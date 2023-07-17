"Majorly dangerous": Community raises concerns regarding Pokemon Sleep

Pokemon Sleep, the long-awaited game that revolves around your sleep cycle, has finally been publicly released by The Pokemon Company. This perfectly aligns with the new Pokemon GO Plus + device launch earlier this week. The GO Plus+ is the successor of the decade-old auto-catcher known as the GO Plus.

While people living in Australia, Canada, Latin America, and New Zealand can play Pokemon Sleep immediately, those in other countries must wait for the global release. Niantic has not disclosed any dates, so we are unaware when the rest of the world plays the title. Pokemon Sleep has raised several eyebrows in the community due to these guidelines. One Twitter user by the name of "Charms-Vtuber Catboy (@CharmsieVTuber)" had to say the following:

Some Sleep players have discovered several intriguing aspects of the game. This article looks at the splash Pokemon Sleep has been making in the community since its first release day.

Is Pokemon Sleep unsafe for players?

Following are the conditions the game asks you to fulfill if you want to use the Sleep app while sleeping (as you will see while setting up the game):

You must sleep for at least 90 minutes for the sleep data to be viable for research. Two sleep sessions every day can be tracked. Your device must be plugged into the charging socket to ensure uninterrupted sleep tracking. Keep your device on a mattress while tracking your sleep. Pokemon Sleep cannot function properly if your device is on a hard surface. Do not turn your screen off (lock it) or close the app. Pokemon Sleep will automatically go into sleep mode once you doze off. You must not keep your device under a pillow or blanket. Otherwise, it will not track your sleep.

It does sound like a legitimate concern, as keeping your phone's screen on while sleeping can cause severe overheating. There have been instances where mobile devices have exploded due to poor heat dissipation, and we can understand the concern of this Twitter user.

Another Twitter user, "SredniEel," stated something about draining their phone's battery. This is what they had to say:

“This seems like something bad waiting to happen. I'm not sure I want to drain my phone battery when I'm not even awake to do it.”

A phone's battery life crucially defines its performance. This is specifically true for iOS users facing poor battery health, as Apple throttles the phone's performance to increase its longevity.

A few others voiced their support towards buying the Pokemon GO Plus+ that can be integrated with this game:

Is Pokemon Sleep worth playing?

Considering that you must sleep to play this game, it is worth a shot. Unlike other titles like Pokemon GO, you get to collect unique creatures without grinding too hard. Furthermore, you will not damage your phone if you integrate Pokemon GO Plus+ with Sleep.

It is a unique gameplay mechanic that Niantic has incorporated in Sleep, and it would not be fair to sleep on it.

How to download Pokemon Sleep on your mobile device

As stated before, this title is not available globally yet. So, you can either wait or experiment with the beta build of the game. To play on the beta build, you must have an Android device. You can download the beta build APK from here.

If you live in one of the countries where the game has already been released, you can download it from the links below:

Is it worth buying the Pokemon GO Plus+ for Pokemon Sleep?

The GO Plus+ costs $54.99 (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Given that it costs $54.99, the GO Plus+ is quite pricey. It is just an accessory for a mobile game, but if you enjoy catching virtual critters, feel free to break a leg. The GO Plus+ revolutionizes how you play the Pokemon games without actively being involved.

