OnePlus 11 officially revealed with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2: Prices, specs, and more revealed

OnePlus officially revealed the upcoming OnePlus 11 in China on January 4, 2023, ahead of its global debut in February. The flagship phone features high-end specs, including a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen and the latest generation Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, along with 12-16 GB RAM as well as 256-512 GB UFS 4.0 storage.
The OnePlus 11 also marks the return of Hasselblad cameras since the OnePlus 10 Pro after they were absent from the OnePlus 10T. The triple camera module features a 50-megapixel f/1.8 24mm wide shooter as the primary lens, along with a 32-megapixel telephoto lens as well as 48-megapixel ultrawide secondary cameras.
Set to launch on February 7 globally, the phone, along with the OnePlus Buds 2 Pro, was announced in China today. These products have a January 9 release date for the country. The base model of the phone is priced at CNY 3,999 Yuan, which is roughly $600 USD.
OnePlus 11 brings Hasselblad collaboration back, along with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor
From being a flagship killer to a prominent top brand, BBK's OnePlus has had quite a journey. While its merger with Oppo has turned even diehard OnePlus fans sour, it is hard to argue with the high-end, reliable specs being offered with the upcoming phone.
While the last few iterations of the flagship devices have been a bit disappointing, with OnePlus 11, the brand is looking for a resurgence. At the core of the device is Qualcomm's latest silicon innovation, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, an octa-core processor with a single-core speed of up to 3.2Ghz. This will come paired with the Adreno 740 GPU. Unfortunately, the disappointing trend of not featuring a 3.5mm headphone or the option to add a microSD card is retained by the device.
While the OnePlus has brought back its Hasselblad collaboration for the camera, it will bear Oppo's ColorOS and not Android 13. This operating system is often criticized for being filled with bloatware and ads. Overall, the ColorOS might be regarded as a downgrade from OnePlus' sleek and clean OxygenOS from the brand's earlier days. The detailed specs for the upcoming phone are as follows:
Alongside OnePlus 11, the company will also launch the second generation of their flagship wireless earbuds, the OnePlus Buds 2 Pro. This product will feature the same design as last year's Buds Pro. It will offer improved noise cancelation and Dolby ATMOS spatial audio with sound tuning by Dynaudio. Also similar to last year's version, it uses 11mm dynamic drivers and 6mm planar diaphragm drivers to achieve the desired audio quality.
Retaining at CNY 899 (approximately $130), the Buds 2 Pro will be available in the same green and black color options as OnePlus 11. International pricing details for the item will be available on February 7, along with the phone's.
It has been a while since OnePlus phones did something innovative and exciting, and the upcoming smartphone seems to be another step in that direction, featuring a predictable and expected spec bump.
With Google Pixel 7 retailing at a similar price range and Samsung expected to debut their S23 lineup soon, the Android phone market is certainly competitive, giving users more options than ever before.