chances of success. Remember, timing is crucial when using Incense. It is recommended to use them before you go to bed to make sure you get the most benefit by the time you wake up.

The new app brings new experience to catching critters (Image via The Pokemon Company)

It may take a few tries for you to encounter the creatures you want. The chance of seeing them in the first few attempts is low, so don't be discouraged. Staying patient and using Incense strategically will definitely pay off in the end.

Incense brings an exciting and rewarding dimension to the sleep-tracking app. Not only does it motivate players to develop healthier sleep habits, but it also adds to the thrill of collecting the pocket monsters.

Whether you're a seasoned trainer or just starting off, incorporating Incense into your gameplay will enhance your sleep experience and help you level up your skills in the game. Pokemon Sleep is definitely worth a shot to embark on a unique journey to have a better sleep and go on exciting pocket monster-collecting adventures when you do so.