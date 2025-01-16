Nintendo Switch 2 is finally revealed: The wait is over!

Nintendo Switch 2 has officially been revealed after long wait. While the Switch enthusiasts have been seeing several rumors and leaks regarding the handheld console' successor, the device was yet to be revealed until some time ago. The latest console from Nintendo is called Switch 2, and as the leaks suggested, it does promise a lot.

Read on to learn more about the Nintendo Switch 2, its release period, and what's new.

When does the Nintendo Switch 2 release?

While we don't have an official release date yet, the Switch 2 makers have confirmed that the device is coming to the market in 2025. There is a high probability of the release date announcement in the upcoming Nintendo Direct on April 2. We can also expect detailed specifications of the device in the upcoming event.

Right now, the Switch 2 can only be seen via a small promotional video, and it seems like most of the leaks were true. From the first look, the Nintendo Switch 2 does appear to be bigger than the last version. We are yet to receive what kind of performance that players might expect in the future.

In the video, the company states,

"Nintendo Switch 2 plays both physical and digital Nintendo Switch games. Certain Nintendo Switch games may not be supported on or fully compatible with Nintendo Switch 2."

The alleged CPU and GPU clocks for the handheld do imply that the console might have better performance and visual fidelity. Although we can expect that as this is going to be the second iteration of the iconic Switch from Nintendo.

