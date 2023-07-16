Is Pokemon GO Plus+ worth it? 

To celebrate the launch of Pokemon GO Plus+, Niantic introduced a new event in Pokemon GO. This event called “Catching Some Z’s,” is themed around sleep and has been live in the game since yesterday, July 15, 2023, from 10 am local time. It is scheduled to end on July 16, 2023, at 8 pm local time. This event has brought a few new creatures to the game, one in particular, Shiny Nightcap Snorlax, which happens to be the most expensive in Pokemon GO.

The “Catching Some Z’s” event in Pokemon GO revolves entirely around the newly launched GO Plus+ device. This is the new auto-catcher in the market, replacing the GO Plus released almost seven years ago.

In this article, we will look at all the pros and cons of the GO Plus+ and give our verdict on whether it is worth the $55 price point.

Pokemon GO Plus+: Everything we know so far

The GO Plus+ will cost you $54.99 (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Firstly, let’s talk about the new “Catching Some Z’s” event. You must use the GO Plus+ to catch a few critters and spin some PokeStops automatically. Furthermore, you will have to track your sleep routine using this device.

To activate this event in your GO account, you must purchase the GO Plus+ device. It has a price tag of $54.99, which is pretty costly, considering it is only an accessory for Pokemon GO.

Some trainers might find the GO Plus+ useful, given its ability to automatically catch the Pocket Monsters and spin PokeStops. Apart from that, it does not really do a whole lot more.

Let us look at the ups and downs of buying the new GO Plus+:

Pros of using the GO Plus+

It has a Lithium-ion battery that charges via a USB Type-C port. This means that the GO Plus+ will charge quickly. Type-C makes it fit in the current ecosystem of gadgets as most devices take USB Type-C cables. So you will not have to carry an extra charging cable for the device. This device can use Great balls and Ultra balls to catch monsters in the game. This is a welcome upgrade compared to the previous generation of the GO Plus, which only used regular Pokeballs. You will be among the handful of trainers that will get the exclusive Nightcap Snorlax that you can only catch if you pair your account with the GO Plus+. You will have the option to turn off the vibration in this device. As a result, you will not have any issues using it in quiet places.

Cons of using the GO Plus+

The GO Plus+ is not pocket friendly. This device is roughly the size of your palm, and since we have to carry our keys, wallet, and phone, it would be very uncomfortable to shove it in the pocket. The GO Plus+ uses low-frequency Bluetooth technology to pair with Pokemon GO, which can be hazardous for your health. Bluetooth is notorious for disrupting natural sleep cycles; keeping this device close to your head might not be the smartest idea. For what it does, $55 is a very steep price and does not feel justified.

Should you get Pokemon GO Plus+

The Catching Some Z's event is themed around sleep (Image via Niantic)

Having said all that, if you travel a lot and cannot open the game all the time, then the new GO Plus+ would be a wonderful gadget to own. If you can afford it and like to catch critters in the game, consider buying the new auto-catcher.

However, if you already own a GO Plus and don’t use it that much, spending almost $60 for something you won’t use regularly does not make much sense.