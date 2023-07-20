How to capture Pokemon in Pokemon Sleep

With Pokemon Sleep releasing in certain countries, players worldwide may wonder how the game will work regarding its finer details. Trainers are curious about how the game's capturing system will work. Since the game takes a more laid-back approach to its gameplay, the encounters do not work like how they do in other spin-offs.

So what should players know about the catching process for wild Pokemon in Pokemon Sleep? It may be a little more complicated than many have hoped, but understanding it ahead of time is a great way to slide into a playthrough with grace once the game finally releases globally.

Best way to catch Pokemon in Pokemon Sleep

Some of the creatures players can find in Pokemon Sleep (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The first thing players should know about catching Pokemon is that it will not be like in other games from the franchise. The first step for catching Pokemon is to make them appear on the island. This can be done by completing one sleep session. Once creatures appear, players can tap those that appear to register the sleeping poses to their Pokedex.

Once each of the creatures wake up, players will need to feed the ones they want to keep. These Pokemon eat a new type of food introduced in Pokemon Sleep, called Biscuits. When a crature spawns, it will have an empty level bar. Fill this bar by feeding them these Biscuits and they will stay on the island and join the player's collection.

How to get Biscuits in Pokemon Sleep

Players will receive Biscuits as they progress through the game's tutorial. However, once this supply dries up, players may think they can only get more by paying real money. Thankfully, this is not the case, as they can get many Biscuits from standard gameplay.

Using the different currencies that players can earn through playing Pokemon Sleep, players can purchase Biscuits without having to pay real money. However, trainers can purchase a premium pass to earn better rewards and gain access to the premium exchange.

Getting Biscuits is much easier for those with the premium pass, but it is not necessarily required.

How do Pokemon spawn in Pokemon Sleep?

Some of the Pokemon players can encounter (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Unlike other games in the Pokemon franchise, Sleep's spawns are tied to the sleep length and quality of the player. Every creature in the game is tied to one of three sleep types: Dozing, Snoozing, and Slumbering. The type of sleep players obtain once they finish recording their sleep session will determine which creatures will then appear on the island.

Sleep styles, not to be confused with sleep types, are visual differences in the poses of the many creatures that can appear taking a nap on the player's island. These styles are merely cosmetic, but seeing all of them is required to complete the Pokedex.