OnePlus 11 officially revealed with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2: Prices, specs, and more revealed

OnePlus officially revealed the upcoming OnePlus 11 in China on January 4, 2023, ahead of its global debut in February. The flagship phone features high-end specs, including a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen and the latest generation Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, along with 12-16 GB RAM as well as 256-512 GB UFS 4.0 storage.

The OnePlus 11 also marks the return of Hasselblad cameras since the OnePlus 10 Pro after they were absent from the OnePlus 10T. The triple camera module features a 50-megapixel f/1.8 24mm wide shooter as the primary lens, along with a 32-megapixel telephoto lens as well as 48-megapixel ultrawide secondary cameras.

It comes with Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, a new 50 MP IMX890 main camera, 6.7” LTPO3 QHD+ display, the world’s biggest x-axis vibration motor, and 100 W wired charging for its 5000 mAh battery.



Set to launch on February 7 globally, the phone, along with the OnePlus Buds 2 Pro, was announced in China today. These products have a January 9 release date for the country. The base model of the phone is priced at CNY 3,999 Yuan, which is roughly $600 USD.

From being a flagship killer to a prominent top brand, BBK's OnePlus has had quite a journey. While its merger with Oppo has turned even diehard OnePlus fans sour, it is hard to argue with the high-end, reliable specs being offered with the upcoming phone.

While the last few iterations of the flagship devices have been a bit disappointing, with OnePlus 11, the brand is looking for a resurgence. At the core of the device is Qualcomm's latest silicon innovation, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, an octa-core processor with a single-core speed of up to 3.2Ghz. This will come paired with the Adreno 740 GPU. Unfortunately, the disappointing trend of not featuring a 3.5mm headphone or the option to add a microSD card is retained by the device.

While the OnePlus has brought back its Hasselblad collaboration for the camera, it will bear Oppo's ColorOS and not Android 13. This operating system is often criticized for being filled with bloatware and ads. Overall, the ColorOS might be regarded as a downgrade from OnePlus' sleek and clean OxygenOS from the brand's earlier days. The detailed specs for the upcoming phone are as follows:

Announcement Date January 4, 2023 (China) February 7, 2023 (Global) Release Date January 9, 2023 (China) February 7, 2023 (Global expected) Dimensions 163.1 x 74.1 x 8.5 mm (6.42 x 2.92 x 0.33 in) Weight 205 g (7.23 oz) Build Glass front, glass back SIM Single SIM (Nano-SIM) Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by) Screen Type LTPO3 AMOLED, 1B colors Screen Size 6.7 inches, 108.4 cm2 (~89.7% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution 1440 x 3216 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~525 ppi density) Features Always-on display Refresh Rate 120Hz HDR Dolby Vision, HDR10+, Brightness 500 nits (typ) 800 nits (HBM) 1300 nits (peak) OS Android 13, OxygenOS 13 (International), ColorOS 13 (China) Chipset Qualcomm SM8550 Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 (4 nm) CPU Octa-core (1x3.2 GHz Cortex-X3 & 2x2.8 GHz Cortex-A715 & 2x2.8 GHz Cortex-A710 & 3x2.0 GHz Cortex-A510) GPU Adreno 740 MicroSD Card Slot No RAM 12 GB 16 GB Internal Storage 256 GB 512 GB Storage Type UFS 4.0 Back Camera Lens 50 MP, f/1.8, 24mm (wide), 1/1.56", PDAF, OIS 32 MP, f/2.0, 48mm (telephoto), 1/1.56", PDAF, 2x optical zoom 48 MP, f/2.2, 115˚, (ultrawide), AF Back Camera Video [email protected] [email protected]/60fps [email protected]/60/240fps Back Camera Features Hasselblad Color Calibration Dual-LED dual-tone flash HDR, panorama Auto HDR gyro-EIS Front Camera Lens 16 MP, f/2.4, 25mm (wide) Front Camera Video [email protected] Front Camera Features Auto-HDR panorama gyro-EIS Loudspeaker Yes, with stereo speakers 3.5mm jack No Audio Output 24-bit/192kHz audio WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e Bluetooth 5.3, A2DP, LE Positioning GPS (L1+L5) GLONASS (G1) BDS (B1I+B1c+B2a) GALILEO (E1+E5a) QZSS (L1+L5) NFC Yes, eSE, HCE Radio No USB USB Type-C 2.0, OTG Sensors Fingerprint (under display, optical) accelerometer gyro proximity compass color spectrum Battery Type Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable Charging 100W wired PD, 50% in 10 min 100% in 25 min (advertised) Colors Black Green Models PBH110 Price About $600 USD

Alongside OnePlus 11, the company will also launch the second generation of their flagship wireless earbuds, the OnePlus Buds 2 Pro. This product will feature the same design as last year's Buds Pro. It will offer improved noise cancelation and Dolby ATMOS spatial audio with sound tuning by Dynaudio. Also similar to last year's version, it uses 11mm dynamic drivers and 6mm planar diaphragm drivers to achieve the desired audio quality.

Retaining at CNY 899 (approximately $130), the Buds 2 Pro will be available in the same green and black color options as OnePlus 11. International pricing details for the item will be available on February 7, along with the phone's.

It has been a while since OnePlus phones did something innovative and exciting, and the upcoming smartphone seems to be another step in that direction, featuring a predictable and expected spec bump.

With Google Pixel 7 retailing at a similar price range and Samsung expected to debut their S23 lineup soon, the Android phone market is certainly competitive, giving users more options than ever before.

