5 best phones to play Pokemon GO in 2023

Pokemon GO has become quite the phenomenon since its release in 2016. Merging the real world with the virtual, it offers an interesting experience. That said, to enjoy the game properly, you need a smartphone that can handle its requirements and provide you with above-average processing, graphics, and battery life.

Your smartphone can make or break your gaming experience, regardless of how experienced or inexperienced you are with Pokemon GO. Since it is a demanding game, your device is susceptible to lagging and heating up. Even the display and screen size matter as the title is heavily based on visual cues.

Taking all these factors into consideration, here are the top five smartphones to play Pokemon GO smoothly.

Xiaomi 13 Pro and 4 other phones that offer a seamless Pokemon GO experience

1) OnePlus 11

Those who enjoy playing Pokemon GO will find the OnePlus 11, which has up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 CPU, to be more than capable of handling the game. There are two storage options available as well - 128GB UFS 3.1 and 256GB UFS 4.0.

The OnePlus 11 comes with a 6.7-inch Super Fluid AMOLED display, a lightning-fast processor, and sufficient RAM. The refresh rate of up to 120Hz is also a plus. With a strong cooling system and a lengthy battery life, the OnePlus 11 can handle heavy-duty gaming.

Device OnePlus 11 Platform Android Specs Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM, 128GB UFS 3.1 or 256GB UFS 4.0 variant, 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display (1,300 nits, 120Hz), 5,000 mAh battery, 100W charging

2) Xiaomi 13 Pro

The Xiaomi 13 Pro is an Android flagship phone that has quickly become a favorite. A performance beast powered by Snapdragon's latest Gen 2 chipset, it comes with highly efficient LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage.

The fantastic Leica-inspired camera setup and the 6.73-inch 3D-curved WQHD+ AMOLED display, which has a peak brightness of 1,900 nits, ensure that your Pokemon GO experience is crisp and effortless.

The Xiaomi 13 Pro comes with a 4,820 Li-Ion battery and a charging speed of 120W. Due to its premium chipset configuration and LiquidCool Technology, the device can efficiently handle long hours of gaming.

Device Xiaomi 13 Pro Platform Android Specs Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, up to 12GB LPDDR5X RAM, up to 512GB UFS 4.0 storage, 6.73-inch AMOLED display (1,900 nits peak, 120Hz), 4,820 mAh battery, 120W charging

3) Asus ROG Phone 6D Ultimate

The 6D Ultimate is an ideal phone for gamers, with several features that guarantee maximum optimization. It boasts pressure-sensitive zones, a second two-inch OLED display on the back, and a unique motorized cooling air vent called the AeroActive Portal. Dimensity 9000+ from MediaTek, a high-end processor, powers this device, and it has excellent GPU performance as well.

With a 6,000 mAh battery and 65W fast charging, the 6D Ultimate is a great companion for lengthy Pokemon GO expeditions.

Device ASUS ROG Phone 6D Ultimate Platform Android Specs MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC, 16GB LPDDR5X RAM, 512GB UFS 3.1 storage, 6.78-inch AMOLED display (1,200 nits peak, 165Hz), 6,000 mAh Battery, 65W charging

4) Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

Samsung's latest premium flagship device is an underrated gaming beast. With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, up to 12 gigabytes of LPDDR5X RAM, and UFS 4.0 storage of up to 1TB capacity, it ensures a fluid Pokemon GO experience. Additionally, the 6.8-inch AMOLED 2X screen has up to 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1,750 nits for added immersion.

With telephoto sensors and world-class image processing capabilities, the Galaxy S23 Ultra is an excellent phone for taking photographs. It is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 45W charging, which is just the cherry on top.

Device Platform Platform Android Specs Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, up to 12GB LPDDR5X RAM, up to 1TB UFS 4.0 storage, 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display (1,750 nits peak, 120Hz), 5,000 mAh Battery, 45W charging

5) iPhone 14 Pro Max

The iPhone 14 Pro Max features Apple's most recent mobile silicon, the A16 Bionic chip. It has a 6.7-inch LPTO Super Retina XDR display with a refresh rate of 120Hz that provides an immersive gaming experience.

While it may not be popular as a gaming phone, Apple's iPhone 14 Pro Max is very powerful and can accommodate lag-free gaming. Pokemon GO runs smoothly on the device, giving Pikachu fans the time of their lives.

Device Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max Platform iOS Specs Apple 16 Bionic, 6GB RAM, up to 1TB NVMe storage, 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display (2,000 nits peak, 120Hz), 4,323 mAh battery

Ultimately, the best smartphone for playing Pokemon GO depends on your personal preferences and budget. With any of the smartphones listed in this article, you'll be well on your way to catching 'em all!

